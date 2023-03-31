Ecoterra Web3 Recycle and Carbon Offset Marketplaces Empower Firms and Reward Consumers – How to Invest

Carbon offset marketplaces tap the power of Web3 and blockchain technology to help individuals and companies offset their carbon emissions—and in doing so, crypto projects like Ecoterra contribute to sustainable development.

Carbon emissions and other greenhouse gases (such as methane and nitrous oxide) are released into the atmosphere through human activities, such as burning fossil fuels, deforestation, and agriculture.

According to data from the Global Carbon Project, global carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions reached a record high of 36.8 billion metric tons in 2019. This is an increase of 62% compared to emissions in 1990.

As the impact of carbon emissions on climate change continues to be felt across the world, governments, businesses, and individuals are doing everything to ensure a clean environment, one that protects our atmosphere for future generations.

Ecoterra is a one-of-a-kind ecosystem standing out with unmatched solutions to real-world problems like the need to build a sustainable economy using new approaches like recycle-2-Earn and carbon offset marketplaces.

Ecoterra – Empowering Companies and Rewarding Consumers

As the first company to introduce the model, Recycle-2-Earn, Ecoterra hopes to help fight the growing burden of climate change. Although what the ecosystem has set out to achieve is not an easy feat, the idea comes at a time people and companies are conscious about their carbon footprint.

The #Presale is now LIVE Ecoterra offers a simple way to help reduce carbon emissions for businesses and encourage individuals' recycling activities Don't miss out on this great opportunity! Buy $ECOTERRA and start earning now ♻️https://t.co/npFpZ8c5im pic.twitter.com/CYl3owTIzM — ecoterra (@ecoterra3r) March 31, 2023

Armed with an all-in-one app, Ecoterra launched its presale campaign earlier this week to give investors a chance to contribute to the project, best suited to help overhaul our mindset on recycling and fostering responsibility.

Ecoterra is building this revolutionary ecosystem on four distinct pillars – The recycle-2-Earn application, carbon offset marketplace, recycled materials marketplace, and the impact trackable profile.

Recycle-2-Earn Application Pillar

The Ecoterra app allows users to earn Ecoterra tokens by recycling items they scan through the app.

Each recycled item is worth a certain amount of Ecoterra tokens, which can be held, staked, or spent on various ecological activities such as ocean and beach cleanups, tree planting, or supporting green energy projects worldwide.

What is Ecoterra, and what are our missions? ♻️Ecoterra is an all-in-one app featuring recycling tokens and ecology actions We aim to educate individuals and businesses about climate change and recycling Join our #Presale and make an impact⬇️https://t.co/npFpZ8cD7U pic.twitter.com/Lf6qYBqQB0 — ecoterra (@ecoterra3r) March 30, 2023

Additionally, using the app to generate green energy can also earn users Ecoterra tokens as rewards. All climate actions are tracked and added to the user’s profile, allowing for achievements and NFTs.

You can start making an impact on the environment today with the EcoTerra app by participating in an ongoing presale, where 1 ECOTERRA is selling for $0.0004.

The Carbon Offset Marketplace Pillar

The growth of Web3 and blockchain technology has seen projects emerge with different forms of carbon offsets. Ecoterra’s carbon offset marketplace can be used by both individuals and companies to offset tons of carbon through selected projects worldwide while earning tokens.

Ecoterra’s system works in a very simple way, with every ton of carbon offset added to the individuals’ and company impact profile and marked as an achievement. These achievements can later be used to mint NFTs on reaching a certain target, for example after planting 100 trees or cleaning 20 beaches.

Recycled Materials Marketplace Pillar

Building an ecosystem of individuals and companies is critical to the success of Ecoterra’s vision for a cleaner environment. As the circular economy grows, companies will have access to recycled materials and which can range from plastic and aluminum to glass.

A seamless system will link companies to recyclers where they can place orders and pay for them with Ecoterra tokens.

Impact Trackable Profile Pillar

Global corporations like Microsoft have in recent years started counteracting the impact of their business operations on the environment. Not long ago, Microsoft signed a deal with a company in Wyoming, United States that traps carbon dioxide (CO2) and stores it underground.

Such efforts will help the mega-corporation to reduce its carbon footprint while ensuring it remains profitable.

What Ecoterra is offering is a simple way in which firms can buy impact packages comprising various materials used to counteract the negative effects of their production activities on the environment.

For example, if someone purchases 50 metric tons of plastic, the individuals who jointly engage in recycling 50 metric tons of plastic are entitled to receive incentives from this particular deal.

Companies on this revolutionary carbon offsetting platform have numerous ways with which they can benefit including enhanced visibility, display of their sustainable practices in their impact profile, broad outreach to a large user base, and access to invaluable user data compiled by Ecoterra.

Additionally, the impact profile can be accessed through a hyperlink or a QR code, providing firms with a simpler way to showcase the company’s eco-commitment.

However, this corporate responsibility doesn’t stop there, as Ecoterra tokens can be adopted for transactions through a basic payment process, connecting companies and individuals in a well-rounded circular economy.

Another exciting feature of the Ecoterra ecosystem is the carefully thought-out waste management app. If you thought it can’t get better, Ecoterra is here to prove you wrong with the app’s tried and tested compatibility with Reverse Vending Machines (RVMs), widely used across the world.

In a bid to offset the exorbitant costs incurred when setting up Reverse Vending Machines, which range from $6,000 to $12,000 per device, Ecoterra has collaborated with Delhaize (Lion), a large grocery store chain that operates in Europe, North America, and Asia.

Furthermore, Ecoterra has entered into another partnership with VERA, a company that specializes in authentic carbon credits. Although the precise specifications of the association are yet to be disclosed, it guarantees that individuals will receive carbon credits by using the app.

How To Invest In Ecoterra

Investors interested in buying Ecoterra tokens can start by checking out the best crypto presales for 2023, reviewed weekly by experts at Business 2 Community. A step-by-step guide is also available through this link, which will help you get started in minutes.

In a nutshell, you will start by getting a cryptocurrency wallet, since the presale is a direct sell, without the need to involve a crypto exchange.

That said, investors can connect directly to Ecoterra using a crypto wallet like MetaMask, which supports the Ethereum network. Business 2 Community has also put together a list of the best crypto wallets for beginners and experienced investors alike.

MetaMask wallet can be accessed via an extension or a mobile application available on the Play Store for android devices and iOS’s App Store.

The next step is to deposit crypto tokens into the MetaMask after setting up the wallet and carefully saving the secret key phrase, which is important in case you lose access to your wallet or change devices.

The process of transferring the token to MetaMask is simple, however, you must make sure to use the Ethereum network when sending the tokens. Investors without crypto tokens can buy them at eToro, one of the leading and regulated crypto exchanges on the market.

After buying tokens, users are required to connect their MetaMask to Ecoterra’s presale. This is a simple process that doesn’t require much effort. Once done, users can go to Ecoterra’s website and access the presale dashboard. Then, they need to click on the “Connect Wallet” button followed by selecting “MetaMask.”

Here, you will be required to set the investment size depending on the funds in the wallet and how much many Ecoterra tokens you want to buy.

The last step is to confirm the swap to buy Ecoterra tokens. Note that there will be a notification, asking you to authorize the purchase and the token transfer to the presale wallet. Another very important step requires investors to go back to Ecoterra’s website to claim the tokens.

Offsetting Carbon Emissions with Ecoterra’s Presale

The Ecoterra presale is gaining tremendous traction only a couple of days after launching. Investors are scooping up ECOTERRA tokens for as little as $0.004 in the first stage, but the price will rise to $0.00475 in the next stage.

The team has set a soft cap of $2,000,000 and a hard cap of $6,700,000, although the campaign will be followed by an exchange listing in Q3 2023 at $0.01.

The Ecoterra token is hosted on the Ethereum network and powered by the ERC-20 standard—and identified by the symbol ECOTERRA.

As the presale continues, investors have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to engage in a venture with the potential to revolutionize our approach to recycling and environmental responsibility.

Visit Ecoterra Presale Now.

