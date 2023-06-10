Does the Viral New Meme Coin $MIKE Have Staying Power? These Meme Coins Certainly Do

After a weekly growth of 166.50%, the new meme coin O’Hearn cryptocurrency, $MIKE, is one of the fastest-growing digital assets in the emerging industry.

The fitness-buff-focused project has continued its strong bullish run after hitting a record value of $0.01864 just under 12 hours ago.

Will it be able to retain its bullish trend? Many crypto analysts are uncertain about what the future holds for the crypto project.

However, investors are turning their sights on upcoming meme projects $WSM and $AI.

Also, longstanding meme coins like DogelonMars and $SPONGE are viewed as long-term winners in the parody coin race.

New Meme Coin $MIKE Sets Record Value

Even as the crypto market struggles to keep its foothold on the $1 trillion valuation, meme coins have been the biggest gainers. Some have surged 1,000%, while others have recorded even higher numbers in the past week.

A new meme coin, $MIKE, has also been one of the best-performing tokens in the past few hours.

According to a CoinMarketCap price chart, the fitness-buff meme coin, $MIKE, surged to a record high of $0.01864 in the early hours of today, up roughly 400% from its June 6th all-time low of $0.001681.

Although this strong bullish trend has since tapered, O’Hearn’s native token is still up by 166.5% in the past seven days and 0.42% in the last 24 hours.

This slight dip has seen it slump to $0.0087, with more green candlesticks forming on its price chart. This is reinforced by its 275.88% increase in its 24-hour trading volume.

For such a new project, $MIKE’s success lies in the personality it is linked to. The project pays tribute to Michael O’Hearn, a renowned American bodybuilding icon, and his significant contributions to the fitness and bodybuilding industry.

O’Hearn has enjoyed a stellar career, including several magazine covers, seven Fitness Model of the Year awards, and numerous appearances on television programs like American Gladiators.

The superstar has built a strong fan base who are now leaning into the project as a way of support.

The token is already gaining traction online, with popular crypto analysts like Crypto General tweeting about it.

Nonetheless, other meme coins are also generating buzz on the crypto market.

Wall Street Memes ($WSM): Infinite Supply of Internet Memes

The Wall Street Memes project represents the average person’s fightback against industrialized financial mismanagement.

Inspired by the GameStop events of 2021, the Wall Street Memes is a movement that epitomizes the internet’s triumph over rampant capitalism.

The project is a product of the same group of anonymous developers behind the hugely successful Ethereum NFT collection called Wall Street Bulls, which sold out within 32 minutes.

Looking to provide an avenue for retail investors to profit from worthless coins, Wall Street Memes has become the cynosure of all eyes in the crypto space.

So far, over 1 million crypto investors have joined its online community, and the meme project has generated over 400 million impressions.

The platform has also caught the attention of Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has interacted with the team several times.

Given that it serves as an archive of internet memes, Wall Street Memes is the true one-of-a-kind enclave for social media users to visually communicate with their peers and colleagues.

The project is also increasing its utility and has launched a Bitcoin iteration of its NFT collection called Wall Street Ordinals NFT.

This strong set of utilities has made many crypto experts suggest an early tier-1 exchange listing for its $WSM token.

At press time, the $WSM token has already raised over $5.89 million, with more investments rolling in.

Early-bird investors can buy $WSM at its current presale price of $0.0283.

AiDoge ($AI): Meme Generation Platform

Another meme coin making waves is the $AI token. The meme coin has recently completed its presale phase and is gaining popularity.

The AiDoge project combines AI technology and joke cryptocurrency to generate memes quickly and easily.

The platform includes a meme generation tool, text prompts, and a network token that serves both as a reward system and a transaction tool.

Users can enter text prompts into the meme generation tool and receive contextually relevant memes based on billions of meme data. These memes can then be shared on any social media platform.

Explore the heart of our community with the #AiDoge public wall. 👏 Enjoy the best of #crypto memes, vote for your favourites, and get inspired. Grab your $AI now before we launch on June 19th! 🚀

In addition, users can vote on the best meme creations, and those with the most votes on the public feed wall are rewarded with $AI tokens.

These tokens can also be used to purchase credits for writing prompts.

The presale for the meme token has been completed, raising an impressive $14.9 million. However, investors can still purchase AiDoge at its listing price of $0.0000336 before it gets listed on major exchanges on June 19th.

Dogelon Mars ($ELON): Combination of Doge and Elon Musk

Elon Musk’s love affair with meme coins, especially dog-themed ones, is no new thing.

Dogelon Mars is a combination of both concepts – Elon Musk and Dogecoin. The project is also linked to Musk’s strong attraction to Mars, and it is expected to skyrocket like the planet.

Nonetheless, it is a meme coin that has found its home on Ethereum and Polygon.

Following the steps of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, the token lacks any intrinsic value and instead rides on the hype of its community members.

At press time, the project token has a 24-hour trading hike of 72%, with $2 million traded so far.

However, its daily trading volume is in the red zone like the broader crypto market at $0.0000001755, indicating a downtrend of 7.17% in the past day.

Nonetheless, $ELON is still an attractive meme project due to its longstanding reputation in the industry.

SpongeBob ($SPONGE): Popular Adaptation of American Animation Series

Rounding up our list is the SpongeBob project. Inspired by the popular American animation series of the same name, the SpongeBob cryptocurrency lacks any basic utility.

The project’s core mission is to provide a decentralized home for the popular children’s show.

Powered by the $SPONGE token, the meme project has also been a remarkable success.

The $SPONGE token rose a record 8,000% in a week, following the same trend as $PEPE. It reached a high of $0.002394 on May 8th but has since retraced its steps.

At press time, $SPONGE is trading at $0.000165, down 8.38% in the past day. Nonetheless, the project is one of the most traded meme coins in the crypto space.

As $SPONGE continues gaining attention, it will be interesting to see how this entertaining token navigates the volatile meme coin market.

