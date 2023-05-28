EOS Price Prediction – Up 4.22% to $0.91, Can It Break $1 This Year? Wall Street Memes Pumps to $600k

$EOS, the utility token of the EOS network, has seen significant growth, with a 4.22% price surge in the past 24 hours.

The decentralized application platform allows for the development of secure and scalable dApps.

However, despite the utility and the recent price increase, the recent surge of interest in meme coins has turned our focus to a new meme asset that has the crypto community in a frenzy.

Wall Street Memes, a new asset focused on challenging the popular Wall Street rampant capitalism, has raised over $600k in presale within hours of launch.

Investors can take advantage of the current discounted price and potentially earn substantial returns due to the strong community support and its meme coin appeal similar to that of DOGE and PEPE.

EOS Push Towards the $1 Price Amid Bullish Streak

At press time, the $EOS price is $0.91, with a 24-hour trading volume of $94 million, indicating an uptrend of 4.62% in the same period.

Based on the technical charts, the asset’s form is bearish. $EOS’s current price trails below its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) of $1.02 for the short term and $1.41 for its 200-day SMA, representing the long term.

The asset faces resistance at the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of $0.91.

However, steady bullish momentum could see the asset break this point and hit the $1 price mark.

The relative strength index (RSI) of 48.06 means EOS is currently underbought, while its moving average convergence divergence (MACD) displays a buy signal.

The EOS Network is a cutting-edge, open-source blockchain platform that places emphasis on exceptional speed, adaptability, security, and developer satisfaction.

The Ethereum killer operates as a third-generation blockchain, utilizing the EOS virtual machine to enable the deterministic execution of transactions with minimal fees.

EOS utilizes delegated proof-of-stake (DPOS), a variant of proof-of-stake where the amount of governance power a token holder possesses is determined by their stake in the system.

By providing a low-latency and highly efficient infrastructure, the EOS Network empowers developers to freely manifest their creative ideas by combining programmable architectures, versatile blockchain structures, and personalized smart contracts.

The distinctive features of EOS lie in its technological infrastructure and robust community.

To accelerate its development, EOS recently introduced an Ethereum Virtual Machine designed specifically for developers proficient in Solidity.

The launch of #EOS EVM welcomes in a new era of #Web3 development for both the $EOS and @ethereum communities 🛠️ Discover what this massive milestone means for the industry in a feature with @CryptoNewsFlas3 📰 Read Now 👇https://t.co/gkyxlYz7Ir pic.twitter.com/ZxFZ5qd3Ow — EOS Network Foundation (@EOSnFoundation) May 21, 2023

The utilization of open-source code libraries and tools from the Ethereum ecosystem will facilitate interoperability between the two major networks in the market, enabling the EOS Network to enhance its growth.

Additionally, Ethereum developers will benefit from cost-effective transaction fees, swift transactions, and the ability to deploy large-scale decentralized applications provided by the EOS Network.

While this might be great news for EOS long-term holders, meme coins seem to have the floor in the crypto market for now. A lot of joke cryptocurrencies have posted significant increases in the last few weeks.

One such meme coin with the ability for 100x growth is the Wall Street meme.

New Meme Sensation “Wall Street Meme” Gains Massively

The presale of the Wall Street Memes token ($WSM) has commenced, courtesy of the internet’s most popular investing community, which transforms stock investments into tangible profits and is now extending its reach to meme coins.

Emerging from the Wall Street Memes movement, the $WSM token epitomizes the internet’s triumph over unbridled capitalism.

This token serves as an extension of the Wall Street Meme platform, allowing its community to generate wealth through high-quality memes by Wall Street Memes.

$WSM is essentially a meme coin devoid of practical application. Nonetheless, a vibrant community consisting of more than one million members lends support to this initiative.

These members played a crucial role in the rapid sell-out of their inaugural NFT collection, Wall Street Bulls, within a mere 32 minutes in 2021.

They recently unveiled the Wall Street Bull Ordinals mint, demonstrating their active engagement with the latest trend of Bitcoin NFTs. Given that there are only 420 such ordinal NFTs, the digital collectible is expected to be sold out within a few weeks.

Wall St Bulls Ordinals are ready to mint on @MEonBTC in less than 24 hours! Only 420 pieces, on the 690k inscription block. Don’t miss out on this epic opportunity to own a piece of history! 05/26/2023, 4:20 PM EST ⌛️ pic.twitter.com/M7mACUAEqG — Wall St Bulls (@wallstbullsNFT) May 25, 2023

Moreover, billionaire Elon Musk has also interacted with this meme coin in the past, as noted on the Wall Street Memes website.

When combined with its demonstrated ability to appeal to both stock and cryptocurrency audiences, as evident from its immensely popular initial NFT launch, seizing the $WSM token at its current low price of $0.025 becomes an urgent opportunity.

Introducing $WSM – yep, we’ve gone and done it.

The community token that’s flipping the Wall Street Memes game upside down! 🐂 We have 50% of the #Token supply up for grabs in the #Presale and 30% set aside for rewarding our community.🔥 Let’s make some serious waves together,… pic.twitter.com/fH2TMGmglZ — Wall Street Memes (@wallstmemes) May 27, 2023

The announcement of the token launch resulted in overwhelming demand for the $WSM token, leading to a surge of over $600,000 being raised from enthusiastic investors in a few hours.

This significantly increases the likelihood of the $WSM token being listed on premier cryptocurrency exchanges like Binance in the near future.

The Wall Street Memes token is positioned to become the ultimate “King of Memes,” surpassing the success of Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, or Pepecoin while also reigning as the “King of Stonks.”

Related News