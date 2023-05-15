Elden Ring Has Already Sold Over 20 Million Copies

In a world where video games are as diverse as the gamers who play them, there’s one title that’s managed to capture the hearts of millions – Elden Ring.

The game has become an international phenomenon, and we’ve just learned that it has sold a staggering 20.5 million copies.

Yes, you read that right – the news comes from an investor report released by publisher Bandai Namco, which highlighted the strength of repeat sales for the title, especially overseas.

This is a monumental achievement for a title that was projected to sell only about 4 million copies within its first five days.

Elden Ring’s journey began just over a year ago, when it set a new record for developer FromSoftware with the best-ever opening for any of their titles.

In only 18 days, Bandai Namco had sold more than 12 million copies of this action RPG, marking a significant point in the company’s history.

This massive success points towards a promising future for FromSoftware’s upcoming title, Armored Core VI.

How has Elden Ring Captivated the Gaming World?

Elden Ring is the brainchild of FromSoftware, the Japanese developer renowned for creating notoriously challenging, yet deeply immersive RPGs.

Launched in February 2022, Elden Ring is an open-world RPG that has continued to enthrall players worldwide.

Its success is even more remarkable when you consider that the entire Dark Souls trilogy, another massive hit from the same developer, managed to sell a combined 33 million copies over a decade.

Set in the Lands Between, Elden Ring offers a meticulously crafted world filled with spooky dungeons, towering castles, and a plethora of grotesque monsters.

Your quest? Restore the shattered Elden Ring and become the ruler of a new kingdom.

This open-world adventure is replete with intricate character customization, unique combat mechanics, and a deeply engrossing narrative that keeps you on your toes.

What is Secret Behind Elden Ring’s Incredible Popularity?

Firstly, it’s worth noting the potential impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

With many people staying indoors during lock-down periods, video games saw a huge surge in popularity, and Elden Ring is no exception.

However, it’s the unique qualities of Elden Ring that have truly set it apart.

Elden Ring’s complexity and difficulty provide a challenging, yet rewarding gaming experience, a signature trait of FromSoftware’s games.

The title’s steep learning curve has not deterred players; instead, it has become a driving factor in its success.

This complexity, combined with the game’s extensive character customization and immersive world, has created a deeply engaging experience for players.

Additionally, the star power behind Elden Ring cannot be overlooked.

The involvement of George R.R. Martin, the creator of Game of Thrones, in the early development stages, created a buzz around the game long before its release.

This partnership between a famed fantasy writer and an accomplished game developer was seen as a promising collaboration that caught the attention of both gamers and fantasy fans alike.

Furthermore, upon launch, Elden Ring received overwhelmingly positive reviews from media outlets and gamers alike.

This praise, coupled with the word-of-mouth spread by satisfied players, amplified the game’s appeal.

As we look towards the horizon, with the eagerly anticipated expansion Shadow of the Erdtree, it’s clear that the Elden Ring phenomenon is far from over.

With such a dedicated fan base and a world teeming with mysteries yet to be uncovered, it wouldn’t be surprising if Elden Ring continues to shatter more records in the future.

