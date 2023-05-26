DeSantis and Musk Twitter Space Set Fire Under $RON and $DESANTIS Shitcoins, Are These Memecoins Next?

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis just launched his Presidential-campaign via a glitch-ridden live event on Twitter, where the social media company’s owner Elon Musk was also present.

Despite the technical difficulties that marred the announcement, which some observers referred to as a “train wreck”, shitcoins based on Presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis’ name mooned.

$RON was last changing hands around $0.002 and with a market cap of around $2 million, up around 2000x versus its decentralized exchange listing price just two days ago.

$DESANTIS, meanwhile, was last trading around $0.0005, down 97.5% from its highs hit on Thursday in the $0.02 area, with a market cap of now only around $50,000.

$DESANTIS was clearly just a pump and dump and $RON may also prove to be the same.

Are These Memecoins Next?

The Ron DeSantis coin pump triggered by his Presidential campaign announcement is indicative of the state of fervor crypto meme coin markets are currently in.

In wake of the success of coins like Pepe, which made millionaires out of its early investors after hitting a peak market cap of around $1.8 billion earlier this month, meme coin investors are desperately hunting out the next meme coins to explode.

Here are a few coins that could be next to pop.

AiDoge (AI) – Presale Nearly Sold Out

AiDoge (AI) building a fun AI-powered meme-generating tool and social media platform and could be the next token to explode.

https://twitter.com/aidogecrypto/status/1662020819755606017

AiDoge is building a platform where users can generate memes using breakthrough generative AI technology, before sharing them with the AiDoge community via the platform’s public wall.

The creators of the most popular memes will be rewarded with AiDoge’s native $AI token, meaning that AiDoge is bringing the concept of “Meme-to-Earn” (M2E) into reality.

AiDoge has been conducting a public presale of its native $AI token to fund the development of its platform.

Investors should move quickly whilst they can still secure the token, with the presale now coming close to selling out.

The AiDoge presale recently surged past $14.6 million and will end when it hits $14.9 million, which could be hit by the end of the day.

Visit AiDoge Here

Copium (COPE)

Copium Token (COPIUM) saw an explosive start to life last week, pumping as much as 16x up from its DEX listing price.

COPIUM was last trading near $0.0038 per token, up around 4x versus its Uniswap listing and presale price, and the token has a decent community and more than 3,000 holders.

One of the best-selling points of COPIUM is the project’s token and NFT airdrop competition, which is built to incentivize HODLing for at least the next three weeks.

Another great selling point is that the presale participants are not able to dump their holdings on the market.

Only 10% of their tokens were unlocked at the time of the Uniswap listing, with the rest to be vested over the next three weeks.

Copium’s fun play on the theme of crypto degenerates needing to cope with their substantial losses means it could be a big hit, as that is something many in the crypto space can relate to.

Visit Copium Now

Apu (APU)

After the success of the recent Homer Simpson meme coin, a series of follow-up coins relating to other Simpson characters have been springing up, with Apu the latest to catch the market’s attention.

At current levels around $0.0000032, APU is currently up around 5x versus Thursday’s lows in the $0.0000006 area.

Meme Coin Alternatives to Consider

Rather than investing in meme coins that lack any real utility and probably won’t hold any value beyond a few weeks or months, investors might want to consider getting involved in crypto start-up presales.

This is where investors buy the tokens of up-start crypto projects to help fund their development.

These tokens are nearly always sold very cheap and there is a long history of presales delivering huge exponential gains to early investors.

Many of these projects have fantastic teams behind them and a great vision to deliver a revolutionary crypto application/platform.

If an investor can identify such projects, the risk/reward of their presale investment is very good.

The team at Cryptonews spends a lot of time combing through presale projects to help investors out.

Here is a list of what the project deems as the best crypto presales of 2023.

10+ Best Crypto Presales In May 2023

Related Articles