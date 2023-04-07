Crypto News

Dogecoin Price is Crashing But This Shiba Inu Coin Has Raised $3m in Record Time

Dogecoin’s (DOGE) price has been pulling back sharply in the last few days, with the pace of the drop accelerating after Twitter removed the Dogecoin logo as its own logo on its platform.

Dogecoin was last trading in the low-$0.08s once again, having now dropped over 20% from its peak earlier in the week in the $0.1050 area.

But while Dogecoin has been performing poorly, a revolutionary new meme coin rival called Love Hate Inu has been achieving huge early success.

Love Hate Inu, which is currently conducting 2023’s hottest crypto token presale, is building a revolutionary new vote-to-earn (V2E) social media polling platform that many think will catch fire in 2023.

According to some observers, the cryptocurrency could offer a much better risk-reward than existing alternative meme coins like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Floki Inu, given its low market capitalization and impressive potential growth prospects.

Love Hate Inu is Revolutionizing Blockchain Voting

Web3 start-up’s crypto-powered vote-to-earn social polling platform will allow users to engage in discussions and vote on the world’s most contentious, debated issues.

For example, the platform, which will be powered by Love Hate Inu’s LHINU crypto token, will allow users to have a say on whether they love or hate divisive figures like Elon Musk, Cristiano Ronaldo and Donald Trump, as well as Andrew Tate.

LHINU owners will be able to stake their tokens to get a share of the vote on each poll. The best part? Every time an LHINU owner participates in a vote, they will be financially rewarded (hence why Love Hate Inu is being referred to as “vote-to-earn”).

These rewards will be provided by the creator of each poll. The more tokens users stake, and the longer the vesting period, the more voting power they will be handed over each poll.

At first, Love Hate Inu will control what polls exist on the platform, though that responsibility with be handed off to the community shortly after the platform’s launch later this year. This will be done via the launch of a Vote Submission platform, where users will be able to submit their poll ideas for the community to consider.

According to Love Hate Inu’s development team, “the voting system is built on blockchain technology, ensuring the process is fair, transparent, and secure”.

Investors can rest at ease that bots won’t be a problem on the platform. In order to vote, LHINU will need to have been staked for a minimum of 30 days, making it prohibitively expensive/difficult for vote manipulation and spam bots to take over.

Love Hate Inu Presale Hits Huge $3 Million Milestone

To fund the development of its platform, the Love Hate Inu is currently selling its LHINU token in a presale that has already proven to be wildly successful.

The presale just entered its fourth stage and has now raised a whopping more than $3 million in just three weeks.

The presale’s success is unsurprising given how the start-up has also been going viral on social media. Since the launch of the presale, Love Hate Inu’s Twitter following has exploded from virtually nothing to over 33,000.

The meme coin project’s Telegram, meanwhile, now has nearly 14,500 members. These numbers are expected to continue to explode higher in the coming weeks.

Investors who move quickly can secure LHINU tokens for the highly discounted price of $0.000105. But in just under eight days, that price is set to rise to $0.000115.

LHINU will end the presale in a few weeks at $0.000145. That means investors who get in now will be sat on paper gains of around 40% by the time the presale ends.

LHINU Has Great Tokenomics

LHINU has a total supply of 100 billion, with 90 billion of these (90%) to be sold in the presale. This is almost unheard of, with most presale projects keeping a much larger allocation in reserve for founders and early investors.

According to Love Hate Inu’s whitepaper, this “ensures the majority of the supply is distributed to community members who believe in the project”.

“Besides guaranteeing there will be no rug pull, this will create a strong foundation for the project where the community holds a real vested interest in its success”.

Love Hate Inu says it will only hold 10% of the tokens in reserve to provide liquidity, fund exchange listings and provide community rewards.

The project also just revealed its CEO – Carl Dawkins has worked on a number of successful crypto projects, including Tamadoge, which last year delivered 10x gains to early investors.

Dawkins will be partaking in a Twitter Spaces Ask Me Anything (AMA) on Monday.

