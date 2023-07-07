  • Home
  • Crypto News
  • DeFi Traders Are Being Targeted By Hackers – Losses to Fraud Rocketed up 225% And the Number of Hacks Is up 65%

DeFi Traders Are Being Targeted By Hackers – Losses to Fraud Rocketed up 225% And the Number of Hacks Is up 65%

Jimmy Aki
Jimmy Aki
B2C Expert
Last updated:
Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Join our Telegram channel, add to your Google News Feed to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

DeFi-Traders-Are-Being-Targeted-By-Hackers-Losses-to-Fraud-Rocketed-up-225_-And-the-Number-of-Hacks-

Decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms are now being targeted by black hat hackers, according to a report from Immunefi.

The decentralized trading landscape has reportedly lost $265 million, representing about a 225.4% increase from its 2022 mark.

Two Exploits Account for 49.6% Loss

Titled Immunefi’s Crypto Losses in Q2 2023, the report reiterated the persistent challenges faced by the cryptocurrency industry, specifically the escalating prevalence of cybercrime.

The bug bounty and security services firm boldly stated that hackers were increasing their attempts to get illicit gains from the nascent industry with a particular focus on the DeFi sub-sector.

According to the report, the second quarter of 2023 witnessed hackers pilfering over $265 million across 81 separate incidents.

Out of this, crypto frauds emerged as the most prominent form of attack, exhibiting a staggering 225.4% increase compared to last year.

In Q2 2023, crypto frauds alone accounted for losses surpassing $44.9 million, contrasting with the $13,818,000 recorded in 2022.

These criminal activities transpired in 18 separate incidents. In addition, the number of single incidents witnessed a significant year-over-year spike of 65.3%, escalating from 49 to 81 in Q2 2023, with an 11% increase noticed across the two quarters.

Out of the losses suffered by crypto businesses and individuals, hacks constituted the largest proportion, accounting for 83.1% of thefts.

In contrast, frauds, scams, and rug pulls collectively contributed to 16.9% of the overall impact.

Providing insights into the crypto hacking landscape, Immunefi stated that the exploits of self-custodial software wallet Atomic Wallet and the Fintoch rugpull accounted for a 49.6% loss of the total value.

Atomic Wallet was the subject of a crypto hack that saw over $100 million cleared off its platform by the North Korean-linked Lazarus Group.

On the other hand, the Fintoch event recorded about $31.6 million, putting both events at shy of $132 million.

The Fintoch platform had promised investors 1% in daily interest for holding their virtual assets on the DeFi protocol.

While DeFi has been a clear bait for bad actors, the centralized finance (CeFi) landscape also felt the brunt of the cybercriminals.

Crypto exchanges recorded a net loss of $37 million, which was segmented into only two incidents.

Although minimal, it is still a huge leap for the CeFi space, given that no crypto hack was recorded in Q2, 2022.

The figures are not all that bad across the board. DeFi losses are down by 65.9% from the same period last year, while hack-focused losses are down by 66.4%.

BNB and Ethereum Were the Most Impacted Chains

The report also shed light on the most impacted blockchain protocols.

Out of the top three protocols, BNB Chain and Ethereum recorded the most losses, with 76.5% of funds lost on-chain.

Arbitrum came in a distant third – although this is still worrying – with 10 incidents, representing 12.1% of total losses recorded across the chain.

BNB and Ethereum Were the Most Impacted Chains

Polygon and ZKSync recorded two incidents each, while the remaining chains, like Optimism, Terra, Sui Network, and others, picked up the 6.2% balance tab, all with single incidents.

Nonetheless, a certain amount of the stolen funds have been retrieved. According to Immunefi, over $10.4 million has been retrieved so far, but this is still a low figure as it represents about 3.9% of the stolen funds.

In a snapshot shared, the highest retrieved amount is $5.5 million for the Deus Finance project. Meanwhile, Atomic Wallet has only been able to retrieve $1 million from the stolen funds.

Cybercrime Losses Still Expected to Rise

Even with robust security measures, black hat hackers seem to find new and even more sophisticated means to fleece businesses and individuals of their data, funds, and identity.

According to Statista’s Cybersecurity Outlook, the global cost of cybercrime is expected to rise from $8.44 trillion in 2022 to $23.84 trillion in the next five years.

Cybercrime Losses Still Expected to Rise
Source: Statista

This is a record figure, and with more people turning to the crypto landscape, users will need to be particularly cautious with exposing their wallets and data to bad actors.

Commenting on the Crypto Losses report, Immunefi’s founder and CEO Mitchell Amador reiterated the need for crypto investors to properly vet projects before interacting with them. This is due to the growing sophisticated methods bad actors are employing.

Wall Street Memes (WSM) - Newest Meme Coin

Our Rating

Wall Street Memes
  • Community of 1 Million Followers
  • Experienced NFT Project Founders
  • Presale Live Now - wallstmemes.com
  • $9 Million Raised - Ends Soon
Wall Street Memes
Join Presale

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Jimmy Aki.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel, add to your Google News Feed to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Share this Page
Tags
editorial
Jimmy Aki
B2C Expert
A graduate of the University of Virginia and now based in the UK, Jimmy has been following the development of blockchain for several years, optimistic about its potential to democratize the financial system. Jimmy's previously published work can be found on BeInCrypto, Bitcoin Magazine, DecryptEconomyWatch, Forkast.news, Investing.comLearnbonds.com, MoneyCheck.com, Buyshares.co.uk and a range of other leading media publications. Jimmy has been investing in Bitcoin himself since 2018 and more recently in non-fungible tokens (NFTs) since their boom in 2021, with expertise in trading, crypto mining and personal finance. Alongside writing for Business2Community, Jimmy is also a trained economist, accountant and blockchain instructor with hands-on work experience in the financial sector that spans three continents. He has a strong passion for regulation and following macroeconomic trends as it allows him peek under the global bonnet to see how the world works. When not following daily events in the crypto scene, Jimmy enjoys crime documentaries and Scrabble.
Show more
View all posts by Jimmy Aki
AiDoge

Top News

Popular Topics

Latest News

More
DeFi Traders Are Being Targeted By Hackers – Losses to Fraud Rocketed up 225% And the Number of Hacks Is up 65%

Decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms are now being targeted by black…

Jimmy Aki
10 mins ago
Crypto News
Marketers Using AI Are Already Seeing Incredible Results – 2/3rds Report a Positive ROI and 43% Saw a Twofold ROI

A recent study spearheaded by Botco.ai revealed that an overwhelming…

John Isige
2 hours ago
Tech News
Uber is Nearly Unusable in Saudi Arabia But This Time It Isn’t Uber’s Fault

Ride-hailing apps have become an essential mode of transportation in…

Nancy Lubale
2 hours ago
Tech News
Gaming Apps Have the Most Success With Apple’s App Tracking Transparency Feature With a 44% Opt-In Rate
Nancy Lubale
3 hours ago
Tech News
As Cardano (ADA) and Chainlink (LINK) Lose Market Dominance, AI Coins InQubeta (QUBE) and Fetch (FET) are on the Verge of Explosive Growth
Michael Abetz
4 hours ago
Press Release
Better Days in Crypto Market as Avalanche (AVAX) Investors Flock to Golteum (GLTM)’s Presales
Michael Abetz
6 hours ago
Press Release
AI is Set to Shake Up the Tech World – Analysts Expect Microsoft to Join the $3 Trillion Club Amid AI Success
Mohit Oberoi
6 hours ago
Tech News