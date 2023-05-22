Do Your Own Research With the Help of AI to Give Your Trading a Massive Edge

Cryptocurrency markets are notoriously difficult to trade profitably.

Even Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, still experiences volatility levels that go well beyond that which is seen in many traditional asset markets, such as the forex, bond, or commodities markets.

Smaller capitalization coins, meanwhile, can see levels of volatility that far exceed that seen in the stock market, even amongst small-cap companies.

Even after years of training in technical and fundamental analysis and years of working on their emotional control, many traders still struggle to maintain an edge in the market.

Luckily, traders will soon be able to add another useful tool to their analysis toolkit when they are doing their own research. Artificial intelligence (AI).

AI is already proving itself capable of predicting movements in financial markets.

A recent research paper showed how the machine learning-based large language models (LLMs) at the heart of AI such as ChatGPT enable it to predict stock price movements.

AI models can analyze huge amounts of price data to identify trends that would have gone unnoticed by the human eye.

Good models can hand traders a valuable market edge.

It is thus hardly surprising that new crypto start-up yPredict, which is building a revolutionary new AI-powered trading signals platform, has been generating massive hype in the crypto space.

yPredict to Give Traders Massive Edge

Using state-of-art predictive models and data insights built by top 1% AI developers and quants, yPredict’s in-development platform plans to hand market participants an “unbeatable edge”.

The platform will offer users, AI trading signals, real-time social and news sentiment analysis, AI technical analysis and AI-powered chart pattern recognition.

Meanwhile, “the ypredict.ai marketplace will enable experts to earn recurring revenue by offering their model predictions or data research as trading signals, which traders and investors can subscribe to”, the project says in its Litepaper.

According to the project’s whitepaper, yPredict plans to launch the full version of its Analytics, Repository and Marketplace platform by the end of 2023.

For those interested in checking out the platform in its early form, yPredict has already launched a beta, the waitlist for which can be joined here.

yPredict Presale – One of 2023’s Best

To fund the development of its exciting platform, yPredict is conducting an already hugely popular presale of the $YPRED crypto token that will be used to power its platform.

The presale, already in stage five, has raised a massive $1.5 million in just a few weeks.

Interest investors should move quickly to secure tokens while they are still cheap at just $0.07 each.

How to Buy yPredict Crypto – Simple Guide 2023

When the presale enters its next stage, that price will go up 28.5% to $0.09, with the $YPRED token set to list across major crypto exchanges later this year at $0.12.

That means investors who get in now will be sitting on paper gains of around 70% when $YPRED ICOs.

With more and more traders and investors expected to turn to AI technology for trading assistance in the coming quarters and years, it’s no wonder that analysts are predicting big things for the yPredict platform and its $YPRED token.

Popular British crypto start-up/presale YouTube analyst Jacob Crypto Bury thinks that yPredict looks like a “low market cap gem”, with $YPRED having the potential to at least 10x.

80% of the total token supply of 100 million will be made available during the public presale.

Analysts have thus labeled yPredict’s presale as being amongst the fairest out there right now, given many other presale projects reserve a large proportion of the coin supply for insiders.

The other 20% of the tokens are allocated to liquidity (10%), treasury (5%) and development (5%).

Under yPredict’s tokenomics, the incentive for a rug pull is thus drastically diminished.

And with crypto community members able to secure such a large majority of the token supply in the project’s early stages, investors won’t have to worry about massive insider token supply drops that could hurt the price in the future.

$YPRED can be easily bought using ETH, MATIC or BNB, or a credit or debit card.

How $YPRED Derives Its Value

yPredict’s $YPRED crypto token, which is issued on the Polygon blockchain meaning low gas fees and fast transactions, is the economic backbone of yPredict’s revolutionary AI-powered trading platform.

To access yPredict’s premium features, new users will need to pay a $YPRED-denominated subscription fee.

10% of these fees will be distributed to existing $YPRED token holders.

This will encourage $YPRED investors to HODL as they benefit from a passive income stream, reducing sell pressure in the market.

And that’s not the only passive income stream that $YPRED owners can benefit from, with owners also able to stake their tokens in pools to benefit from monthly rewards.

yPredict’s AI-trading platform is designed to run on a freemium pricing model.

Three levels of membership include free, active and pro trader.

With yPredict’s platform expected to perform exceedingly well in 2023 and beyond as AI adoption grows and crypto markets come roaring back, investors should move quickly to secure $YPRED tokens while they are still being offered at a discount.

