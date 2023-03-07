Does a Heavyweight Jon Jones Make Your Line-Up? Back Fighters in the Metaverse – in Most Exciting P2E Presale of 2023

The world of sports and fitness is constantly evolving, and with the surge of move-to-earn (M2E) and fitness apps, the global market for fantasy fighting apps is also set to rise. Fight Out is the world’s first fantasy sports game fight league and play-to-earn platform, leading the charge in this quickly growing field.

Fantasy sports games have become increasingly popular in recent years, involving players assembling a virtual team of professional athletes and competing based on their real-life performance in actual games. Points in fantasy sports games are awarded based on the statistical performance of the athletes, and these points are tallied to determine the winner.

Fight Out takes this concept to a whole new level, allowing users to assemble virtual teams of fighters and bet on the outcome and stats of real-life fights. Players in Fight Out will be able to choose big name fighters like Jon Jones for their lineups and bet on various real life outcomes

But Fight Out is more than just a fantasy sports game. It pairs its fantasy sports game with an underlying move-to-earn (M2E) fitness app and gym chain, creating an integrated fitness and training platform centered around community, rewards, and engagement.

Fight Out Brings Move-to-Earn Fitness to New Level

The rise of M2E fitness apps has been a game-changer for the fitness industry, valued at $391.7 million in 2021, and expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.3% up to 2030. Fight Out stands out as an innovator in the industry, offering a new approach to M2E fitness that combines advanced Web3 technology, secure blockchain rewards, and a dynamic community.

One of the challenges in the fitness industry is maintaining a fitness routine, with many individuals struggling to stick to it. Fight Out aims to offer a comprehensive fitness solution by leveraging its M2E app, fitness coin, and gym network, which directly addresses the loneliness and lack of inspiration often associated with traditional gyms.

It also offers users a chance to compete and earn rewards for their physical activity, with REPS tokens earned by completing workouts at home or in a gym, redeemable for discounts on app subscriptions, gym memberships, personal training sessions, and merchandise.

Fight Out’s Grand Plan

Fight Out’s platform includes plans to launch physical gyms worldwide, featuring state-of-the-art equipment and services, as well as Web3-powered features like digital mirrors displaying the user’s fitness profile and sensors tracking workouts for ongoing advice and insights.

The company is looking to become the main player in Web3 combat sports and has announced partnerships with industry leaders such as LBank Labs, Cryptonews.com, Transak, and BlockMedia Labs.

Fantasy Sports Game Meets Metaverse: The Ultimate Gamification Experience

Fight Out offers a variety of fun and addictive games with both PVP and PVE modes, allowing users to pay $FGHT to enter leagues, tournaments, and special contest modes to win glory, titles, and claim the lion’s share of the prize pools. And for the first time, users can bring their real-life physicality into a game with them.

Users can mint their own NFT avatar when creating an account. This avatar represents the user’s progress and achievements, with its stats increasing as the user trains harder IRL. Avatar stats are initially broken down into the attributes: strength, cardio, endurance, mobility, and technique, with each providing different advantages when competing in Fight Out games.

The user’s training style directly impacts how their avatar performs in the Fight Out gaming ecosystem, making it crucial to maintain a consistent fitness routine. Movement speed, health, damage, stamina, regeneration, accuracy, jump height and distance, ability to execute moves, dodge, counter, and all other actions taken in a game are subject to the user’s IRL training and achievements.

Rewarding people for positive actions and gamifying the process are two proven ways to help motivate people to begin and adhere to new habits. Fight Out uses both to produce lifestyle changes for its users, rewarding users with REPS for training, achievements, and supporting the Fight Out community as well.

Users can purchase cosmetic NFTs to style their avatar as well or upgrade with additional abilities and perks.

Fight Out’s in-app store is also filled with high-quality digital assets and exclusive real-world items and experiences, giving users more incentive to keep engaging with the platform.

How to Benefit From Fight Out’s M2E Fitness and Gamified Fantasy Sports Game

Fight Out’s holistic approach to fitness and use of Web3 technology have already attracted significant investment and attention, with plans to launch Web3-powered gyms worldwide and a star-studded ambassador program in 2023. With the ability to bet on real-life fights and engage in virtual fights with their avatars, Fight Out brings a new level of excitement and engagement to the fantasy sports game and fitness experiences.

It’s no surprise that Fight Out’s presale has already raised over $5.2 million via its FGHT cryptocurrency, with investors able to get up to a 67% bonus during the presale. This is a testament to the platform’s innovative approach and potential to make big moves in the fitness industry with its upcoming fantasy sports game and fitness app.

