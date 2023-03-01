Crypto News

Diversify Your Asset Allocation With This New Tokenized Real Estate Platform – Here’s How

Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site.
author imageJimmy Aki Last updated:

Metro Metropoly

Most experienced investors recognize that portfolio diversification is one of the best ways to maximize earning potential in the market. No reputable investor will advise keeping all the investable funds in one location or asset class.

This advice is crucial for crypto investors because while cryptocurrencies are known for their impressive gains, they can also be volatile. And when a market downturn comes, the last thing an investor wants is to be caught in the middle, racking up losses.

This is what makes real estate so great. As one of the most vibrant investment spaces in the world, real estate is known for its steady gains. Investors can buy properties and wait for them to appreciate while investing in rental properties and earning a consistent income. The relative stability of the space makes it the best way to diversify a portfolio.

Metropoly, a new crypto project, aims to provide accessibility to real estate investment through fractional ownership of real estate NFTs, and investors can own 0.1% of the NFTs for $100.

An Introduction to Metropoly

Metropoly is a decentralized marketplace that allows investors to access the real estate market through non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The platform offers investors access to real estate properties through these NFTs, essentially tokenizing properties.

The platform intends to create an environment where investors can buy real estate assets quickly. Rather than waiting days and going through one middleman after another, investors can browse the marketplace, find the right properties, and invest in them directly.

All Metropoly properties have been vetted and confirmed by the platform’s founding team and independent valuators. As a result, investors can be confident that any properties they purchase are legitimate and genuine.

Better Value for Real Estate Investors

Metropoly is looking to create an environment where investors can get more out of their real estate investments. To that end, the platform includes numerous features designed to improve the user experience.

For instance, the Mortgage platform feature allows investors to use their properties as collateral. Essentially, investors who require loans can apply for them through Metropoly and use their properties as collateral, and when the loans are repaid, they regain access to their properties.

Aside from that, Metropoly has an Emergency Sale feature that allows investors to sell their properties quickly. Sales will be subject to a 25% discount, but the ability to earn from properties directly and with optimal liquidity will undoubtedly benefit many investors urgently needing funds.

This is a significant benefit over the current landscape, plagued by liquidity issues and a general lack of fund mobility.

Finally, investors should also consider that Metropoly makes the property ownership task much more convenient. The platform’s team is in charge of property management, ensuring that it retains its value and can generate rent from tenants. All an investor needs to do is put up the capital needed to manage the property.

The METRO Token

Metropoly operates using a native token called METRO. The crypto asset is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token that powers transactions across the marketplace, making it easier for investors to purchase assets.

Purchasing METRO will also offer access to the Metropoly decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), which will make decisions about the platform and available properties.

The fact that Metropoly allows investors to start their property portfolios with as little as $100 is one of the primary driving forces behind the explosive METRO presale.

Since all properties on Metropoly are fractionalized, investors can invest with as little as $100. This means the entire property is divided into ownership segments, which are tokenized as NFTs before being sold separately.

The token is available on presale at the moment and has raised over $577,000 raised. The presale is in its ninth stage, and interested investors can now purchase the $METRO token for $0.0625.

Buy Metropoly Now

Related News

Fight Out - Next 100x Move to Earn Crypto

Our Rating

Fightout token
  • Backed by LBank Labs, Transak
  • Earn Rewards for Working Out
  • Level Up and Compete in the Metaverse
  • Presale Live Now - $4M+ Raised
  • Real-World Community, Gym Chain
Fightout token
Buy Now

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Jimmy Aki.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

author image

Author: Jimmy Aki

A graduate of the University of Virginia and now based in the UK, Jimmy has been following the development of blockchain for several years, optimistic about its potential to democratize the financial system.
Jimmy's previously published work can be found on BeInCrypto, Bitcoin Magazine, CryptoNews, Decrypt, …

View full profile ›

More by this author:

Popular Topics

 Discuss This Article

Add a Comment

Thanks for adding to the conversation!

Our comments are moderated. Your comment may not appear immediately.

Get weekly insider business guides & reviews for free

Join our FREE Telegram Group Now!