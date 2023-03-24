Crypto News

Do Kwon Arrested in Montenegro And Charged With Fraud by US Over TerraUSD and Luna Implosion

Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site.
author imageJamie McNeill Last updated:

do kwon

Do Kwon, the former CEO of Terra Labs, has always been a controversial figure in the crypto space. This was true even before the implosion of UST and the evaporation of value in LUNA, and his story continues to surprise people today.

According to the blockchain analysis firm Elliptic, as much as $42 billion was lost globally thanks to Do Kwon, and many billions more were lost as part of the consequent crypto cascade.

Do Kwon decided to become a fugitive

Despite saying on Twitter that he wasn’t a fugitive and attending podcasts such as Up Only, South Korean authorities have been searching for him unsuccessfully.

He is now wanted by a series of different authorities around the world including in the US, Singapore, and Japan. His South Korean passport was recently revoked in order to make his travels a little more difficult, and his last suspected location had been in Serbia.

In addition to his passport being frozen, the South Korean authorities have also frozen tens of millions of dollars that they believe to be his.

Do Kwon arrested in Montenegro

However, according to the interior minister of Montenegro, Do Kwon has been arrested trying to enter the country with falsified documents.

Just hours after his arrest a further indictment was issued from the US, where they also want to issue criminal proceedings against him thanks to the collapse of LUNA.

On Friday, South Korean authorities confirmed that the individual arrested was indeed Do Kwon, and that there had been no mistaken identity.

It is likely that Do Kwon will now be forced to face charges and extradited to a relevant jurisdiction, after which time he is likely to spend a significant amount of time in prison.

Relevant news:

Love Hate Inu - Next Big Meme Coin

Our Rating

Love Hate Inu
  • First Web3 Vote to Earn Platform
  • Vote on Current Topics and Earn $LHINU Tokens
  • Secure, Reliable and Anonymous Voting
  • Rug Pull Proof - 90% of Tokens Available in Presale
  • Accumulate Voting Power by Staking $LHINU Tokens
Love Hate Inu
Join Presale

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Jamie McNeill.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

author image

Author: Jamie McNeill

Jamie is an expert in DeFi, blockchain consensus models, and changing governance models in the decentralised space, often commenting on those emerging technologies on Twitter. He has a penchant for sociology and cycles of human behavioural patterns.  Currently Jamie works at B2C as a crypto news content writer, and also…

View full profile ›

More by this author:

Popular Topics

 Discuss This Article

Add a Comment

Thanks for adding to the conversation!

Our comments are moderated. Your comment may not appear immediately.

Get weekly insider business guides & reviews for free

Join our FREE Telegram Group Now!