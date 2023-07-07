DOGE2.0 Skyrockets 9,000%, But It May Go to Zero Soon – These Sleeper Altcoins Have a Much Better Chance to Dominate the Market

Amidst the current bull rally in the crypto market, some cryptocurrencies have captured the attention of traders and investors due to their significant price surges.

One such token is $DOGE2.0, which has experienced a price increase of over 9,000% in the past day, prompting speculation about the driving force behind its uptrend.

However, $DOGE2.0 isn’t the only asset surging. Other high-potential altcoins like $CHMPZ, $ECOTERRA, and $LPX also show promising signs of substantial gains and market dominance in the coming weeks.

$DOGE2.0 Price Explosion Might End Soon

Dogecoin 2.0 is part of the emerging wave of “2.0 tokens” that are gaining substantial traction in the crypto market.

According to digital asset analysts, the $DOGE2.0 is riding on the hype wave of its predecessor, $DOGE, with its price increasing a few hours after listing on the Uniswap exchange.

CoinMarketCap market’s coverage shows that the meme coin has recorded an astounding 24-hour trading volume of $1.3 million, indicating strong interest from global investors.

At press time, $DOGE2.0 trades at $0.001452 per token. The unprecedented trading volume indicates a burgeoning atmosphere with new and advanced investors looking to mark their position.

The crypto asset has a price boost of over 9,000%, which is unexpected due to the lack of feasible driving factors.

Some investors believe it is natural for the $DOGE2.0 to garner market traction from existing $DOGE loyalists.

However, the enthusiasm of large-volume investors for the broader trend of “2.0 tokens” is believed to contribute to the sudden growth of $DOGE2.0.

At press time, copycat tokens like $PEPE2.0 and $SHIB2.0 are pumping. The success of these tokens may be instilling market optimism in the potential of $DOGE2.0.

However, market analysis suggests that the fear of missing out (FOMO) effect motivates investors to buy.

This raises concerns about the sustainability of the price growth, as the token lacks significant utility as a catalyst and could plummet to zero soon.

Given these circumstances, investors seeking meme coins with value-driven potential beyond the nostalgia of the original $DOGE and the FOMO trend of $DOGE2.0 should consider exploring $CHMPZ, $ECOTERRA, and $LPX.

Wildlife-Inspired $CHMPZ Token Causes Stir & Hit $731,000

$CHMPZ, the native token of the Chimpzee platform, is making waves in the crypto space due to its holistic approach to combat climate change and save wildlife.

Chimpzee is a blockchain-based project that offers individuals a range of stellar financial perks for creating an eco-friendly environment.

The platform features three-way earning ventures – shop-to-earn (S2E) store, trade-to-earn (T2E) NFT marketplace, and play-to-earn (P2E) Zero Tolerance Game.

The shop-to-earn store creates a market opportunity for members to purchase stylish customized products and merchandise from Chimpzee.

Hey #ChimpzeeArmy!✊ Have you heard the recent news about 2 #Wimbledon games being interrupted by #JustStopOil protesters!? Share your thoughts! Don't miss out on the last 2 days of the 6th stage of our #Presale, join now! ⏳https://t.co/Geog3EVuMC — Official Chimpzee Project (@RealChimpzee) July 6, 2023

Members earn $CHMPZ for every purchase as a reward, and a portion of sales profit is allocated to green initiatives geared towards tree plantations and wildlife protection.

The trade-to-earn marketplace enables users to trade eco-friendly projects and assets to leverage the booming NFT industry and earn profits.

The play-to-earn Zero Tolerance Game is uniquely built to encourage young players and educate them about the prospect of combating climate change and saving wildfires through virtual tasks.

Hey #ChimpzeeArmy! Our #Presale just hit a new milestone! $720k raised!Huge thanks to the #ChimpzeeArmy! Last 2 days of Stage 6!⏳ Final opportunity to mint a Diamond #NFT passport before the public in a special event #PostPresale!✨ https://t.co/Geog3EVuMC pic.twitter.com/6MKWT7fpH6 — Official Chimpzee Project (@RealChimpzee) July 6, 2023

For completed tasks, players are rewarded with $CHMPZ tokens as rewards.

At press time, the green asset is selling fast on presale at a very low price of $0.00067 per token. $CHMPZ has already garnered a whopping $731,000 investment from early birds.

Buy $CHMPZ Now

$ECOTERRA’s Eco-Friendly Approach Set Stage for Explosive Green Market Impact

$ECOTERRA is another altcoin that has shown positive signs of generating high gains and dominating the crypto market.

The emerging digital asset is the native token of ecoterra, a decentralized platform that uses blockchain technology to combat climate change and promote sustainability.

The innovative project features a unique recycle-to-earn (R2E) model to incentivize members with $ECOTERRA for completing eco-friendly tasks.

These tasks involve environmental cleaning and collecting waste materials such as plastics, glass bottles, and cans.

Through the ecoterra R2E-based app, members can scan these items and locate nearby reverse vending machines (RVMs) where they can deposit them for recycling.

Upon completion, they are rewarded with $ECOTERRA tokens for their efforts. The platform also connects recycling and production companies to trade refined waste products for financial ventures.

Furthermore, there is a carbon-offset marketplace for members to offset their carbon emissions by investing their $ECOTERRA tokens in projects designed to combat climate change.

These projects include wind and solar energy installation and planting trees.

At press time, investors can buy $ECOTERRA on presale for $0.1 per token. The digital asset is in its final presale stage and has raised over $5.86 million.

With only six days remaining, investors who acquire the token now will earn a 10% reward for their support of sustainability.

Buy $ECOTERRA Now

Web3 Powered Token, $LPX, Will Be the Next Top Gainer

Rounding up our list of sleeper altcoins with a better chance to dominate the crypto space is $LPX, the utility token of Launchpad XYZ.

The digital asset is still in its presale stages, with a staggering $1.11 million raised from early birds.

This indicates hot-red market traction from global investors keen to reap high returns when its price surges.

The major propeller for the surging altcoin is its stellar Launchpad XYZ ecosystem which provides intrinsic offerings to traders, investors, data analysts, and the financial sector.

The platform acts as a bridge that connects individuals with Web3 tools like early crypto presales, NFT collections, fractionalized assets, decentralized exchange, play-to-earn (P2E) games, and much more.

The primary goal of the Launchpad XYZ project is to provide members with trading market opportunities to spot early presale, NFT launches, and data insights to wager on the next crypto to hit moonshot.

Additionally, users can leverage the platform’s quotient to generate market volume and 400 live data points to weigh the profit and risk potentials of all digital assets.

At press time, interested investors can purchase the $LPX token at $0.0445.

Buy $LPX Now

This article was written for Business 2 Community by Jimmy Aki.

