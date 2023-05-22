Elizabeth Warren’s Money Laundering Bill is a Trojan Horse to Ban Crypto Says Analyst

US Senator Elizabeth Warren, the self-proclaimed leader of an “anti-crypto army”, and the co-author of her anti-money laundering (AML) bill Senator Roger Marshall are laying the groundwork for a crypto ban.

The so-called Digital Asset Anti-Money Laundering Act being pushed by the pair, which was first introduced during the last Congressional session in 2022 and might soon be introduced into the current session, is being referred to by some crypto analysts as a “trojan horse” to destroy the crypto industry.

The legislation being pushed by anti-crypto queen Warren would force those who develop blockchain/crypto software and validate transactions on the blockchain to register as financial institutions.

The cost of compliance (which costs millions a year for most financial institutions) would all but kill the crypto industry in the US by forcing out all but the largest players.

The only players likely able to continue developing crypto software and running nodes would be major established firms like Coinbase.

Blockchain Transparency Means Criminals Still Prefer Fiat

Money laundering is a problem in crypto.

According to a recent US Treasury report, a privacy-focused smart control protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain called Tornado Cash has been used to launder $7 billion since 2019, including $445 million stolen by the notorious North Korea-based crypto hacking Lazarus Group.

But the report acknowledged that criminals still prefer to use fiat currency for laundering cash.

That’s because the transparency of the blockchain is a big problem for criminals.

In the crypto-based financial system, the entire history of commerce is there for the world to see at any time.

And US law enforcement agents have shown themselves to be competent when it comes to tracking down crypto criminals.

Just over one month ago, the Justice Department seized $112 million in funds linked to cryptocurrency investment scams.

And back in 2021, the agency seized Bitcoin now worth more than $3 billion linked to the dark net marketplace Silk Road.

That being said, anyone who supports crypto and wants to see the industry grow in the US should oppose Warren’s anti-crypto bill.

It won’t stop crypto money laundering and is nothing more than a trojan horse to ban crypto.

Related Articles