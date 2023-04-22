DigiToads (TOADS) Could Experience Higher Growth than Polygon (MATIC) in 2023 After Blockbuster Presale

The world has its eyes set on global cryptocurrency which has been gaining momentum over the past months. Surviving the ghost of 2022 wasn’t easy but the market bounced back much to everyone’s surprise. The growth momentum of the market was mainly due to the many new cryptocurrencies that were rolled out in the recent past. Take the example of DigiToads which analysts are calling one of the best new icos. It is built on the Ethereum network and is a meme token that can function as a Web 3.0 game too.

DigiToads is the Jack of all Trades

DigiToads has been designed as a multi-utility crypto project where one comes across multiple opportunities to earn residual income. You can start with regular trading and go on to explore how NFTs are staked or how you can win trading competitions, enter giveaways and do much more. The single-point entry to all these opportunities is via DigiToads native token TOADS. The token is currently in the presale stage and is built on a deflationary model. This means that you don’t have to be worried about losing your returns to price fluctuations.

The presale, which is spread across 10 phases, is currently in its fourth stage which is called ‘Lillypad4’. If you are interested in buying the TOADS token, you can do so with any of the popular altcoins. Another benefit of acquiring the token is that you don’t have to wait for a lock-in period and can access these tokens instantly after purchase.

Coming to the platform’s most-awaited feature, the game, users should brace themselves for an entertaining time. In this exciting game, players try to outdo each other with digital creatures called ‘DigiToads’ by their side. As these creatures have special abilities, they can give you an upper hand. In case you feel they need an extra push, you can buy potions and food for them using your TOADS tokens. The team sets aside a part of the proceeds from the sale of these items for maintaining its prize pool. When the monthly game season ends, players who scored the highest walk home with TOADS tokens as rewards.

Another key attraction of the platform is the trading competitions. During these contests, traders booking the highest profits will be the winners of the contests and will be helping the DigiToads team manage the treasury fund. They will also keep 10% of the profits as the team would like to incentivize them for their participation. It won’t be wrong to say that the platform has everything to learn about cryptocurrency trading for beginners.

In the future, the DigiToads team will be opening a think tank for educating its members about cryptocurrencies and blockchain. It will be called the ‘TOADS School’ and to attend its sessions users will need to have at least three TOADS NFTs.

Also, 2.5% of the team’s annual profits would be donated to organizations working for the preservation of rainforests across the world.

>> Buy DigiToads Now <<

BitMemoir rolls out Polygon-based tools

Polygon is a decentralized platform offering scaling tools for Ethereum-friendly dApps and systems. The platform is a dependable choice for many developers who swear by the wide array of tools available on the network. Be it deploying a sidechain, a public chain, or an app-specific blockchain, Polygon has a toll for all your needs. The top altcoin is also popular among developers due to the enhanced level of security and scalability it offers for dApps. Plus, it is built on the proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that makes it an environment-friendly blockchain. The token that runs the financial framework of the platform is MATIC and it is available on several decentralized exchanges. The platform was recently in the news after BitMemoir announced that it would be rolling out a new range of Polygon-based tools. BitMemoir is an NFT utility company. The company said the move will help government agencies find more user-friendly tools for their blockchain-based needs.

What are experts saying about DigiToads?

If you are wondering what crypto should I buy, it’s time you paid attention to what cryptocurrency analysts are saying about DigiToads. Experts believe that its growth potential can help it outperform popular projects like Polygon and even help token holders earn long-term gains. As far as prospects go, they see it potentially clocking more than 50x surge in returns after listing on mainstream exchanges.

For more Information on DigiToads visit the website, join the presale or join the community for regular updates.