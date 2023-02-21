Crypto News

Digital Assets in the Metaverse is the Next Big Thing And This Presale Project Has it All

Investing in digital assets in the metaverse has become hugely popular as of late, with many speculators looking for outsized returns in the niche as the world becomes gradually more digitalised.

RobotEra is crafting a metaverse replete with digital assets

The RobotEra metaverse has digital asset investment at its core, with the opportunity for community members to speculate as they please on various aspects of the game.

Land, skins, and other such paraphernalia represented by NFTs can be traded freely on the open market, with the TARO token being used as the main currency.

The RobotEra DAO is decentralising the project’s governance

At the heart of RobotEra is a strong conviction and belief in decentralisation and the values that underpin blockchains.

For this reason, the TARO token is not only used as the native currency within the RobotEra metaverse, but is also the RobotEra governance token.

Those who hold TARO tokens have the opportunity to vote on the future of the project with the RobotEra DAO, where every token holder can make their voice heard.

The presale has now raised $928k

Thus far, the presale has managed to successfully raise an impressive $928k, and shows no signs of slowing down any time soon.

Currently, the price of the TARO token stands at just $0.02, but this is schedule to rise to $0.025 at the next stage.

The presale is being conducted in a series of stages, meaning that those who participate earlier on are able to secure early bird prices.

Those who wish to participate in the RobotEra presale ought to head over to the website as soon as possible, where it is live.

