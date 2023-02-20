Enter the Real Estate Asset Class Through an NFT Marketplace Backed by Property – Join the Metropoly Presale Now

Metropoly is transforming the real estate space by making it easy for anyone to own property and earn passive income. The platform offers the best opportunity for crypto investors looking to diversify their portfolios.

Real estate has always been one of the most vibrant markets in the world, and some of the world’s wealthiest people rely on it to ensure gains and grow their wealth. The industry, known for its stability and security, promises a reliable source of income while minimizing risk.

Nevertheless, the real estate market is also known for being relatively restrictive and difficult to navigate. With Metropoly, investors now have a simple and reliable way to move along this space and protect their gains in the long run.

What Is Metropoly?

Metropoly is the self-styled world’s first non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace for real estate assets. The platform connects real estate buyers and sellers, allowing them to transact in a simple and reliable interface while enabling users to earn sizable passive income.

With Metropoly, the objective is to make it possible for individuals to purchase real estate assets in seconds. The asset developers were looking to create the quickest and simplest way for crypto investors to diversify their assets, providing yet another asset class where they could infuse capital and protect themselves from the volatility that has become all too common in the crypto space.

And, with real estate being one of the world’s safest and most reliable asset classes, Metropoly hopes to be an entry point for investors.

In addition to easy access, Metropoly’s developers were also looking to create an environment where investors could participate in the real estate market without dealing with a lot of paperwork or red tape. No multiple parties or banks are involved, no intrusive credit checks, and no geographical restrictions on investors’ ability to access the market.

With Metropoly, anyone, regardless of location, can start and grow their real estate portfolio with just $100 and no banks or other intermediaries.

Metropoly provides access to a broad range of benefits, especially fractionalized real estate assets. This means that assets on the marketplace are broken down into small pics, allowing investors to begin investing with small sums of money.

Users can buy a portion of a property as an NFT, save it, and then sell it for a profit. They are also entitled to all the benefits of owning real estate as NFT holders.

Passive Income for Property Owners

Another significant benefit of Metropoly is that the NFTs available on this platform generates passive income for their owners. Metropoly is able to do this because all of the assets on the platform are managed by its team. So, they ensure that properties are properly maintained and that tenants stay updated with their rent payments.

By optimizing rental yields and ensuring proper property maintenance, Metropoly can ensure long-term gains for investors and developers. All investors need to do is buy one of the platform’s real estate NFTs to earn passive income immediately.

METRO Presale

Metropoly’s native token, METRO, is currently one of the most valuable in the market, as investors anticipate an increase in demand for real estate NFTs on the platform.

METRO will act as the utility token for the real estate marketplace, offering a payment channel and a reward system for Metropoly’s users. So far, the asset’s presale has notched over $525,000 in commitments – a milestone that marks 52% of the minimum goal required.

