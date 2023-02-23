Electric Vehicle Payments Crypto Introduces Weekly Token Burn And Cheers Investors

C+Charge, a green web3 start-up that is building a revolutionary new electric vehicle charging payments platform and is currently raising funds via a sale of its CCHG crypto token, just issued a massive announcement. From now on, each time a presale stage ends, any remaining tokens will be burnt.

C+Charge is currently in the fourth stage of its presale, with tokens currently selling for $0.017 each. Over the course of the next four stages, the price will gradually be lifted to $0.0235. According to C+Charge, the new token burn mechanism means that C+Charge is now already a deflationary token.

What happens to the remaining $CCHG tokens from each presale stage? We decided to implement a burning mechanism to burn the remaining tokens! This means that $CCHG is already deflationary! Grab $CCHG now and don't miss out!⬇️https://t.co/ixe18bPqzI pic.twitter.com/0nUbjQMDJi — C+Charge (@C_Charge_Token) February 23, 2023

Investors should move quickly, as the remaining tokens could be scooped up quickly. C+Charge has already managed to raise a whopping $1.54 million and a crypto whale recently banked a massive $99,000 worth of CCHG tokens in one whack, as can be verified here on per BscScan.

CCHG is the token that C+Charge users will use when they pay to charge their EVs. In an industry first, C+Charge users will be rewarded with tokenized on-chain carbon credit NFTs.

CCHG – Big Gains Ahead?

As the shift to EVs from traditional fossil fuel cars accelerates and nations step up their efforts to combat climate change, some observers think that CCHG could go a lot higher than its current presale price. Some have gone as far as claiming the cryptocurrency could 15x when it launches on exchanges in just over two months.

Check out the latest analysis from the likes of Jacob Crypto Bury, Crypto Gains, Cilinix Crypto and analysts at Business 2 Community for more on the outlook for CCHG. C+Charge’s presale has been ranked as the second-best presale of the year by the Business 2 Community team.

Investors should also be aware that C+Charge is conducting a $50,000 giveaway. Investors must hold at least $100 of CCHG on the day of the draw to be eligible to win the prize.

C+Charge Overview – How Does the Platform Work?

C+Charge is developing a peer-to-peer blockchain-based electric vehicle charging payment system designed to open up the carbon credit reward market to the drivers of EVs, like Tesla.

Why should we start using #EVs? Contribute to net zero goals

Enhance the air quality

Improve people’s health

Support new jobs and growth opportunities Join our #presale now and change the future⬇️https://t.co/ixe18bPqzI#ReFi #GreenEnergyCrypto — C+Charge (@C_Charge_Token) February 23, 2023

EV drivers will use C+Charge’s currently in-development app to pay to charge their vehicles. They will pay using C+Charge’s native cryptocurrency CCHG and will be rewarded with carbon credits in the form of Goodness Native Tokens (GNT), which will be stored in their account on the C+Charge app.

GNT token represents a verified voluntary carbon credit and is backed by venture capital firms a16z Crypto and Samsung Next as well as fund manager Invesco. The more EV owners charge and drive and the more CCHG they spend, the more GNT they will earn.

C+Charge’s users will receive tokenised carbon credit from @weareflowcarbon after using our app and tokens to pay for EV charges Our token holders will also receive the carbon credits on a pro-rata basis Join our #presale now⬇️https://t.co/ixe18bPqzI#ReFi #blockchain pic.twitter.com/T5PNWQlcjZ — C+Charge (@C_Charge_Token) February 21, 2023

CCHG owners also have an opportunity to earn carbon credits passively. There is a 1% tax on all transactions that C+Charge uses to purchase GNT carbon credits and then distribute them proportionately amongst CCHG token holders.

As well as acting as a payments platform for EV charging and a carbon credit tracker, C+Charge’s application will also help users easily geolocate nearby charging stations and will offer useful information such as real-time charger wait times and charging station technical diagnosis.

