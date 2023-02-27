Decentraland Metaverse Bid Has a Nimble Competitor with a Intergalactic Vision – Nearly $1m Raised, Don’t Miss Out

Decentraland is one of the largest and most well-established metaverse projects in the entirety of the crypto space, but they have a new competitor to contend with that has an intergalactic vision.

The RobotEra metaverse is focused around building cities and planets with the help of robots, and has now managed to raise almost $1m in their presale to build out their roadmap.

A metaverse with an intergalactic vision

The team at RobotEra are trying to build a metaverse that completely changes the scope of metaverses as they are currently known.

In addition to the aforementioned robots that can help one to build out anything that they can imagine, there is the opportunity to participate in exclusive games to win play to earn rewards in the native currency of the ecosystem, TARO.

Moreover, the team is developing the project so that it can stand the test of time, and in order to achieve these goals of longevity they are determined to make RobotEra’s governance as decentralised as possible through the RobotEra DAO.

This means that everyone in the community who owns TARO tokens can vote on future proposals and make their voice heard as to the future direction of the metaverse.

The RobotEra presale has been making significant progress over the course of the last few month, and continues to make huge strides forward.

The team has now managed to successfully raise almost $1m, which is particularly impressive when one considers that we are currently in the depths of a bear market.

At the moment the price of the token stands at just $0.02, but this is scheduled to rise at the next stage of the presale to $0.025, meaning that those who participate earlier are able to acquire tokens at early bird prices.

