Decentralized Job Recruiting and Freelancing Is Here, and It’s a Big Improvement

Freelancing is emerging as an alternative to the traditional work mode as it enables skilled individuals to work multiple tasks remotely.

With hundreds of Web2-based freelancing platforms in operation, people have numerous options to interact, navigate with employers and earn good income while taking up preferred projects.

However, there are more than a few drawbacks that counteract these benefits, such as inconsistent employment, hefty fees, delayed payments, and a lack of transparency and security.

To revolutionize freelance recruitment, DeeLance has emerged into the crypto space and is already generating a large buzz.

The platform aims to leverage Web3 capabilities, including blockchain technology, non-fungible token (NFT) technology, and the metaverse, to produce a decentralized workspace that connects creatives and employers.

The platform’s token, $DLANCE, is fast selling on presale, with over $945,000 raised in just a few weeks, indicating hot traction from global investors.

DeeLance Overview

DeeLance ($DLANCE) is an emerging decentralized freelancing platform that enables creatives and employers to interact, collaborate, and exchange payment for services in an immersive environment.

The innovative project recognized the challenges and disadvantages of conventional digital recruitment platforms such as Fiverr and Upwork and asserted to leverage NFT technology and the metaverse to provide a state-of-the-art workspace.

According to the IBISWorld data report, the recruitment industry is currently worth $761.6 billion in 2023, with great potential to amass revenues in the future.

DeeLance aims to ride on the waves of Web3 technology and artificial intelligence (AI) innovations to disrupt the surging industry as it features AI algorithms that provide freelancers with consistent employment.

These AI-powered algorithms connect employers to qualified and experienced workers who match job requirements, removing the complexities associated with time-consuming and hectic requirements.

Experienced workers are pivoting to freelancing sectors to leverage higher pay and freedom.

To propel continuous massive adoption, DeeLance offers newcomers a cost-effective Web3-based workspace.

While Fiverr and Upwork charge up to 20% commission for platform usage, the DeeLance platform addresses this issue by charging a 10% fee for freelancers and a 2% fee for employers.

Web3 Tool: A Holistic Approach to Decentralized Employment

Apart from powerful AI recruitment algorithms and cheap fees, DeeLance creates a seamless and holistic approach to decentralized employment via its metaverse lobby.

The innovation enables employers to interact with other community members, buy lands, lease virtual offices, host meetings and interviews, and strike a deal quickly.

Freelancers can show their skills, experience, and portfolios via virtual billboards, find potential recruiters, and collaborate with other creators on similar tasks.

It is worth noting that the intrinsic-driven platform accepts all skilled workers. There are no basics for geographical discrimination or restriction.

Anyone can access DeeLance’s many Web3-powered tools geared toward effective mobility and productivity.

Freelancers can also convert their services into tokenized non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as contract ownership rights.

When agreed payment is made, full access is automatically transferred to employers.

DeeLance also uses NFT technology to ensure confidence and authority for recruiters and transparency in the eyes of transparency as they get to keep ownership until payment is made.

Users are provided with NFT avatars to access the platform’s metaverse, creating a fun experience for all players.

For every completed project, DeeLance offers freelancers fast payouts in fiat or crypto with no withdrawal charge.

Members keen on avoiding foreign exchange rates can opt for crypto payout and instant withdrawals.

$DLANCE is selling fast at a presale price of $0.033 USDT per token, with over $945,000 raised in just a few weeks since its debut.

Unlike most altcoins with near to zero utility, $DLANCE infuses enormous use cases in tandem with the massive growth and adoptions of the Web3 space, NFT, and the metaverse.

Undoubtedly, the token will leverage the surging growths of these sectors and explode in price value when it lists on exchanges.

