Epic Hack-and-Slash RPG Thriller Destined for Greatness In GameFi

The first AAA-quality hack-and-slash RPG thriller is expected to change the dynamics of GameFi through its flashy combat mechanics, stellar graphics, and a wide variety of multiplayer game modes. Swords of Blood is bringing something new to the entire play-to-earn sector by combining in-depth lore with fast-paced action to provide an immersive experience.

There have been countless games that have tried to redefine GameFi, but none are quite like Swords of Blood. The game attempts to remove the concept of play-to-earn and introduce a new GameFi mechanism known as play-to-own to retain a player base that actually enjoys the game. Furthermore, with heavyweight backers, a team with decades of experience, and a previous game with over 4 million downloads – Swords of Blood is designed for greatness in the Web3 gaming sector. To find out more, keep reading.

Stage One of Presale Presenting Rare Opportunity for Early-Stage Investment

The Swords of Blood presale is underway, allowing you to purchase the native token behind the project, $SWDTKN, for as low as 0.054 USDT. $SWDTKN will be the utility token for the game and will be used to pay for all fines, fees, and rewards in the ecosystem.

The native token will also be required by players to get past certain hero levels and advance deeper into the game. Users can also use the native token to trade commodities, charters, and skins on the in-game marketplace.

The presale has unique rewards spread across a range of tiers. These include perks from early beta access to handcrafted NFTs to use in the game created by high-profile artists. There are also physical rewards spread across the tiers, including hoodies and letter openers for game lovers to enjoy.

With the presale being the first stage, this presents the perfect opportunity to get into an expansive ecosystem with a solid foundation at the lowest prices possible. Once the presale advances to the next stage, the price for the native token will increase to $0.056. It will continue to increase across the stages, meaning those investing earlier benefit the most once the token hits tier-1 exchanges.

Hack-and-Slash Thriller Expected to Change Play-to-Earn

Swords of Blood is a hack-and-slash thriller that can change play-to-earn and introduce a new concept dubbed play-to-own. The idea behind this is to remove the players from the user base solely for earning potential and retain players that enjoy playing the game.

The game is a cross-play mobile and PC game that will be free for everybody to play. In the game, players can become dungeon crawlers, battle mages, or powerful warriors as they travel through a conquest to grind for loot and rare equipment. Along the way, players can craft epic weapons of magic and iron, master a wide variety of weapons, and build devastating attack combinations to progress through the levels and defeat the evil bosses.

Incredible Lore, Mammoth Backing, and Experienced Team

The game is centered around an incredible lore that takes place in the World of Ezura. Unfortunately, the Dragon Betrayer took over the world after defeating the Bladebound Order sworn to protect the land. After 1000 years of darkness, Ezura has become a place of violence, betrayal, and cunning evil. However, an eternal goddess has revived the last of the Bladebound Order, and it’s now up to gamers to bring peace back to the land.

Some heavyweight venture capitalists in the industry, including Gate.io Labs, Solana Ventures, and Magnus Capital, back the game. Furthermore, the ship is being steered by James Seaman, a veteran in the gaming industry with over 35 years of experience.

MVP Already Available for Hardcore Gamers

The great thing about Swords of Blood is that the MVP version of the game is already playable, and hardcore gamers love what they’re playing so far. In addition, the MVP includes many game modes that will be available in the official release, including the primary campaign, which has three difficulty levels.

The MVP contains a “Monster Hunt Dungeon” that requires players to battle waves of progressively difficult monsters. There is also a wide range of multiplayer modes that players can play, including a Daily Dungeon filled with special rewards for the best players.

Ultimately, Swords of Blood wants to become a gateway into crypto for traditional gamers. To achieve this, they’ve removed all of the hurdles that P2E games typically face when trying to attract non-crypto natives. For example, when a player signs up for the game, a custodial wallet is automatically created for them through Stardust. This means players don’t have to worry about making a wallet outside the ecosystem.

Eventually, Swords of Blood wants to become a community-driven MMORPG, as the team intends to include many more multiplayer features in the coming months.

Get in Early and Benefit From Increasing Presale Prices

The fact that the Swords of Blood presale is just getting started provides you with the perfect opportunity to be one of the first backers of the game and benefit from the very low prices. However, these prices aren’t going to stick around for too long, with stage two of the presale already edging closer. Therefore, it’s essential that you consider investing as soon as possible to benefit from the most profit potential. However, we recommend that you play the MVP version of the game before investing – so that you can see the future potential of this brilliant project.