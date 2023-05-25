Dog Coins Had Their Moment – The New Guard of Memecoins and Shitcoins Is Taking Over

Dog coins have had their day.

At least, that’s what the recent meme/shitcoin market frenzy, which has very much not been focused on dog coins, suggests.

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), the two largest meme coins and both inspired by the Japanese Shiba Inu breed, still boast respectable market capitalizations of around $10 billion and $5 billion each.

But they have experienced next to no growth in recent weeks, with Dogecoin actually down around 10% in the last 30 days and Shiba Inu down over 15% over the same time period.

Recent growth in the speculative meme coin market has been focused on a wave of newly created coins such as Pepe coin (PEPE), which at one point recently surged to a market capitalization of $1.8 billion, despite only being launched a few weeks ago.

All said, a new guard of memecoins and shitcoins are taking over. Here are some of the tokens that analysts at Business 2 Community are watching.

AiDoge (AI)

Ok, AiDoge is another dog coin. But it’s a dog coin with a difference.

The project is building a fun AI-powered meme-generating tool and social media platform and could be the next token to explode.

That’s because, not only is AiDoge a meme coin, but also boasts a solid use case that is linked to AI, a trending topic right now.

AiDoge is building a platform where users can generate memes using breakthrough generative AI technology, before sharing them with the AiDoge community via the platform’s public wall.

The creators of the most popular memes will be rewarded with AiDoge’s native $AI token, meaning that AiDoge is bringing the concept of “Meme-to-Earn” (M2E) into reality.

https://twitter.com/aidogecrypto/status/1660683961704562693

AiDoge has been conducting a public presale of its native $AI token to fund the development of its platform.

Investors should move quickly whilst they can still secure the token, with the presale now coming close to selling out.

https://twitter.com/aidogecrypto/status/1661728322857086984

The AiDoge presale is fast approaching $14 million and will end when it hits $14.9 million, which could be hit by the end of the week.

Copium (COPIUM)

After a few days of hype building and an invite-only presale, Copium Token (COPIUM) was launched one week ago and enjoyed an explosive start to life.

COPIUM hit a record high of $0.016 last Thursday, around 16x up versus its presale and listing price of just over $0.001, amid a surge in trading volumes.

COPIUM was last changing hands close to $0.004, but exciting moments lay ahead for the project that could lift the price once again.

In two weeks’ time, the owners of COPIUM tank non-fungible tokens (NFTs) will receive an airdrop worth 1% of the project’s total supply.

The airdrop will be allocated based on the amount of and duration of ownership the NFT holders have of COPIUM tokens.

Copium’s fun play on the theme of crypto degenerates needing to cope with their substantial losses means it could be a big hit, as that is something many in the crypto space can relate to.

https://twitter.com/COPIUMDROP/status/1661734146593673218

Saudi Pepe (SAUDIPEPE)

which claims on its website to be the Arabic version of the popular Pepe meme coin and “Pepe’s best friend”, was last trading in the $0.00017s across Decentralized Exchanges (DEXs), up around 85% in the last 24 hours versus Sunday’s lows under $0.00010.

The latest resurgence that saw SAUDIPEPE rally as high as the $0.00024s in the early hours of Monday has reignited hopes that the meme coin could rally back to its highs from a few days ago in the $0.002 area.

Saudi Pepe claims that it’s going to launch an NFT collection with NFT staking, a Play-to-earn (P2E) game and artificial intelligence services, which will trigger a return to the all-time high and more soon.

https://twitter.com/SAUDIPEPECOIN/status/1661172690164539397

