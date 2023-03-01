Crypto News

Crypto’s Metaverse Future is Being Built by These Robots in Space – Invest in Next Decentraland Today

Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site.
author imageJamie McNeill Last updated:

RobotEra decentraland

Decentraland has been the dominant metaverse for several years now, but has been gradually losing market share as new market participants enter the fray.

The OG metaverse has become so established that some of the largest firms in the world have pivoted in order to gain exposure and to provide exposure for their clients: Grayscale’s MANA fund allows institutions to bet on the price of Decentraland’s native token, which has hugely aided adoption.

RobotEra is coming to challenge Decentraland

A brand new contender in the metaverse space has been rising as of late to challenge Decentraland’s status as the leading metaverse, and the team have been learning from many of the successes and failures that Decentraland has experienced in its past.

Many play to earn projects have been growing in prominence over the course of the last few years, and RobotEra is aiming to follow in the footsteps of other leviathans that have come to challenge Decentraland’s hegemony, such as Axie Infinity and the Sandbox.

Earn P2E rewards in the TARO token

One of the main ways that the RobotEra team hope to differentiate RobotEra from their competition is to offer P2E rewards for those who are active participants in their metaverse.

The TARO token is the native currency of the RobotEra metaverse, and can be used for everything from land sales to purchasing and trading skins for one’s avatar.

Moreover, the TARO token can also be used to participate in governance of the project via participation in the RobotEra DAO, which is designed to help align the incentives of the core team and the community of holders.

Participate in the RobotEra presale today – almost $1m raised

The team at RobotEra have now raised almost $1m in their presale, which is a highly impressive figure when one considers the extent to which the bearish market conditions have caused problems for the industry.

Currently, the price of the token stands at just $0.02, but this is set to rise to $0.025 at the next stage of the presale – those who wish to participate to acquire tokens at early bird prices in what could be the next Decentraland ought to head over to the RobotEra website now.

Relevant news:

Fight Out - Next Big Move to Earn Crypto

Our Rating

Fightout token
  • Backed by LBank Labs, Transak
  • Earn Rewards for Working Out
  • Level Up and Compete in the Metaverse
  • Presale Live Now - $5M Raised
  • Real-World Community, Gym Chain
Fightout token
Buy Now

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Jamie McNeill.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

author image

Author: Jamie McNeill

Jamie is an expert in DeFi, blockchain consensus models, and changing governance models in the decentralised space, often commenting on those emerging technologies on Twitter. He has a penchant for sociology and cycles of human behavioural patterns.  Currently Jamie works at B2C as a crypto news content writer, and also…

View full profile ›

More by this author:

Popular Topics

 Discuss This Article

Add a Comment

Thanks for adding to the conversation!

Our comments are moderated. Your comment may not appear immediately.

Get weekly insider business guides & reviews for free

Join our FREE Telegram Group Now!