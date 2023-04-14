Dogecoin (DOGE) Price is Flying High But Love Hate Inu is Reaching For The Skies at $4m

Dogecoin (DOGE), the most popular and valuable dog-inspired meme cryptocurrency that powers the payments-focused Dogecoin blockchain, has been performing well in the last few days since bouncing from its 200-Day Moving Average on Wednesday.

At current levels just under $0.09, DOGE was last up close to 10% versus its earlier weekly lows, having posted an impressive 5% gain on Thursday alone.

Dogecoin’s strong performance comes amid positive flows in the broader cryptocurrency market that have seen Bitcoin and Ether both hit multi-month highs this week to the north of the $31,000 and $2,100 levels.

And with Dogecoin’s technical set-up looking very positive right now, a retest of $0.1 and potentially this year’s highs in the $0.105 area looks increasingly likely.

DOGE/USD’s latest bounce from its 200DMA means the cryptocurrency is now comfortably above all of its major moving averages, and means that the cryptocurrency continues to respect an uptrend that has been in-play since mid-March.

While the Dogecoin outlook is robust in the short-term, the outlook for exponential gains is diminished given the cryptocurrency is already so well known and already has such a large market capitalization (of last around $12.3 billion).

Meme coin investors might therefore want to consider investing in some lesser-known coins that potentially hold a better likelihood of seeing exponential gains.

A great new meme coin to consider is Love Hate Inu, a new dog-meme-inspired social media polling platform that has been taking the internet by storm in the last few weeks.

Love Hate Inu – The Next Big Meme Coin?

Thanks to its novel, ingenious use case, the newly launched Love Hate Inu project has been making waves in the crypto space.

Web3 startup Love Hate Inu, which is currently conducting 2023’s hottest crypto token presale, is building a revolutionary new vote-to-earn (V2E) social media polling platform that many think will catch fire in 2023.

The platform will allow users to engage in discussions and vote on the world’s most contentious, debated issues.

For example, the platform, which will be powered by Love Hate Inu’s LHINU crypto token, will allow users to have a say on whether they love or hate divisive figures like Elon Musk, Cristiano Ronaldo and Donald Trump, as well as Andrew Tate.

LHINU owners will be able to stake their tokens to get a share of the vote on each poll. The best part? Every time an LHINU owner participates in a vote, they will be financially rewarded (hence why Love Hate Inu is being referred to as “vote-to-earn”).

These rewards will be provided by the creator of each poll. The more tokens users stake, and the longer the vesting period, the more voting power they will be handed over each poll.

Are you holding back on buying more as well? Then stop and think, is there ever going to be another #MemeCoin as great as $LHINU! The answer is simple ‘Never’! Join the #Presale today and become part of #LoveHateInu Gang!https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy#AltCoins pic.twitter.com/KPrtaqxVFN — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) April 13, 2023

At first, Love Hate Inu will control what polls exist on the platform, though that responsibility with be handed off to the community shortly after the platform’s launch later this year. This will be done via the launch of a Vote Submission platform, where users will be able to submit their poll ideas for the community to consider.

According to Love Hate Inu’s development team, “the voting system is built on blockchain technology, ensuring the process is fair, transparent, and secure”.

Investors can rest at ease that bots won’t be a problem on the platform. In order to vote, LHINU will need to have been staked for a minimum of 30 days, making it prohibitively expensive/difficult for vote manipulation and spam bots to take over.

Visit Love Hate Inu here

Love Hate Inu – 2023’s Best Crypto Presale?

To fund the development of its platform, the Love Hate Inu is currently selling its LHINU token in a presale that has already proven to be wildly successful.

The presale just entered its fifth stage and has now raised a whopping more than $4.0 million in just under four weeks.

Good morning #LoveHateInu Crew!☀️❤️ Great news to start the day! We have reached $4M in our #Presale raise! Thank you to all $LHINU Voters, Viewers and future Creators! Join the community today and start voting!️https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy#AltCoins pic.twitter.com/kPn2hVBw3L — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) April 14, 2023

The presale’s success is unsurprising given how the start-up has also been going viral on social media. Since the launch of the presale, Love Hate Inu’s Twitter following has exploded from virtually nothing to over 33,000.

The meme coin project’s Telegram, meanwhile, now has nearly 14,500 members. These numbers are expected to continue to explode higher in the coming weeks.

Investors who move quickly can secure LHINU tokens for the highly discounted price of $0.000115. But in under 10 days, that price is set to rise to $0.000125.

LHINU will end the presale in a few weeks at $0.000145. That means investors who get in now will be sat on paper gains of around 30% by the time the presale ends.

Investors can acquire LHINU tokens with ETH, USDT, BNB and now also with their debit or credit card.

Hey #LoveHateInu Gang! We've got some exciting news! We’ve made it even easier for you to get yourself some $LHINU! You can now buy tokens with card! So don’t wait, join the #Presale Stage 5 today and cast your vote!️ Link in Bio…#MemeCoins pic.twitter.com/B750VEIsle — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) April 14, 2023

Investors Love LHINU’s Great Tokenomics

LHINU has a total supply of 100 billion, with 90 billion of these (90%) to be sold in the presale. This is almost unheard of, with most presale projects keeping a much larger allocation in reserve for founders and early investors.

Looking for the funniest and most useful #MemeCoin ever? You're in the right place! 90% of the $LHINU supply will be sold in the #Presale for the community. 10% is reserved for liquidity, fees, and rewards. Join #LoveHateInu today!https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy pic.twitter.com/M9N72MyOp0 — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) April 13, 2023

According to Love Hate Inu’s whitepaper, this “ensures the majority of the supply is distributed to community members who believe in the project”.

“Besides guaranteeing there will be no rug pull, this will create a strong foundation for the project where the community holds a real vested interest in its success”.

Love Hate Inu says it will only hold 10% of the tokens in reserve to provide liquidity, fund exchange listings and provide community rewards.

The web3 start-up currently ranks as CoinSniper’s top-voted cryptocurrency.

