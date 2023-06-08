DEX Volume Skyrockets as CEXes Get Sued: This New DEX Ultimate Utility Token Looks to Capitalize on the Craze

Daily trading volumes across decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges (DEXs) has skyrocketed this week after major centralized cryptocurrency exchanges (CEXs) Coinbase and Binance were sued by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) this week.

🚨 The U.S. SEC sued @Binance and CEO @cz_binance for offering unregistered securities in the form of #BNB and #BUSD The CEO responded with disagreement and suggested that the SEC is at fault, causing a significant stir in the #Crypto community👁️👁️ Sign up to our Trading Edge… — Launchpad.xyz (@launchpadlpx) June 6, 2023

As per decentralized finance analytics website DeFi Llama, trading volumes on Uniswap and Curve Finance were up 25-27% respectively versus this time last week.

Centralized crypto firms have come under heavy fire from the SEC in the months since the collapse of fraudulent cryptocurrency exchange FTX last November.

The SEC’s scattergun approach to targeting centralized crypto firms that might also be conducting themselves in a non-compliant or fraudulent manner may continue to boost the appeal of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) applications.

DeFi is built on smart contracts that are programmed directly into the blockchain, meaning they are completely transparent and don’t involve a centralized, opaque entity taking custody of your crypto assets.

And a brand new all-in-one DeFi and web3 platform, which some observers have referred to as the ultimate DeFi utility token, is set to capitalize on the growing DeFi craze.

Looks like #memeseason is coming to an end . Likely we see a rotation into #DeFi . We’ve started to recalbrate the #LPQ algorithm to find some opportunities for you all. — Launchpad.xyz (@launchpadlpx) June 7, 2023

Introducing Launchpad XYZ.

What is Launchpad XYZ?

Upstart crypto project Launchpad XYZ (LPX) is building a revolutionary, all-encompassing web3 platform that, according to the project’s Whitepaper, aims to make the highly “fractured and intimidating” web3 space more easily accessible.

⚡️ Be a part of the revolutionary #Web3 ecosystem with Launchpad XYZ! 💬 Stay informed and connected with our dedicated Telegram channel, delivering daily news and valuable insights. It’s the game-changing opportunity Don’t wait – join us now 👀https://t.co/9cxnals2kl pic.twitter.com/l33XrAGyIa — Launchpad.xyz (@launchpadlpx) June 2, 2023

Launchpad XYZ is the only platform crypto investors will need to actually purchase digital assets.

The platform will feature a market-leading trading terminal, with all trades to be conducted via Launchpad XYZ’s very own, in-house decentralized cryptocurrency exchange (DEX).

“We’ll focus on attracting market-leading liquidity providers to ensure your trades complete fully on the Launchpad XYZ DEX”.

The platform will also offer a peer-to-peer (P2P) non-fungible token (NFT) exchange.

Traders and investors are particularly excited about the platform given that it offers users trading alpha, crypto signals and much more to given them a valuable market edge.

According to the project’s website, Launchpad XYZ will feature a market information hub called Trading Edge, which will help investors and traders “make an informed decision… with sentiment, news and market insights, as well as top trade setups from experienced traders”.

Launchpad XYZ also has a newsletter aimed at providing “market-leading alpha” for more experienced traders and investors (also called Trading Edge), which can be signed up for via the project’s website.

🔥Ready to MAKE MONEY with Launchpad XYZ? Here are some perks for joining our #Presale now! 💡 Access to all our platform updates

📈Exclusive trading news

💰 Snag some $LPX tokens at a bargain price Check it out ⬇️https://t.co/yYq4jnPZiL#Web3 #Blockchain pic.twitter.com/a33DQeEBFh — Launchpad.xyz (@launchpadlpx) June 5, 2023



Launchpad XYZ also has you covered for education.

The project pledges it will provide “all the training required to be a successful trader and empowering Web3 users of any experience level to maximize their profit potential”.

Launchpad XYZ’s “Alpha” section of the platform will “help you learn what really has an impact on your ability to generate yield from Web3”, the platform says on its website.

All said, Launchpad XYZ claims that its tools will help traders and investors find the next 100x Web3 asset.

⚡️ Don’t miss out on the next potential 100X tokens that could skyrocket your profits! Stay one step ahead by joining our Insight Telegram channel, where you’ll receive real-time updates, news, and much more from the world of #Web3 Join us now ⬇️https://t.co/9cxnals2kl pic.twitter.com/gnBE2oYhqt — Launchpad.xyz (@launchpadlpx) June 4, 2023



Launchpad XYZ is Much More Than Just a DeFi/Trading Platform

While Launchpad XYZ features all the tools a trader could need to trade and navigate the DeFi world, the scope of its platform goes well beyond purely catering to crypto investors.

The all-in-one platform aims to build a “humanized, curated portal that provides easy access to the best projects in the blockchain space, with the ability to self-custody any asset you own”.

“From NFTs to play-to-earn games, Launchpad XYZ will provide an unbiased window into the latest and greatest experiences Web3 has to offer”.

Users will also be able to take immediate self-custody of their crypto assets via Launchpad XYZ’s very own web3 wallet.

Say farewell to outdated wallets like MetaMask and TrustWallet – the relics of the past 👋 Launchpad XYZ is ushering in a new era of simplicity and convenience with the integrated wallet onto the exchange platform 📲 Join the #Presale today ⬇️https://t.co/yYq4jnPZiL pic.twitter.com/v558YgTm50 — Launchpad.xyz (@launchpadlpx) June 6, 2023



Ultimately, Launchpad XYZ wants to facilitate crypto mass adoption by acting as a bridge between Web2 and Web3 for brands, “enabling them to access the power of immutable contracts and validated data, whilst wrapping them in market-leading experiences”.

This way, the project aims to “help brands to onboard the next 10 million Web3 users by providing them with tools, knowledge, and audiences in line with the current infrastructure”.

$LPX – One of 2023’s Best Presales

To fund the development of its revolutionary all-in-one web3 platform, Launchpad XYZ is currently conducting an already hugely popular presale of its native $LPX token.

The web3 start-up’s presale of its native $LPX crypto token is in its second stage and has already raised a whopping $930,000, despite only launching a few weeks ago.

💰 Another incredible milestone achieved 🎉

$900,000 RAISED Massive thanks to our trusted community ❤️ Let’s pave the way to the future of #Web3 Join our mission today ⬇️ Be the alpha with Launchpad https://t.co/yYq4jnPZiL pic.twitter.com/tPHmgqhG9O — Launchpad.xyz (@launchpadlpx) June 5, 2023



The current $LPX price is $0.0445, but investors should move quickly to secure their tokens ahead of the next 3.3% price rise to $0.046 when the presale hits $1.55 million and enters its third stage.

Over a subsequent nine presale stages, the $LPX price will be gradually lifted to $0.0565, which is the price the token will list at on the Launchpad XYZ decentralized exchange in the third quarter of 2023.

That means that investors who get in now can be sat on paper gains of around 27% by the time the token ICOs later this year.

Major crypto news and analysis websites like Cryptonews.com, Business 2 Community and Techopedia all rank Launchpad XYZ amongst their top crypto presales of the year.

