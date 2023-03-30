DeeLance Presale Begins Mission to Make Freelance Marketplaces Smarter

Revolutionary Web3 freelance and recruitment marketplace DeeLance saw its presale get off to a flying start today, raising $19,000 in no time as it begins its journey to disrupt the industry.

DeeLance is leveraging blockchain technology to simplify, derisk and make more efficient the business of hiring the right person for the job.

The native token of the platform, $DLANCE, runs on the Ethereum blockchain and is currently priced at $0.025 in Stage 1 of the three-stage presale. The first stage ends in 16 days, at which time the token price will rise to $0.027 in Stage 2 and then $0.030 in Stage 3.

Early buyers are getting a discount of 40% on the exchange list price of $0.035.

Interested investors can buy $DLANCE with Ethereum (ETH), Tether (USDT) or with a card over the Transak payment network.

$DLANCE captures the value of the DeeLance recruitment platform

Crypto analysts are already eyeing up the DeeLance project as the next crypto candidate to go ballistic when the $DLANCE coin starts trading.

Total supply of $DLANCE tokens is 1 billion (1,000,000,000), of which up to 30% (300 million) is on sale to the general public.

$DLANCE derives its value from its utility as the only currency that can be used to purchase land in the DeeLance metaverse and transact within the NFT marketplace.

It is also used for office leasing, paying for advertisements and other services and features that come on stream as the ecosystem develops.

$761 billion recruitment industry is ripe for disruption – enter DeeLance

The global human resources (HR) and recruitment services industry is currently valued at a whopping $761 billion in revenue terms, according to IBISWorld.

Yet businesses still find recruitment continues to be one of the most challenging issues when it comes to putting in place the resources to meet a company’s commercial goals.

DeeLance aims to change all that by taking on and beating the legacy recruitment platform players such as Fiverr, Upwork and Freelancer.

Bringing together the power of decentralized networks, non-fungible tokens and the metaverse, DeeLance is radically reimagining how recruitment works.

DeeLance is simple, transparent and secures payments and ownership for freelancers and recruiters

The watchwords of DeeLance are simplicity, transparency, efficiency and ownership.

All four will be delivered with lower fees than those charged by the present incumbents, faster payments and a rock-solid escrow account system that guarantees security of funds for all transacting parties.

Ownership of digital work is embodied in an NFT digital token so that the recruiter can be sure that they have secured ownership of the work they paid for.

Meanwhile, the seller is secure in the knowledge that they own their work until payment is released from escrow.

DeeLance’s client fee is just 2%, the lowest in the recruitment industry, while its 10% freelancer fee also compares favorably against competitors.

Additionally, unlike with the existing web-based industry incumbents, there is no withdrawal fee or delays because of currency conversion – payments with crypto are instant.

Other competitive advantages include no limit on task sizes, a scalable disputes system, super-efficient escrow, content ownership and enhanced staff recruitment features.

DeeLance NFTs and metaverse virtual world takes hiring into the 21st century

DeeLance is the only recruitment platform that incorporates NFTs and the metaverse into its operations at a foundational level, not as a gimmicky afterthought.

On many recruitment and gig economy platforms, ownership of work is a gray area. Not so with DeeLance. A freelancer’s work can be safely stored as a NFT on the system, verifying ownership by its creator until delivery and settlement of payments due.

All the business logic of the transactions is embedded in smart contracts, dispensing with the need for a trusted third party and all the fees and time-wasting that can often involve.

It means peace-of-mind for the freelance seller as well as clarity and confidence for the client buying the goods or services.

DeeLance metaverse opens up a whole new world of commerce

Another especially appealing feature of the DeeLance platform is its vision for metaverse integration.

NFTs will not just be used to verify ownership but also to provide the technological underpinnings for the avatars that will interact in the DeeLance virtual world.

Here, clients and freelancers will be able to mingle and converse, hire and supply services, set up offices and advertise.

It is about time that recruitment headed into the 21st century and it is DeeLance that is leading the way.

