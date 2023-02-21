Diversify Your Crypto Portfolio the Smart Way With Tokenized Real Estate – Here’s How

The blockchain industry is radically changing how we work and live, and one such protocol enabling users to earn monthly income from tokenized real estate properties is Metropoly. Investors can get started with as little as $100 and be proud real estate investors from anywhere in the world.

The traditional real estate markets suffer from severe liquidity issues, but Metropoly solves this problem with instant liquidity. Investors can sell their properties for 75% of the original value or the highest bid in an auction, thanks to the availability of real-time analytics and data to assist with investment decisions.

An Introduction to Metropoly

Metropoly is a decentralized marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that allows investors to purchase real estate NFTs backed by real-world properties. The platform’s objective is to decentralize the market for real estate investment, providing accessibility and equal opportunity to all investors looking to play in the real estate space.

The goal of Metropoly is for real estate to remain a thriving industry, with hundreds of billions of dollars in assets traded annually. However, the space also remains highly fragmented and restrictive. In most cases, only people with deep pockets are able to purchase real estate assets. And with limited liquidity and flexibility, there is a need for a more level playing field.

With Metropoly, everyday investors finally have a platform that allows them to enter the real estate market easily. They can get started with as low as $100 and even access fractional real estate investment, allowing them to come together and purchase properties.

All properties in Metropoly are chosen by a local property trust comprised of professional realtors and property valuators. Following that, all properties are tokenized and assigned NFTs. These NFTs will be assembled and sold in a decentralized marketplace and purchasing them grants direct ownership of the property they represent.

Metropoly’s Four Pillars

Metropoly’s platform rests on four pillars – a Marketplace, a Launchpad, a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), and a Mortgage Platform.

As the name implies, the Marketplace is a trading platform for real estate NFTs. This platform also allows users to auction NFTs at a lower-than-market-value price or to participate in an Emergency Sale, where they can sell their NFTs for 75% of their original value quickly and without hassles. Interestingly, 25% of the proceeds will be donated to charitable organizations.

Metropoly is the world's first NFT marketplace backed by real world properties. You can now buy and sell real estate with crypto in seconds, with just a $100 Ready to be rich? Our presale is still live, catch it before it ends https://t.co/tpOwICvgol#cryptotrading #nft pic.twitter.com/oYh4wOiarl — METROPOLY – PRE-SALE IS LIVE! (@metropoly_io) February 19, 2023

The Launchpad allows early adopters, also known as Metropoy Platinum Members, to be rewarded. These individuals have early access to NFTs and can purchase them at a 5% discount on the original prices.

As for the Mortgage Platform, it allows property holders to put them up as collateral in exchange for loans. An investor simply has to place the NFT up to represent the property and then borrow money against its value.

Finally, there’s the DAO, which comprises Metropoly’s native METRO token holders. The decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) grants investors voting rights on the platform, allowing them to make important decisions about the properties represented by the NFTs.

The METRO Token

As part of its initial rollouts, Metropoly is giving its native METRO token out on presale. The digital asset is set to be the primary method for making payments within this ecosystem and reward to users and property NFT owners.

GREAT NEWS! We are 53% closer to our goal! Your chances of buying $METRO at a bonus price are running low as we are halfway there to reaching our target! Shoot your shot now and buy before stage 9 closes down! https://t.co/tpOwICvgol#metropoly #realestate #Web3 pic.twitter.com/t3gyGxAS0z — METROPOLY – PRE-SALE IS LIVE! (@metropoly_io) February 21, 2023

METRO’s presale has been one of the most impressive in the crypto space this year, with over $530,000 in investor commitments already secured. As the real estate market continues to grow, METRO has a chance to be one of the most valuable coins for investors to keep an eye out for.

