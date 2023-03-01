Diversify Your Asset Allocation With This New Tokenized Real Estate Platform – Here’s How

Most experienced investors recognize that portfolio diversification is one of the best ways to maximize earning potential in the market. No reputable investor will advise keeping all the investable funds in one location or asset class.

This advice is crucial for crypto investors because while cryptocurrencies are known for their impressive gains, they can also be volatile. And when a market downturn comes, the last thing an investor wants is to be caught in the middle, racking up losses.

This is what makes real estate so great. As one of the most vibrant investment spaces in the world, real estate is known for its steady gains. Investors can buy properties and wait for them to appreciate while investing in rental properties and earning a consistent income. The relative stability of the space makes it the best way to diversify a portfolio.

Metropoly, a new crypto project, aims to provide accessibility to real estate investment through fractional ownership of real estate NFTs, and investors can own 0.1% of the NFTs for $100.

An Introduction to Metropoly

Metropoly is a decentralized marketplace that allows investors to access the real estate market through non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The platform offers investors access to real estate properties through these NFTs, essentially tokenizing properties.

The platform intends to create an environment where investors can buy real estate assets quickly. Rather than waiting days and going through one middleman after another, investors can browse the marketplace, find the right properties, and invest in them directly.

Metropoly brings the world's real-estate to your fingertips! Buy real estate in seconds using crypto with as little as $100

Buy and sell shares

Receive completely passive monthly rental income

No paperwork or hidden fees Buy now https://t.co/tpOwICvgol pic.twitter.com/thT5dGgb4M — METROPOLY – PRE-SALE IS LIVE! (@metropoly_io) February 28, 2023

All Metropoly properties have been vetted and confirmed by the platform’s founding team and independent valuators. As a result, investors can be confident that any properties they purchase are legitimate and genuine.

Better Value for Real Estate Investors

Metropoly is looking to create an environment where investors can get more out of their real estate investments. To that end, the platform includes numerous features designed to improve the user experience.

For instance, the Mortgage platform feature allows investors to use their properties as collateral. Essentially, investors who require loans can apply for them through Metropoly and use their properties as collateral, and when the loans are repaid, they regain access to their properties.

Metropoly is the world's first Real Estate NFT marketplace backed by real world properties! Our goal is to make real estate accessible and to provide a variety of NFTs across the globe Be part of the change and join our pre-sale https://t.co/tpOwICvgol#nft #metropoly pic.twitter.com/qzcnR8hGAZ — METROPOLY – PRE-SALE IS LIVE! (@metropoly_io) February 27, 2023

Aside from that, Metropoly has an Emergency Sale feature that allows investors to sell their properties quickly. Sales will be subject to a 25% discount, but the ability to earn from properties directly and with optimal liquidity will undoubtedly benefit many investors urgently needing funds.

This is a significant benefit over the current landscape, plagued by liquidity issues and a general lack of fund mobility.

Finally, investors should also consider that Metropoly makes the property ownership task much more convenient. The platform’s team is in charge of property management, ensuring that it retains its value and can generate rent from tenants. All an investor needs to do is put up the capital needed to manage the property.

The METRO Token

Metropoly operates using a native token called METRO. The crypto asset is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token that powers transactions across the marketplace, making it easier for investors to purchase assets.

Purchasing METRO will also offer access to the Metropoly decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), which will make decisions about the platform and available properties.

The fact that Metropoly allows investors to start their property portfolios with as little as $100 is one of the primary driving forces behind the explosive METRO presale.

Since all properties on Metropoly are fractionalized, investors can invest with as little as $100. This means the entire property is divided into ownership segments, which are tokenized as NFTs before being sold separately.

The token is available on presale at the moment and has raised over $577,000 raised. The presale is in its ninth stage, and interested investors can now purchase the $METRO token for $0.0625.

