Cutting-Edge Recycle-to-Earn Climate Project Ecoterra Raised $4.26 Million

While the world has predominantly operated under a linear economy, characterized by a “take-make-dispose” pattern, the necessity to transition towards a circular economy is becoming increasingly evident. This urgency stems from the unsustainable pressure the linear economic model places on our finite natural resources and the environment at large.

According to The World Bank’s recent research, each year, we generate an astounding 2.01 billion tonnes of municipal solid waste, with an alarmingly high portion of that managed in environmentally unsafe manners. This critical juncture demands a robust shift to a circular economy, which focuses on maintaining goods and materials in their highest utility and value states, thereby reducing waste and consumption of finite resources.

Transitioning from a linear to a circular economy not only promises to mitigate environmental harm but also opens avenues for economic opportunities and individual empowerment, eventually driving a more sustainable and balanced socio-economic system.

An upcoming blockchain-powered initiative, ecoterra, offers a fresh approach to environmental protection that uniquely leverages the potential of cryptocurrency and the blockchain, signaling a merger between technological advancement and environmental sustainability. The project recently passed the $4 million mark in its presale, and is still going strong as it shoots past $4.26 million.

Visit ecoterra Here

Circular Economy in Focus

Ecoterra’s Recycle-2-Earn platform will introduce a unique feature allowing users to earn $ECOTERRA by recycling everyday household items. This will be accomplished by scanning recyclable materials via an application and depositing them in reverse vending machines. The reward system will be predicated on the type and quantity of recyclables submitted, creating a distinct value proposition for users willing to contribute towards a circular economy.

Ecoterra’s partnership with Delhaize, a company that manages several grocery brand names, is one notable aspect that could further the adoption of a circular economy. Delhaize will offer ecoterra access to its Reverse Vending Machines (RVMs) throughout its facilities to allow for recycling. This collaboration will enhance ecoterra’s capacity to serve the circular economy, leading to increased demand for $ECOTERRA tokens.

Upon its launch, Ecoterra will run on the Ethereum blockchain, underscoring its commitment to sustainable practices. With a promising presale that saw the $ECOTERRA token price reaching $0.0085 and a future exchange listing price of $0.01, ecoterra is already generating buzz.

Ecoterra’s Anticipated Launch: A Stepping Stone for the Circular Economy

Businesses will need $ECOTERRA tokens to purchase recycled products and offset their carbon emissions. If ecoterra continues to form such strategic partnerships, the value of the coin could appreciate over time. This in turn could stimulate greater contributions towards a circular economy, creating a beneficial cycle for the environment and participants.

Ecoterra’s participation in the Istanbul Blockchain Summit created a prominent platform for them to share their vision and the benefits of their upcoming $ECOTERRA token. Their commitment to the environment and the circular economy resonated strongly among attendees, evident by their receipt of an award.

“As the worsening effects of global climate change become apparent, businesses and individuals are becoming ever more engaged in efforts to protect the environment… and recycling is a key component of these efforts” ecoterra CEO Mihai Ciutureanu explained, “However, an overwhelming majority of people lack either the knowledge or willingness to recycle properly,”

The summit also served as a venue for the ecoterra team to discuss potential launch partnerships for the $ECOTERRA token with several major centralized cryptocurrency exchanges, including OKX, MEXC Global, and KuCoin, who were among the other noteworthy participants.

As per ecoterra’s whitepaper, the $ECOTERRA token is projected to be launched on major cryptocurrency exchanges in the third quarter of 2023. This anticipates the beta releases of the Recycle2Earn application and the Recycled Materials marketplace, both planned for the fourth quarter.

Currently, ecoterra is past the halfway point in its token presale, targeting a maximum collection of $6.7 million through $ECOTERRA sales. Potential investors should consider moving expeditiously to secure their tokens before subsequent price increases occur.

The presale will distribute 50% of the total available supply of 2 billion $ECOTERRA tokens to the public. Meanwhile, 20% of the supply is allocated for listings and marketing, 20% for ecosystem liquidity, and 5% each for team and corporate adoptions. The team’s tokens are locked for one year, followed by a three-year monthly vesting schedule, illustrating the team’s dedication to the project and its long-term vision.

Finally, in regards to the security of the project, ecoterra has been audited by Certik, a reputable firm in blockchain security. The ecoterra team has also completed Certik’s Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures.

The successful presale reaffirms that initiatives like ecoterra that merge technology and sustainability can indeed galvanize individuals, businesses, and governments to partake in building a circular economy. While the adoption of a circular economy may be challenging, it is an important step towards ensuring the longevity of our natural resources and preserving our environment. As ecoterra prepares for its official launch, it remains a beacon of possibility in the journey toward a more sustainable future.

Visit ecoterra Here

Related: