DeFi Monolith Curve Finance Launches Its Own Stablecoin crvUSD

Curve Finance, one of the most important and influential Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platforms, finally launched its highly anticipated stablecoin crvUSD Wednesday.

Curve Finance has long been the largest decentralized crypto exchange in the world. Its importance has waned slightly since DeFi was the main focus of the crypto market yet it remains a vital part of the web3 ecosystem.

Curve has always focused on stablecoins, which is part of why the community has expected it to release its own stablecoin for years. Since its inception, it has almost always been the best place to swap stablecoins with low slippage.

As many figured – deployment of crvUSD smart contracts has happened! This is not finalized yet because UI also needs to be deployed. Stay tuned! — Curve Finance (@CurveFinance) May 3, 2023

After over a year of work, crvUSD is finally here. The platform minted 20 million crvUSD tokens and then created a loan for $1 million crvUSD using frxETH (a stablecoin that mirrors ETH, not the USD)

crvUSD is not yet available to the public, as it has not been integrated into the front end of the Curve Finance platform; however, it will likely be made available soon.

What Type of Stablecoin is crvUSD and How is it Backed?

crvUSD is an algorithmic stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. After the Terra Luna crisis, the words “algorithmic stablecoin” may strike fear into the hearts of crypto users. However, crvUSD is a different kind of algorithmic stablecoin that is much more similar to MakerDAO’s famously stable DAI than Terra Luna’s UST.

Like DAI and Aave’s upcoming stablecoin GHO, crvUSD is heavily overcollateralized with other cryptocurrencies. Users can deposit crypto and receive what is essentially a loan of crvUSD, backed by their crypto deposit.

crvUSD differentiates itself with its liquidating mechanism. Most algorithmic stablecoins use a harsh, abrupt liquidation mechanism that liquidates an entire position as soon as its loan-to-value (LTV) ratio drops below a certain threshold.

crvUSD’s mechanism, on the other hand, is a continuous algorithm that rebalances collateral as prices fluctuate. It doesn’t liquidate positions all at once. Instead, it slowly converts the collateral into crvUSD when the LTV drops below the liquidation threshold.

As the price of the collateral recovers, the system converts the crvUSD back into the original coin. This may seem a bit familiar if you know how Uniswap V3 continuously balances positions.

This system is not only better for the borrower with the loan at risk of liquidation, but it’s also better for everyone involved because large, harsh liquidations can lead to runaway catastrophes and could potentially depeg the stablecoin..

Another significant innovation behind crvUSD is that the collateral is put to use. Instead of keeping it locked up in a digital vault doing nothing it is stored in an automated market maker pool for users to swap against, earning fees.

