Crypto’s Most Sustainable Project C+Charge to List on BitMart March 31st, FOMO Kicks In

Electric vehicle (EV) charging platform C+Charge (CCHG) today announced that it will direct list on the BitMart exchange on March 31st.

Currently in presale, this is the first listing announcement made by the sustainable crypto platform that enables EV drivers to earn carbon credits when they charge using the platform’s forthcoming smartphone app.

Launched in March 2018, BitMart is ranked 29th in the world by top crypto data site Coinmarketcap.com. Headquartered in the Cayman Islands, the exchange turns over 24-hour trading volume of more than $500 million.

BitMart’s exchange service is available in 180 countries, offering more than 700 trading, which from March 31st will include CCHG/USDT.

C+Charge has raised $2.52 million from investors who have bought into its mission to democratize the carbon credits industry.

The project is nearing the end of the 5th of the eight stages in its presale. CCHG will rise in price from $0.01800 to $0.01900 in stage 6.

On 29th March the presale comes to an end when the 8th stage closes, at which time the token will be priced at $0.02350.

Those who bought tokens in the first stage when the CCHG price was marked at $0.01300, will see their holding valued at a premium of 80% at the end of the presale, even before the token starts trading on BitMart.

However, the run rate of the token sale is likely to increase as the presale progresses, so prospective buyers are urged to take advantage of the lower prices available to those who purchase now. Stage 5 ends in one day.

C+Charge starts weekly burn of any tokens remaining from presale stages

In other news, since last week, C+Charge has started burning all the tokens not sold in their respective presale stage.Each presale stage lasts a week.

The first burn took place on February 22 at 6:10 PM +UTC and saw 35,658,291 from Stage 2 removed from circulation. The transaction hash can be viewed here: https://bscscan.com/tx/0x4ec215ea76b33b760e84fbf67ebc0dd2dfc85ba1c667617e71bf477f24e1de91

The second burn – of 35,815,716 CCHG tokens from Stage 3 – took place on February 28th at 9:48 PM +UTC and can be viewed here: https://bscscan.com/tx/0x0768484a7c9cd24f623c015d38acc2013985ed375b4d57cea6cb87863c8ca2f2.

Burning unsold tokens has the effect of increasing the value of the remaining tokens, thereby benefiting existing holders of CCHG.

CCHG had a total supply of 1 billion when the presale began at the beginning of February.

In addition to the new burning program, potential token holders now have the option of using ETH as a payment method to acquire the tokens. The Tether stablecoin (USDT) is also an accepted payment method and includes its BEP-20 and ERC-20 versions.

If buyers don’t have BNB or ETH in their crypto wallet, they can use ordinary fiat held on a card to buy.

C+Charge’s use case as a tool to mitigate the impact of climate change by expanding the reach of carbon credits to EV drivers means it is sure to be in demand as the takeup of EVs continues apace .

Prospective token holders of the CCHG token will need to move fast to beat the next price rise on March 1.

Those who buy CCHG today in Stage 4 will be in line for nominal returns of 35% when the presale ends on March 29 (see table below).

There is no vesting period for presale buyers.

C+Charge will deliver a seamless payments system for EV charging networks

Through its partnership with Flowcarbon, EV owners will be able to earn carbon credits in the form of the Goodness Native Token (GNT) every time they charge.

One carbon credit permits the emission of 1 ton of a greenhouse gas.

GNT token represents a verified voluntary carbon credit, backed by major venture capital firms a16z Crypto and Samsung Next as well as fund manager Invesco.

What’s more, C+Charge provides a universal easy-to-access payment system that doesn’t require network managers to install expensive Point of Sale equipment – drivers simply use the CCHG token to pay.

It also provides EV drivers with a way of reliably finding stations that are up and running with no problems while providing fleet managers with a way of monitoring and in some cases remotely fixing issues with particular payment stations.

Another annoying feature of the current setup is the way that each charging station provider has different ways of measuring payments – C+Charge eliminates this problem too.

At the core of the C+Charge ecosystem is a powerful smartphone app.

The app tracks users’ accrued carbon credits, provides payment options, finds the nearest charging stations, calculates wait times, enables the earning of CCHG rewards as part of the reflection program for making purchases on the app and facilitates the conversion of carbon credits into tradeable NFTs.

C+Charge is super-charging electric vehicle adoption and station rollouts

The way that carbon credits are skewed towards big business is holding back EV adoption and the rollout of charging infrastructure.

Carbon credits are often used by large companies as a tax they are willing to pay to pollute.

Winners in the current carbon credit system are meant to be those that produce or use goods that allow less carbon to be used – but EV drivers are unfairly excluded.

The carbon credits industry was worth $760 billion in 2021 and it is estimated it will grow to over $2.4 trillion by 2027. Democratizing the industry will benefit consumers, businesses and non-profit organizations. Currently big businesses get all the benefits, with consumers and small to medium-sized enterprises largely locked out.

C+Charge is leveraging the power of blockchain technology to make peer to peer payments easy to use and secure. Consumers get rewards and charging station owners and managers can inject greater efficiencies into their operations.

By helping C+Charge to power-up EVs presale contributors are at the forefront of environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing at the profits to be made as humanity transitions to a carbon neutral future.

To celebrate the presale launch and its rapidly expanding community C+Charge is holding a $50k giveaway competition. Entry details are available here. The competition closes in 24 days.

