Dogecoin Activity is Surging But Investors Are More Excited About These Memecoins

The arrival of the DRC-20 token on the Dogecoin blockchain, which allows for simple smart-contract-powered tokens to be issued directly onto the Dogecoin blockchain much how BRC-20 and LRC-20 tokens are being issued directly onto the Bitcoin and Litecoin blockchains, is powering a surge in the number of transactions taking place on Dogecoin.

According to IntoTheBlock, Dogecoin daily transactions just hit a new all-time high of over 1.1 million.

Prior to the surge which only began about eight days ago, Dogecoin would normally see something more like 20,000 transactions per day.

However, the surge in transactions driven by the DRC-20 craze is failing to result in upside for the Dogecoin price, which was last down around 3% on the day near $0.0725 and nursing monthly losses of around 9%.

That means Dogecoin is down around 30% versus its 2023 highs just above $0.10 and down close to 55% versus its October 2022 highs in the $0.16 area.

Dogecoin’s ongoing struggles could reflect that investors are losing interest in the meme coin and looking for better opportunities elsewhere.

With its giant market capitalization of around $10.1 billion, the scope for exponential gains is much better amongst smaller-cap, newer and lesser-known meme coins.

Here are a few that analysts at Business 2 Community are keeping an eye on.

Copium Token (COPIUM)

After a few days of hype building and an invite-only presale, Copium Token (COPIUM) was launched a few hours and has enjoyed an explosive start to life.

COPIUM was last trading just above $0.012 per token, already 11x versus its Uniswap listing and presale price, and already has more than 2,000 holders.

Given the token’s 1 billion supply, that implies a fully diluted market cap of around $11 million, and the token has already seen a huge more than $24 million in trading volume, as per DEX Tools.

But amid the impressive list of influencers who are involved in the project, as outlined in this article, who will help market the coin alongside a series of media partnerships, the coin could yet pump a lot higher.

One of the best-selling points of COPIUM is the project’s token and NFT airdrop competition, which is built to incentivize HODLing for at least the next three weeks.

Another great selling point is that the presale participants are not able to dump their holdings on the market.

Only 10% of their tokens were unlocked at the time of the Uniswap listing, with the rest to be vested over the next three weeks.

Copium’s fun play on the theme of crypto degenerates needing to cope with their substantial losses means it could be a big hit, as that is something many in the crypto space can relate to.

AiDoge (AI)

AiDoge, a fun AI-powered meme-generating tool and social media platform, could be the perfect token, as not only is it a meme coin, but also boasts a solid use case and utility.

AiDoge is building a platform where users can generate memes using breakthrough generative AI technology, before sharing them with the AiDoge community via the platform’s public wall.

The creators of the most popular memes will be rewarded with AiDoge’s native $AI token, meaning that AiDoge is bringin the concept of “meme-to-earn” (M2E) into reality.

AiDoge has already raised a huge $9.3 million via the public presale of its native $AI token and investors should move quickly whilst they can still secure the token at what observers say is a substantial discount versus how high $AI has the potential to go.

SpongeBob (SPONGE)

SpongeBob token (SPONGE) is another recently created meme coin that has done very well.

The token surged as much as 85x higher versus its listing price on Uniswap and even though it has since seen a substantial pullback, is still up around 17x versus its listing price.

The fun meme coin, which pays homage to SpongeBob SquarePants, may soon be listed on OKX, with the platform currently running a competition to see what meme coins get listed next.

$SPONGE is NOW LIVE on OKX’s VOTE TO LIST COMPETITION $SPONGE is up against #BOB #CAPO #MONG & #TURBO So Make your Vote Count! Deposit $10 worth of $SPONGE to your OKX account to vote https://t.co/oN9ykt0vqJ Ends 22nd May 23 2am UTC ⏰ Vote $SPONGE, Absorb the Damp — $SPONGE (@spongeoneth) May 17, 2023

With SPONGE likely to finish in the top two spots, another big listing could help pump the price once again, with investors also excited by an upcoming SPONGE airdrop.

MiLady (LADYS)

The Milady (LADYS) meme coin was one of the main beneficiaries of Elon Musk’s recent joking tweet where he showed a picture of a Milady Maker NFT with the caption “There Is No Meme… I Love You”.

The token, which was created in response to the tweet, saw its market cap rise to as high as $140 million, creating generational wealth for some of its earliest investors.

LADYS has since dropped about 50% to a market cap in the $73 million area.

