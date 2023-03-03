DeFi Coin and DeFi Swap Rebrand For The Post FTX Era, DEX Now Lists 92 Crypto Assets

DeFi Coin is the native token of DeFi Swap, and both have now rebranded in order to capitalise on the next bull run.

High APY available for stakers

One of the main reasons that DEFC has been able to attract so many investors is the fact that those who choose to stake can earn an impressive yield for doing so.

Currently, the staking programme is yielding 75% rewards for those who choose to stake for the full 365 days period, which is highly enticing for those who are in pursuit of high yields.

DeFi infrastructure remains strong after FTX

After the fall of FTX, all eyes were on the security infrastructure of the crypto space, and there was specific concern over the fact that centralised counterparties can’t be trusted, DeFi has flourished and the use case has never been clearer.

Now, with goals to expand on their product offering at DeFi Coin with farming, staking, and an upcoming NFT collection, there are many who believe that the project is primed for growth as bullish sentiment returns to the crypto markets.

DEFC remains a long way from its ATH

There are some analysts who believe that the price of the token could appreciate significantly over the coming months, particularly when one considers that the value of the token is a long way from its ATH.

On the 19th July 2021, DEFC reached an ATH of $4.00, and since then the value of the token has fallen over 99% to where it stands today.

Given the context of DeFi within which the token operates, there are some who believe that the value of the project could appreciate once more in the future.

