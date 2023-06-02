Elon Musk Sued For $258 Billion Over Alleged Insider Trading

Elon Musk is being sued for a whopping $258 billion over alleged insider trading. The lawsuit was brought originally by investors of Musk’s various companies including Tesla, SpaceX, and the Boring Company.

The investors claim that Elon Musk manipulated the price of Dogecoin, making him oodles of money while they lost billions of dollars.

The lawsuit points to a number of incidents they believe constitute insider trading and argues that Musk has significant sway over Dogecoin in general. It argues that Musk has continuously promoted Dogecoin to millions of people so that he could cash out his massive share of the coin.

Although Elon Musk himself has admitted to owning some amount of Dogecoin in the past, no one knows for sure how much or if he even owns any anymore.

It specifically mentions his continuous attempts to promote the coin leading up to his odd Saturday Night Live appearance, which he used to mention the coin to the show’s massive audience.

Dogecoin spiked over 35,000% in 2021 leading up to the SNL cameo, at least partially because of Musk’s support. While this series of Tweets and other mentions of DOGE was the most impactful to the coin’s price, it was not the only insider trading scheme alleged in the lawsuit.

Musk had the logo of newly acquired Twitter changed from its quintessential blue and white bird to a picture of the Dogecoin Shiba Inu dog. Following this stunt, the price of DOGE spiked 30%, though it crashed soon after the logo was changed back.

The investors claimed that Musk sold about $124 million worth of DOGE that month. They go as far as to call him an “apex predator” in the lawsuit, arguing that he is “feeding on and manipulating the hordes below.”

