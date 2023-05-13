Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Are in Trouble While This New Memecoin Hits $6.4 Million

Red-hot meme coins have recently dominated the media headlines due to staggering price increases and trendiness.

Although Dogecoin ($DOGE) and Shiba Inu ($SHIB) were the big hitters in the meme sector, crypto enthusiasts believe the two famous meme big dogs will finally be toppled.

With uncertainties hovering over both assets, experts tout new meme coins with unique concepts, utilities, and media communities to anchor the hype of the meme genre and explode in price growth.

One such asset is $AI, a cutting-edge meme token that combines artificial intelligence, memes, and the crypto market to propel to new heights.

$AI looks set to rule over $DOGE and $SHIB as the industry’s hottest and leading meme coin due to its solution-driven utility, media hype, and potential gains of over 800%.

Already on presale, the digital asset has hit a new milestone of a whopping $6.4 million, indicating market traction from global investors.

Set to list on crypto exchanges, $AI has piqued the interests of investors as they jump ship to leverage the next biggest meme sensation in the crypto space.

The Dogs Days Are Gone: $DOGE & $SHIB Market Sentiment

$DOGE is arguably the biggest and most popular meme cryptocurrency, launched in December 2013 with the image of a Shiba Inu dog as its iconic logo.

However, since its official debut, $ DOGE recorded a stellar breakthrough in 2021 as it pumped to over 23,000% due to Elon Musk’s viral tweet influence and its means of payment utility.

However, after the hype wanned down, the $DOGE market downtrend set to date, as it trades -90.24% below an all-time high of $0.7376 recorded on May 8th, 2021.

Currently priced at $0.071, crypto enthusiasts believe the run of the meme token is now over and cannot be propelled by its utility due to its deflationary circulation nature.

On the hand, $SHIB debuted in August 2020 and sold bullish dreams to traders and investors as it soared over 46,000,000% in 2021.

Like $DOGE, $SHIB hype spanned off, closely followed by a bearish run.

At press time, 1 $SHIB trades at $0.000009 per token, 90.06% below its all-time high of $0.00008845 recorded on October 28th, 2021.

It is no secret that $DOGE and $SHIB are struggling due to a lack of core use cases.

Nevertheless, $AI comes as a meme coin with utility and promises of an upside pump in price value in the future – here’s why.

AiDoge ($AI) Unique Ecosystem

$AI is the native token of the revolutionary AiDoge ecosystem. The unique platform builds a blockchain-powered sphere that enables members to create, share, and vote on high-quality memes created by artificial intelligence (AI).

As detailed in the project’s whitepaper, the unique meme platform utilizes an advanced AI meme generator to create trendy memes based on member-provided text prompts.

Don't miss out on the early stages of the #AiDoge #Presale! There's still time to join and be part of the AI-powered #Memecoin revolution! Grab your $AI tokens now and enjoy the benefits of being an early adopter! https://t.co/5j5tt4smcs$PEPE $DOGE $JEFF pic.twitter.com/JneUSRK0if — aidogecrypto (@aidogecrypto) May 12, 2023

Users provide detailed text prompts of their creative memes, and the AI-powered meme generator processes and mints precise memes.

When memes are ready, members can share their collections with communities where others can vote on their favorites.

Additionally, the creators are rewarded with $AI tokens for their participation in generating memes.

A Revolutionary Meme-to-Earn (M2E) Is on the Block

$AI ecosystem offers meme creators valuable commercial ventures related to their hobby, while its blockchain technology protects users’ rights over created content.

Play-to-earn (P2E) mechanics is a popular model deployed to the metaverse gaming sector as players get rewarded with crypto and non-fungible token (NFT) merchandise for participation.

AiDoge asserts to follow the P2E concepts as it creates its novel meme-to-earn (M2E) system and rewards creators for minting trendy memes.

With new meme coins such as $PEPE and $SPONGE recording extraordinary price pumps in the past few days, investors are currently searching for the new meme king that can explode in value over a short-term period.

The current red-hot traction in the $AI presale indicates that the new meme sensation could be the next hottest meme coin to reach great heights.

Stacked with strong value propositions, crypto analysts tout the crypto to blow up upon listing.

$AI Is Selling Fast – Purchase Today and Earn Massive Returns on Investment

At press time, $AI trades at a presale price of $0.0000296 per token, with over $6.5 million raised from early adopters.

Similar to the flow pattern of $DOGE, $SHIB, and the latest growth trajectory of $PEPE, and $SPONGE, the $AI token is set to record exponential price pumps when it lists and embeds longevity due to its long list of use cases.

Value-driven investors can leverage the discounted price of $AI and purchase the token today before its price increase.

