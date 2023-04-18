Dogecoin Price Can Reach $1 This Year, and Love Hate Inu Will Raise $10 Million

Dogecoin (DOGE), the most popular and valuable dog-inspired meme cryptocurrency that powers the payments-focused Dogecoin blockchain, has been performing well in the last few days since a solid bounce from its 200-Day Moving Average last Wednesday.

At current levels just under $0.095, DOGE was last up close to 16% versus last week’s lows, having posted an impressive 3% gain on Tuesday alone.

Dogecoin’s strong performance comes amid positive flows in the broader cryptocurrency market that have seen Bitcoin and Ether both hit multi-month highs this month to the north of the $31,000 and $2,100 levels.

Dogecoin’s technical set-up is looking very positive right now, a retest of $0.1 and potentially this year’s highs in the $0.105 area looks increasingly likely.

DOGE/USD’s latest bounce from its 200DMA means the cryptocurrency is now comfortably above all of its major moving averages, and means that the cryptocurrency continues to respect an uptrend that has been in play since mid-March.

While Dogecoin could well hit and surpass $0.10 in the short-term, bulls are becoming increasingly optimistic on the meme coin’s outlook for 2023.

With the end of the Fed’s tightening cycle looking close, and an interest rate cutting cycle likely to follow not to far behind it, macro tailwinds could well remain in place for the remainder of the year.

And with people talking about Bitcoin hitting and surpassing $100,000 this year (3.3x versus current levels), investors shouldn’t rule out the possibility that much higher beta Dogecoin can 10x from current levels to hit $1.0.

But investors should note that given its market capitalization is already so large, Dogecoin’s outlook for exponential gains is diminished. If Dogecoin was to hit $1.0 per token, that would imply a market cap of nearly $140 billion.

That’s a lot for a coin that arguably lacks utility, at least compared to many other cryptocurrencies.

Meme coin investors might therefore want to consider investing in some lesser-known coins that potentially hold a better likelihood of seeing exponential gains.

Often, the best of these gems are not even trading on exchanges yet. Rather they are still being sold by new, up-and-coming crypto projects at the presale stage.

Investors looking to scoop up what could become one of the hottest meme coins of 2023 should check out crypto project Love Hate Inu and their LHINU token presale, which analysts at Business2Community.com have already rated as 2023’s best presale opportunity.

Calling all #MemeCoin enthusiasts! Looking for the ultimate #MemeCoin? #LoveHateInu is here to make you laugh but also to allow you to vote on the latest topics, trends and people! Join our #Presale and get some $LHINU today!https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy#AltCoins — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) April 16, 2023

Love Hate Inu – 2023’s Best Meme Coin Opportunity?

Love Hate Inu is a new dog-meme-inspired social media polling platform that has been taking the internet by storm in the last few weeks.

Many observers think the revolutionary new stake-to-vote, vote-to-earn platform will catch fire in 2023.

Users of the platform will be able to engage in discussions and vote on the world’s most contentious, debated issues.

For example, the platform, which will be powered by Love Hate Inu’s LHINU crypto token, will allow users to have a say on whether they love or hate divisive figures like Elon Musk, Cristiano Ronaldo and Donald Trump, as well as Andrew Tate.

Indeed, in an exciting proof-of-concept of the voting platform’s idea, Love Hate Inu is currently running an off-chain, free-to-enter voting competition, where participants can win $10,000 by voting on whether they love or hate Andrew Tate.

Got some great news for you #LoveHateInu Gang! ️Vote to WIN $10,000! Yes, you've heard it right! Join the #Presale and find out more now!#CryptoCommunity #AltCoins #MemeCoins — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) April 15, 2023

To participate, head over to the Love Hate Inu homepage and below the presale contributions area, see the ‘Vote for a Chance to Win $10,000’ header; click on the ‘Vote Now to Win’ button.

Visit Love Hate Inu here

How Love Hate Inu Works

LHINU owners will be able to stake their tokens to get a share of the vote on each poll. The best part? Every time an LHINU owner participates in a vote, they will be financially rewarded (hence why Love Hate Inu is being referred to as “vote-to-earn”).

These rewards will be provided by the creator of each poll. The more tokens users stake, and the longer the vesting period, the more voting power they will be handed over each poll.

At first, Love Hate Inu will control what polls exist on the platform, though that responsibility with be handed off to the community shortly after the platform’s launch later this year. This will be done via the launch of a Vote Submission platform, where users will be able to submit their poll ideas for the community to consider.

The $LHINU staking mechanism is secured by smart contracts. This means the voting process is both verifiable and anonymous.️ So, rest assured that your vote counts and your voice will be heard!️ Join our #Presale today and become a part of the #LoveHateInu Gang! — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) April 17, 2023

According to Love Hate Inu’s development team, “the voting system is built on blockchain technology, ensuring the process is fair, transparent, and secure”.

Investors can rest at ease that bots won’t be a problem on the platform. In order to vote, LHINU will need to have been staked for a minimum of 30 days, making it prohibitively expensive/difficult for vote manipulation and spam bots to take over.

Love Hate Inu Presale Selling Out Fast, Will Hit $10 Million Soon

To fund the development of its platform, Love Hate Inu is currently conducting a presale of its LHINU token.

Great News! Our #Presale has raised over $4.4 million! A massive thanks to our entire #LoveHateInu Gang! Get yourself some $LHINU tokens and make your voice heard by casting your vote!️ Don't miss out!https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy#AltCoins #MemeCoins pic.twitter.com/zSSYanBcpD — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) April 17, 2023

The presale has been a huge success, with Love Hate Inu having already raised a massive more than $4.5 million in just a few weeks. The presale will soon enter stage 5 and is expected to hit the $10 million mark within the next few months.

How’s it going #LoveHateInu Crew! The fifth stage of $LHINU #Presale is LIVE! Don't miss out on your chance to grab some tokens! ⏳ P.S. Who do you think is next in line for our ultimate Love or Hate Vote?https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy#CryptoCommunity #AltCoins #MemeCoins pic.twitter.com/Jq7UNlH8i5 — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) April 16, 2023

The presale’s success is unsurprising given how the start-up has also been going viral on social media. Since the launch of the presale, Love Hate Inu’s Twitter following has exploded from virtually nothing to over 33,000.

The meme coin project’s Telegram, meanwhile, now has nearly 14,500 members. These numbers are expected to continue to explode higher in the coming weeks.

Investors who move quickly can secure LHINU tokens for the highly discounted price of $0.000115. But in under six days, that price is set to rise to $0.000125.

LHINU will end the presale in a few weeks at $0.000145. That means investors who get in now will be sat on paper gains of around 30% by the time the presale ends.

Investors Love LHINU’s Great Tokenomics

LHINU has a total supply of 100 billion, with 90 billion of these (90%) to be sold in the presale. This is almost unheard of, with most presale projects keeping a much larger allocation in reserve for founders and early investors.

According to Love Hate Inu’s whitepaper, this “ensures the majority of the supply is distributed to community members who believe in the project”.

“Besides guaranteeing there will be no rug pull, this will create a strong foundation for the project where the community holds a real vested interest in its success”.

Love Hate Inu says it will only hold 10% of the tokens in reserve to provide liquidity, fund exchange listings and provide community rewards.

The web3 start-up currently ranks as CoinSniper’s top-voted cryptocurrency.

