Do Kwon Arrested in Montenegro And Charged With Fraud by US Over TerraUSD and Luna Implosion

Do Kwon, the former CEO of Terra Labs, has always been a controversial figure in the crypto space. This was true even before the implosion of UST and the evaporation of value in LUNA, and his story continues to surprise people today.

According to the blockchain analysis firm Elliptic, as much as $42 billion was lost globally thanks to Do Kwon, and many billions more were lost as part of the consequent crypto cascade.

Do Kwon decided to become a fugitive

Despite saying on Twitter that he wasn’t a fugitive and attending podcasts such as Up Only, South Korean authorities have been searching for him unsuccessfully.

He is now wanted by a series of different authorities around the world including in the US, Singapore, and Japan. His South Korean passport was recently revoked in order to make his travels a little more difficult, and his last suspected location had been in Serbia.

In addition to his passport being frozen, the South Korean authorities have also frozen tens of millions of dollars that they believe to be his.

Do Kwon arrested in Montenegro

However, according to the interior minister of Montenegro, Do Kwon has been arrested trying to enter the country with falsified documents.

Just hours after his arrest a further indictment was issued from the US, where they also want to issue criminal proceedings against him thanks to the collapse of LUNA.

Do Kwon's US charges:

-Conspiracy to Defraud

-Commodities Fraud (2 counts)

-Securities Fraud (2 counts)

-Wire fraud (2 counts)

-Market manipulation pic.twitter.com/eBWcugCRCe — Pledditor (@Pledditor) March 23, 2023

On Friday, South Korean authorities confirmed that the individual arrested was indeed Do Kwon, and that there had been no mistaken identity.

It is likely that Do Kwon will now be forced to face charges and extradited to a relevant jurisdiction, after which time he is likely to spend a significant amount of time in prison.

Relevant news: