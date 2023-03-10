DigiToads makes RichQUACK.com and Baby Doge Coin investors take notice

The internet democratized access to information, and blockchain technology has led to a new era of transparency regarding capital allocation and start-up funding. On-chain sleuths have seen investors in RichQUACK.com (QUACK) and Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE) rotating their profits into what many analysts expect to be the hottest launch of 2023: DigiToads (TOADS).

DigitToads (TOADS)

A high-growth token with a twist is DigiToad. DigiToad, a utility meme coin, aspires to rank among the top P2E and meme tokens. P2E gaming, deflationary tokens, staking reward tokens, and NFT collection are features of the protocol. The P2E gaming component of the token allows users to gather, raise, and engage in combat with various DigiToads. Players can obtain unique DigiToads through purchase, trade, or winning. The top 25% of players will be awarded TOADS tokens after each season.

The token is also environmentally friendly because 2.5% of sales will go to charities that support the environment. At the core of DigiToads is the community, and token holders will get monthly rewards from the prize pool. Every TOADS transaction adds 2% to the staking pool, which is used to pay the NFT staking platform and provides incentives for NFT holders who stake their NFTs. Additionally, there will be monthly trading contests with Platinum Toads as awards, and the top community traders will run the treasury.

RichQUACK (QUACK)

RichQuack (QUACK) is a decentralized, multi-chain launch ecosystem that aims to help bring next-gen projects to life. It operates as a launchpad incubator and has a strict quality standard and KYC process to reduce user risk exposure.

RichQuack is a play on words that mocks people who expect luck or other people to give them everything in life. The RichQuack token is a BEP-20 token built on the Binance Smart Chain, with a total supply of 100 quadrillions. Techrate, a reputable auditor in the crypto space, has independently audited it. Rich Quack pays out static rewards to holders through frictionless yield generation.

Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE)

Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE) took inspiration from the popular cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE). It is a decentralized meme cryptocurrency launched in June 2021 on the BSC blockchain as a BEP20 token. BABYDOGE has a market cap of around $165 million and an enormous total supply.

It was created by members and fans of the Dogecoin community and gained popularity after a mention by Elon Musk. Baby Doge aims to rescue dogs in need and bring crypto adoption to the mainstream with new concepts such as rewards, NFTs, decentralized exchanges, and convenient fiat on-ramps. However, Baby Doge Coin holders have begun rotating profits into DigiToads.

DigiToads Pulling Ahead

DigiToads presale has already attracted massive interest, and investors will have to act quickly if they want an early allocation. Offering a reliable source of passive income and set to benefit from the increased interest in NFT technology, DigiToads is a hidden crypto gem with 100X potential.

