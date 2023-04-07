Dogecoin Price in Retreat – Will Twitter Rumors Become a DOGE Use Case Reality?

Dogecoin (DOGE) has been making headlines recently, rising beyond the $0.11 level owing to celebrity support, particularly from Tesla CEO Elon Musk. However, Dogecoin’s most recent gains came right after Elon Musk changed the Twitter logo to the Shiba Inu logo.

As a result, Dogecoin increased by 30%, hitting $0.11. Although the price increase in Dogecoin appears to be waning, it has dropped 8.96% in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin Price Forms A Falling Wedge Pattern, Can Price Touch $0.11? https://t.co/OCq9r24WZ7 pic.twitter.com/A9Fsen6kxX — Wild West Crypto Show Featuring Drew & Brent (@WWCSTX) April 4, 2023

Dogecoin price

The current Dogecoin price is $0.089144, with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,343,600,788. Dogecoin is now ranked #8, with a live market cap of $12,375,608,699. It has a circulating supply of 138,826,576,384 DOGE coins; the maximum supply is unknown.

Dogecoin Surges 30% After Elon Musk Changes Twitter Logo to Shiba Inu Logo

As previously stated, Dogecoin experienced a 30% surge in value after Twitter CEO Elon Musk changed his company’s logo to a Shiba Inu. Elon Musk has a history of promoting Dogecoin on social media, causing its value to fluctuate each time he mentions Dogecoin on social media.

It is worth noting that the token was initially created as a joke in 2013 but had a market cap of over $13 billion, making it the eighth-most valuable cryptocurrency.

Dogecoin dog replaces Twitter logo on homepage, meme token’s price soars 30% https://t.co/TQlymPMfMl pic.twitter.com/yggX3ruoIq — New York Post (@nypost) April 3, 2023

Elon Musk and Twitter are being sued for allegedly influencing the price of Dogecoin. Musk’s lawyers claim that his tweets regarding the coin are harmless. Despite this, Musk changed Twitter’s logo to a Shiba inu picture and published a meme.

This increased the value of dogecoin by 30%. Notably, Twitter has not yet commented on the incident.

Cryptocurrency Market Drops Ahead of ADP Report

The global cryptocurrency market has been doing well over the past few months. It recently reached a value of $1.20 trillion. Although, this increase was not long-lived, dropping to $1.18 trillion soon after.

However, its drop could be linked to the traders, who were uncertain and cautious about the crypto future. They are waiting for job market data called the ADP Non-Farm Employment Change.

USTs started to rally during Europe/UK hours and the moves were enhanced upon the releases of the weaker-than-expected ADP report and the US services ISM report#OCBC #FX pic.twitter.com/m3ANujl8G5 — rsrchprt (@rsrchprt) April 6, 2023

It is worth recalling that the cryptocurrency industry is under strict scrutiny from US regulators and policymakers, who are closely monitoring the crypto sector.

The Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has recently accused Binance of breaking the Commodity Exchange Act, causing investors to be concerned about the future of their investments.

Another FTX-related issue has continued to create conflicting headlines, adding additional facts to investors’ fears. Investors are concerned that the government will take action against the crypto sector.

As a result, the market remains volatile, and investors carefully watch any news or events that may impact their assets.

US Jobs Data Release and Market Closures Could Impact Bitcoin Price

The broad-based US dollar has been falling against various major currencies as investors await the release of the US non-farm payrolls report. However, the data will likely influence Federal Reserve policy and cause a dramatic market reaction.

Notably, the US stock market is closed on Good Friday, and other European countries are also closed on Monday, so many markets worldwide will be closed when the report is issued.

the US dollar on its way down down down vs other currencies. buy btc pic.twitter.com/ulfE9KDxTG — david (@dpdraz) April 4, 2023

This report will influence the price of Bitcoin (BTC) as if US job data is better than expected; the US currency will likely strengthen, making Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies more costly for global buyers. This might lead Bitcoin’s price to fall since investors may decide to keep their funds rather than invest in digital assets.

Conversely, the dollar may weaken if the jobs data becomes worse than predicted, making Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies more affordable to worldwide buyers. This might result in a rise in the price of Bitcoin as investors may opt to invest in digital assets rather than currency.

