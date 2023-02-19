Eligible for the STEPN Genesis NFT Airdrop? If Not, There’s a New Move to Earn Powered Metaverse You Can Invest in Today

STEPN is a unique Web3 lifestyle application that combines Game-Fi and Social-Fi features. The platform encourages users to stay healthy and earn rewards by walking, jogging, or running while users hold an NFT Sneaker.

The app awards users with Green Satoshi Tokens (GST) for every minute of movement, which can be used in-game or cashed out for profit. The platform’s Social-Fi aspect also allows users to generate their own Web 3.0 content. If you’re looking to learn more about the STEPN Genesis NFT airdrop, along with an alternative if you’re not eligible, read on.

STEPN Genesis NFT Airdrop: Who’s Eligible?

STEPN has announced its upcoming STEPN Genesis NFT airdrop, the “STEPN New Horizon Initiative,” which will reward holders of its common, uncommon, rare, and epic NFTs with GMT, the governance token that lets holders vote on STEPN proposals.

However, only Genesis Sneaker NFT holders who owned one of the organization’s Genesis Sneaker NFTs are eligible for the airdrop. Anyone who had their sneaker listed on a marketplace or held it somewhere else other than their spending account at the time of the snapshot is not eligible.

The airdrop will take place in the next few days, with common sneaker holders receiving 4,000 GMT, and uncommon, rare, and epic NFT holders receiving 8,000, 16,000, and 32,000 GMT, respectively. If you’re not eligible for the STEPN Genesis NFT airdrop, don’t despair, there’s another app that you can get in on the ground floor of to take advantage of the growing move-to-earn fitness app scene.

Fight Out: Alternative to STEPN Genesis NFT Airdrop

As we move deeper into the digital era and embrace Web3 technologies, the popularity of move-to-earn (M2E) apps is booming, revolutionizing the traditional fitness industry. Reports indicate that the fitness app market was valued at $5.1 Billion in 2021 and is set to reach $15.2 billion by 2028. This has been made possible by the growing adoption of smartphones, the increasing adoption of tech by fitness enthusiasts, and innovations in technology such as augmented reality, machine learning, and artificial intelligence.

However, the digital fitness market is not without its challenges, such as poor network coverage in some areas, unresolved security issues, and users concerns around data privacy.

This is where Fight Out comes in as the new trendsetter, combining advanced Web3 technology, a growing community, and secure blockchain rewards to offer a unique M2E fitness app approach.

Fight Out’s upcoming app and gym chain is introducing custom-made training plans, incentives for staying active, innovative technology, and a worldwide community of exercise enthusiasts to help motivate users.

Visit Fight Out Now

Fight Out Versus Traditional Move-to-Earn Fitness Apps and Gyms

Sticking to an exercise routine can be difficult, with many gyms experiencing a 50% drop off in their new members within six months. Most often, this is due to a lack of motivation and support, as well as the absence of guidance that could otherwise prevent muscle imbalances and joint issues from occurring.

Meanwhile, although a gym atmosphere may be seen as lacking the community and inspiration important for fitness progress, boutique fitness alternatives can be expensive and pose risks of injury without custom support and tailored workout regimens.

The sedentary nature of modern lifestyles has also contributed to the rise of health issues such as obesity, heart disease, and diabetes.

Fight Out’s Unique Approach to Fitness Profile and Rewards

Fight Out’s innovative fitness app focuses not just on strength and cardio but also overall wellness, taking a holistic approach to fitness. The app features a soul-bound NFT avatar that acts as the user’s digital fitness profile which is permanently linked to the user and is non-transferable.

The Fight Out community is where motivation and support meet. Join us on our journey to a healthier, stronger, and more connected future. Join our Discord community today! https://t.co/REUON0xrH0 pic.twitter.com/iqAlqv78yh — Fight Out (@FightOut_) February 18, 2023

By finishing workouts either in a gym or at home, users can accumulate REPS tokens which they can then redeem for exciting rewards like discounts on app subscriptions, membership fees for gyms, personal training sessions, and even sports apparel. Additionally, those who are particularly competitive have the chance to compete with other users to earn extra tokens.

Fight Out’s Move-to-Earn Fitness App Attracts Investors During Presale

The revolutionary Fight Out M2E app, combining real-time fitness tracking and social competition with a $FGHT altcoin has attracted substantial investment intrigue. What makes this endeavor special is the ability for users to monitor their progress via an NFT avatar whilst being immersed in meaningful rivalry with peers—a trait that sets it apart from other move-to-earn (M2E) initiatives.

If you missed out on the STEPN Genesis NFT airdrop, consider investing in Fight Out’s $FGHT token. The Fight Out presale has been a tremendous success, with over $4.39 million raised in support of the launch. To make it even more attractive to investors, they are offering impressive bonuses of up to 50%. The team recently announced another exchange listing at XT.com and is already listed on LBank, BKEX, and BitForex.

Visit Fight Out Now

Related:

Tesla Car Crashes into a Firetruck amid Growing Autopilot Scrutiny

Bitcoin and Ethereum Prices Hold Most of Rally Gains – $30k and $2k Soon?

Jump Accused by SEC of Colluding in Do Kwon’s TerraUSD Alleged Peg Fraud