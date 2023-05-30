Dogecoin Price Prediction: Bollinger Bandwidth Indicator Predicts Looming Explosive Move

An unusually calm period of trading conditions in the Dogecoin (DOGE) market could be about to come to an end.

That’s the message being sent by a widely followed technical indicator called the Bollinger Bandwidth, which just fell to its lowest level since February 2019 at 0.06.

Bollinger Bands are a widely used technical indicators that indicate at which price an asset would be either two standard deviations above or below its 20-day Moving Average price.

Bollinger Bandwidth is the difference between these two levels.

Naturally, in times of quiet market conditions, these levels come closer together and the bandwidth shrinks.

In times when big price moves are occurring, these levels move further apart and the Bollinger Bandwidth widens.

Historically, when the Bollinger Bandwidth falls to such low levels, a massive price move has followed – though a low Bollinger Bandwidth doesn’t give any signal about when a big price move is coming, rather, it just signals that one is likely at some point.

The Bollinger Bandwidth contracting to multi-year lows coincides with the Dogecoin price squeezing within the confines of an important long-term technical structure, a break of which could be the catalyst for the next big market move.

Price Prediction – Where Next for Dogecoin (DOGE)?

DOGE was last changing hands close to $0.0725 per token and pivoting either side of its 21DMA.

Short-term Dogecoin price predictions remain bearish, given DOGE continues to trade to the south of a downtrend that has been in play since early April.

Dogecoin is also getting worryingly close to testing an important uptrend that has been in play going all the way back to last June.

A break of this uptrend could be the catalyst for a spike in Dogecoin volatility needed to lift the Bollinger Bandwidth.

It would certainly reopen the door to a drop towards yearly lows in the $0.0620s, and perhaps below.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Alternatives to Consider

Investors should always be on the lookout to diversify their crypto holdings.

One high-risk-high-reward investment strategy that some investors might want to consider is getting involved in crypto presales.

This is where investors buy the tokens of up-start crypto projects to help fund their development.

These tokens are nearly always sold very cheap and there is a long history of presales delivering huge exponential gains to early investors.

Many of these projects have fantastic teams behind them and a great vision to deliver a revolutionary crypto application/platform.

If an investor can identify such projects, the risk/reward of their presale investment is very good.

The team at Business 2 Community spends a lot of time combing through presale projects to help investors out.

