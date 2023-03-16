ESG Crypto in Final Countdown – Don’t Miss the Most Explosive Gains of the New Bull Run

The surge in electric vehicle (EV) popularity has highlighted the need for efficient and eco-friendly charging solutions. C+Charge, a company focused on addressing these challenges, utilizes sustainable crypto technology to streamline the charging process while rewarding EV drivers for their efforts to go green.

Governments worldwide are promoting EV adoption through incentives, while the cost of EVs continues to decline, resulting in rapid sector growth. C+Charge is dedicated to tackling the charging infrastructure challenge, enhancing cost transparency, and helping users find suitable charging stations.

The app will allow easy payment for charging and uses geolocation technology to provide real-time data on charger availability, wait times, and charging costs.

Harnessing Sustainable Crypto for Greener Charging

As EV tech advances, companies such as Walmart, Google, and Amazon are adopting EV charging solutions at their workplaces, recognizing the environmental benefits and supporting employees who drive electric vehicles.

Recent news of BMW’s efforts in building the largest EV charging station in Korea with the capacity to charge 80 units all at the same time further proves that the EV trend is reaching new heights.

⚡ @BMW built the largest #EV charging station in Korea with the capacity to charge 80 units all at the same time In the near future, #crypto #payment will also be integrated into the station ⛓️ Join us and receive daily updates on our #presalehttps://t.co/ixe18bPqzI pic.twitter.com/Amr9wC3mB6 — C+Charge (@C_Charge_Token) March 16, 2023

C+Charge is capitalizing on these developments by connecting various companies’ EV chargers to its network and tying them to its sustainable crypto, ensuring regular maintenance, and providing users with live location data of key charging stations.

C+Charge’s commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) benefits is demonstrated through its use of the more environmentally friendly proof of stake blockchain technology used for its sustainable crypto. The project team also aims to maximize environmental benefits by utilizing renewable energy sources for its charging stations.

Maximizing Environmental Benefits Through Strategic Partnerships

To further promote environmental benefits, C+Charge has partnered with Flowcarbon, a sustainable crypto blockchain platform encouraging eco-friendly practices and sustainable technologies. Through this collaboration, EV owners can earn carbon credits in the form of Flowcarbon’s GNT tokens, which can be used to purchase environmentally friendly products and services or exchanged for fiat currency.

C+Charge is also committed to maximizing environmental benefits through strategic partnerships. The company has teamed up with The Recharge to provide sustainable crypto-staking opportunities to its community.

The collaboration focuses on The Recharge’s innovative cross-chain staking program, allowing C+Charge token holders to stake their tokens with carbon credit swaps across the platform. This partnership grants C+Charge exposure to Korea’s electric charging infrastructure, opening up new market segments for the company to explore and further promote environmental benefits.

To ensure that the charging stations contribute to environmental benefits, C+Charge has partnered with manufacturers of solar-powered charging “pods,” allowing for off-grid and sustainable charging solutions. However, this ideal charging station setup is not yet viable or practical in all settings and is better suited for suburban areas with more space.

Invest in the Future of Eco-Friendly EV Charging

C+Charge has also launched its sustainable crypto token, CCHG, in addition to its partnerships with Flowcarbon and The Recharge. CCHG will be listed on BitMart, the 29th largest exchange globally, on March 31.

The CCHG sustainable crypto token offers investors an early opportunity to invest in a project that addresses the real-world challenges of EV charging while maximizing the environmental benefits of its platform. The project has reached the end of its presale stage 6 of 8, raising a total sum of $2.9 million as it prepares to enter the next stage when prices will increase.

In the years to come, the environmental benefits of projects like C+Charge will become increasingly significant. Investors who choose to support C+Charge now will be backing a project that not only addresses the immediate needs of the EV community but also lays the groundwork for a greener, more sustainable future for generations to come.

