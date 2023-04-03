DOGE Price Pumps 30% After Twitter Rebrand, Love Hate Inu to Explode Too

Dogecoin (DOGE) was leading the gains during the New York trading session on Monday after Twitter changed its logo to that of the meme coin.

The social media giant changed the logo on its web and mobile browser to Dogecoin’s emblem of a shiba inu dog’s head and torso. Dogecoin rallied 37.6% in just a few minutes after the internet community noticed the change.

The move set things in motion on social media platforms including Twitter itself, with excited users expressing their amazement. Some made speculations that hackers had penetrated the platform to cause havoc.

Is twitter hacked? Why has the doge dog replaced the twitter logo on web? pic.twitter.com/lt7VmtsIfw — B.W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) April 3, 2023

Nicoletta Richardson, another Twitter user tweeted:

Between the #Moana live-action news and the doge logo taking over Twitter, today just turned into pure chaos.

Elon Musk, the Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter CEO, has long been an advocate of Dogecoin and his tweets and television appearances have usually impacted the cryptocurrency’s price action.

He has frequently influenced the meme coin’s value particularly after taking over Twitter in October last year. In February, the billionaire tweeted a picture of his pet dog, a doge. Thereafter, the crypto’s market cap jumped to $500 million.

The new CEO of Twitter is amazing pic.twitter.com/yBqWFUDIQH — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 15, 2023

According to a report by the New York Times, Elon Musk proposed a plan for Twitter payments to investors of the social media platform in May 2022. The platform currently has a tipping feature, although it only generates around $15 million annually.

In January, the Financial Times reported that the company was applying for regulatory licenses to operate across the U.S. as a payment processor. Many have speculated that the payments will be processed in crypto including DOGE, resulting in subsequent price growth

Will the recent developments send the Dogecoin price higher? Let’s analyze DOGE’s technical outlook.

Dogecoin Price Surges 37% To $0.1, Key Levels To Watch

At the time of writing, Dogecoin was exchanging hands at $0.1005 after rising as much as 37.68% from Monday’s intraday low at $0.0761 to the intraday high of $0.1050. The moving averages were facing up, an indication that the uptrend was strong. In addition, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) was moving upward and had just entered the overbought region, reinforcing the buyers’ grip on the Dogecoin price.

If the buying pressure is sustained, DOGE price may rise from the current levels first toward the $0.1050 level and later to the 123.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.1118, coinciding with the December 5 range high. Beyond that, the dog-themed utility token may rise above $0.15, setting it on the path toward the $0.2 psychological level.

DOGE/USD Daily Chart

Conversely, the RSI was positioned at 73, suggesting that Dogecoin was overbought. This points to a possible trend change in the short term as profit-taking takes centre stage and buyer exhaustion sets in. As a result, DOGE may turn down from the current levels with the first line of defense arising from the $0.1 psychological level.

Additional support lines may emerge from the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.0988, the $0.094 demand region, where the 61.8 Fibonacci level lies, and the 0.5% extension level at $0.0905. A drop lower could see Shiba Inu’s biggest rival revisit the 38.2% Fibonacci level at $0.0871 and the 23.6% level at $0.0829 before completing the full retracement back to the $0.0761 demand zone.

Promising Alternative To Dogecoin

With Dogecoin rising on a bullish sentiment, it is important to note that the price may turn down from the current levels if the uptrend is not sustained. This leaves investors unsure about engaging in a high-risk crypto trade entry.

But DOGE is not the only option in the meme coin space that aims to skyrocket. Offering lucrative returns up to 100x these are some of the best presales in the space, and leading the pack in 2023 is the explosive Love Hate Inu (LHINU) presale.

Love Hate Inu (LHINU) is an innovative crypto project that seamlessly blends meme coin appeal with a state-of-the-art Vote-to-Earn (V2E) system.

The project is performing well in presale with $2.6m already raised, barely a week after its launch and excitement continues to grow.

EXCITING STUFF #LoveHateInu Crew We have just hit $2.6 million in our #Presale! Join us now! Huge announcement once we hit $3M – you heard it here first https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy#StrangerThings #CryptoCommunity #MemeCoin pic.twitter.com/SZmvavvEcL — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) April 3, 2023

Love Hate Inu offers users a unique opportunity to voice their opinions on controversial figures, such as Donald Trump, Andrew Tate, and Elon Musk, along with other intriguing topics, all while earning crypto rewards.

With the presale price of 1 $LHINU equalling 0.000095 USDT and just over 7 days until the price hike, this crypto offers a remarkable investment opportunity for those eager to join this disruptive new platform.

Related News: