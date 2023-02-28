Crypto’s Most Sustainable Project is Reimagining EV Charging – 24 hours to Beat Next Presale Price Rise

Electric vehicle (EV) charging is about to be transformed for the better. At least, that’s if C+Charge, one of web3’s most sustainable crypto projects, has anything to do about it.

C+Charge is building a revolutionary crypto-powered EV charging payments solution that will reward EV drivers with blockchain-based carbon credit non-fungible tokens for the first time, whilst also solving a litany of other problems effecting the EV charging industry’s overall efficiency.

To fund the development of its platform – a beta version of which should be released later this year – C+Charge is conducting one of the hottest crypto token presales of 2023 via the sale of its CCHG token. Investors have been rushing to secure their bag, with the presale already in its fourth stage and having raised a whopping $1.87 million.

Tick tock, tick tock ⏰ Don't miss out on the chance to be a part of the energy revolution! Less than 24 hours until Stage 4 of our #presale ends! Buy $CCHG now and join the movement towards a sustainable future ⬇️https://t.co/W70H3GoxLU#GreenEnergyCrypto — C+Charge (@C_Charge_Token) February 28, 2023

Tokens are currently selling for 0.017 USDT, though this price will rise to 0.018 USDT in around 12 hours. As the shift to EVs from traditional fossil fuel cars accelerates and nations step up their efforts to combat climate change, some observers think that CCHG could go a lot higher than its current presale price.

Some analysts have even gone as far as to claim the cryptocurrency could 10x when it launches on exchanges in just over two months. Check out the latest analysis from the likes of Jacob Crypto Bury, Crypto Gains, Cilinix Crypto and analysts at Business 2 Community for more on the outlook for CCHG. CCHG can be bought with USDT (both the ERC-20 and BEP-20 variants) and ETH.

By the end of the presale, the CCHG price will have risen to 0.0235 and investors should move quickly, as the remaining tokens could be scooped up quickly. A crypto whale recently banked a massive $99,000 worth of CCHG tokens in one whack, as can be verified here on per BscScan.

C+Charge’s presale has been ranked as the second-best presale of the year by the Business 2 Community team. Investors should also be aware that C+Charge is conducting a $50,000 giveaway. Investors must hold at least $100 of CCHG on the day of the draw to be eligible to win the prize.

CCHG is Already Deflationary

C+Charge recently made a hugely exciting announcement with regards to the project’s tokenomics. The green crypto start-up will now burn any CCHG tokens left over at each presale stage.

Token burning has already gotten underway – the burn of 35,658,291 tokens from stage 2 of the presale took place two days ago, as can be verified on BscScan here. At the current presale price of 0.017 USDT per CCHG token, that amount to over $600,000 in burnt tokens.

Another 35,815,716 tokens, the left-over tokens from stage 3, will be burnt before the end of the fourth presale stage in just over 12 hours.

What happens to the remaining $CCHG tokens from each presale stage? We decided to implement a burning mechanism to burn the remaining tokens! This means that $CCHG is already deflationary! Grab $CCHG now and don't miss out!⬇️https://t.co/ixe18bPqzI pic.twitter.com/0nUbjQMDJi — C+Charge (@C_Charge_Token) February 23, 2023

