Dogecoin Price Prediction – As DOGE Blasts 7% Higher to $0.082, Can it Take Out $1 This Week?

Elon Musk Seeks Dismissal of $258B Dogecoin Lawsuit from Judge On Friday, Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk asked a US judge to dismiss a $258 billion lawsuit accusing him of promoting Dogecoin as part of a pyramid scheme. The case, filed in New York, alleges Musk, Tesla, and SpaceX falsely claimed Dogecoin was a valid investment despite lacking intrinsic value. Musk’s lawyers dismissed the lawsuit as baseless, arguing that his lighthearted tweets about Dogecoin were too vague to constitute fraud, and the investors failed to show how he intended to deceive anyone.

The dismissal request’s impact on Dogecoin’s price is uncertain, as it depends on factors such as market sentiment, investor reactions, and the outcome of the legal proceedings.

In the short term, the news might cause price volatility, while the long-term effect will likely be influenced by the case’s resolution and any potential consequences for Musk or the involved companies.

Dogecoin Price Prediction

Today’s live Dogecoin price is $0.08253, with a 24-hour trading volume of $1 billion. Dogecoin has risen over 7.50% in the past 24 hours and ranks #8 on CoinMarketCap, with a live market cap of $11.4 billion.

On the technical side, the DOGE/USD pair has broken through a triple top resistance level at $0.0796, and a breakout from an ascending triangle pattern could push DOGE towards the $0.0850 level.

Usually, a breakout from an ascending triangle pattern signals a continuation of an upward trend. If the $0.0850 level is surpassed, Dogecoin’s price may target the $0.090 level.

On the other hand, support exists at the $0.0796 level, and a bearish breakout from this point could lead Dogecoin toward the $0.0718 mark.

