DOGE and SHIB Are Down This Week While Trending New Meme coin Love Hate Inu Hit $6.8 Million!

Dogecoin, one of the most popular meme coins, debuted in a crowded market in 2013, ushering in a new era of cryptocurrency humor.

However, its meteoric rise to fame in 2021 paved the way for other altcoins, including rival Shiba Inu, dubbed the Dogecoin Killer.

Shiba Inu began trading at $0.000000000153 in August 2020 and has since grown 7,228,658% to reach $0.00001060, indicating a gain of over 722,900x.

However, both meme coins are down this week, with DOGE experiencing a downtrend of 0.37% and SHIB slumping by 0.63% in the past day.

Meanwhile, investors looking to diversify away from these two prominent meme currencies have turned their attention to Love Hate Inu, an emerging meme asset.

This ground-breaking project combines the attractiveness of meme coins such as Shiba Inu and Dogecoin with the utility of a software-based voting mechanism to reward users.

As a result, the unique initiative has been well received in the crypto industry, with a remarkable $6.82 million raised for presale just a few months after its debut.

A New Direction for the Survey Industry

Love Hate Inu ($LHINU) has quickly gained momentum and raised $6.82 million thanks to its innovative vote-2-earn platform, which combines meme currency tokenomics with blockchain-based voting.

The revolutionary Vote 2 Earn method, which capitalizes on social media virality by engaging online communities in controversial arguments, is the key to $LHINU’s success.

The platform users will have access to a system where they can be compensated for merely expressing their views on politics, entertainment, social issues, finance, etc.

Furthermore, tampering with the vote results is impossible because blockchain technology is used. As a result, the platform is completely transparent and secure.

Given that this has the potential to upend the $3.2 billion online survey market, it is easy to see why there is growing interest from investors.

Love Hate Inu CEO Carl Dawkins Predicts Massive Success

CEO Carl Dawkins, an advisor to the UK All Party Parliamentary Group on Crypto and Digital Assets, recently stated that he believes the $LHINU token presale will surpass its hard cap of $10 million.

According to Dawkins, he told their social team on Monday morning that the project would hit $6 million, and that has happened.

He also mentioned a new project called Big Eyes that essentially mimics everything Tamadoge did while warning about similar copycats, which will undoubtedly emerge around Love Hate Inu.

Dawkins advised investors to conduct due diligence research before investing and not to be misled by what the project claims on social media or their website.

A Multipurpose Ecosystem

The Love Hate Inu platform is made up of a few key areas. This includes the user interface, which enables users to connect their wallets and see the votes as they are updated in real-time.

There is also the Vote Submission Platform, where poll proposals are submitted for community approval, and the Management Dashboard, where the voting process is transparently monitored.

The $LHINU token, which is the project’s central component, will be used to unlock the vote-to-earn mechanics that investors can use.

Users must stake their $LHINU for at least 30 days to participate in Love Hate Inu polls. This criterion prevents spam and election rigging.

Furthermore, the ecosystem rewards participation and involvement, so the more a user stakes, the more reward they earn.

Participants who vote in the first Love Hate Inu poll stand a chance to win $10,000. They only need to vote and provide their email address to participate for free.

Aside from individuals, brands can also start polls on the platform. These brands will be able to reward participants with various digital and even non-digital goods to encourage engagement.

Love Hate Inu also effectively uses non-fungible token (NFT) technology.

Interestingly, compared to meme coin juggernauts Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, the $LHINU token has a maximum deflationary supply of 100 billion tokens.

However, the creators are offering 90% of the total supply on presale, while the remaining 10% will be used for vote-to-earn incentives, development, and marketing.

Buy $LHINU and Earn While Having Fun

Due to the rapid pace of fundraising, there isn’t much time left to secure the meme asset at the lowest prices in what may be the largest presale this year.

The fear of missing out (FOMO) is increasing the run rate as investors rush to buy at the lowest available price.

Hey #LoveHateInu Gang! Yesterday was mad We whizzed through Stage 6 We're now in Stage 7 You know what this means! We are in the penultimate stage of the #Presale! Don't wait – buy some $LHINU before the final price increase!https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy pic.twitter.com/unKxp3D8XS — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) April 25, 2023

At press time, the $LHINU token is available for purchase at $0.000135 per token.

However, the price will increase by 7.4% to $0.000145 in the last stage of the presale (Stage 8).

Interested investors can buy using ETH or USDT (the Tether stablecoin).

The $LHINU token also has no vesting period, meaning buyers receive 100% of their purchase price before the public listing.

With 10 days left in Stage 7 and only $1.45 million to raise, now is the best time to purchase the digital asset.

Buy $LHINU Now

Related News