Crypto News

Crypto’s Greenest Project is Burning Tokens Every Week, Now Accepts ETH Payments – Only 36 Hours Before Next Presale Price Rise

Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site.
author imageJoel Frank Last updated:

C+Charge website

Green crypto start-up C+Charge, which hopes to revolutionize the electric vehicle (EV) charging industry with a first-of-its-kind blockchain-powered EV charging payments solution, just opened its token presale to a wider potential investor base.

As of Money the 27th of February, C+Charge will now accept ETH as a form of payment for its CCHG. The sustainable web3 start-up has been selling CCHG, the token that will power its EV charging payments application, in a presale in order to help fund platform development. And the presale has proven to be one of the hottest of 2023, with investors excited at C+Charge’s massive growth potential.

EV drivers who charge using the C+Charge application will be rewarded with non-fungible token versions of carbon credits, an industry first. C+Charge’s application also hopes to solve a host of other existing problems in the EV charging market, such as a lack of transparency in charging prices and lack of information on the status of charging stations.

Analysts at Business 2 Community ranked C+Charge as this year’s second-best presale, with the project having so far been able to raise a whopping $1.77 million. The presale is currently in its fourth stage of eight, with prices set to rise in less than two days from 0.017 USDT per CCHG token to 0.018 USDT.

Visit C+Charge Here

CCHG is Already Deflationary

C+Charge made another big presale announcement recently relating to the project’s tokenomics. The green crypto start-up will now burn any CCHG tokens left over at each presale stage. Token burning has already gotten underway – the burn of 35,658,291 tokens from stage 2 of the presale took place two days ago, as can be verified on BscScan here.

At the current presale price of 0.017 USDT per CCHG token, that amounted to over $600,000 worth of burnt tokens. Another 35,815,716 tokens, the left-over tokens from stage 3, will be burnt before the end of the fourth presale stage in under two days.

By the end of the presale, the CCHG price will have risen to 0.0235, so investors are encouraged to move quickly so as not to miss out. Remaining tokens could easily be scooped up quickly – a crypto whale recently banked a massive $99,000 worth of CCHG tokens in one whack, as can be verified here on per BscScan.

Investors should also be aware that C+Charge is conducting a $50,000 giveaway. Investors must hold at least $100 of CCHG on the day of the draw to be eligible to win the prize.

CCHG – Big Gains Ahead?

As the shift to EVs from traditional fossil fuel cars accelerates and nations step up their efforts to combat climate change, some observers think that CCHG could go a lot higher than its current presale price. Some have gone as far as claiming the cryptocurrency could 10x when it launches on exchanges in just over two months.

Check out the latest analysis from the likes of Jacob Crypto Bury, Crypto Gains, Cilinix Crypto and analysts at Business 2 Community for more on the outlook for CCHG.

Related Articles

FightOut - Next 100x Move to Earn Crypto

Our Rating

Fightout token
  • Backed by LBank Labs, Transak
  • Earn Rewards for Working Out
  • Level Up and Compete in the Metaverse
  • Presale Live Now - $1M+ Raised
  • Real-World Community, Gym Chain
Fightout token
Buy Now

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Joel Frank.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

author image

Author: Joel Frank

Since graduating with a degree in economics in the UK in 2018, Joel has worked as a financial market/cryptocurrency analyst. Joel firmly believes that emerging crypto technology will transform the world for the better through the facilitation of decentralization. Joel has written for a variety of cryptocurrency and financial market media…

View full profile ›

More by this author:

Popular Topics

 Discuss This Article

Add a Comment

Thanks for adding to the conversation!

Our comments are moderated. Your comment may not appear immediately.

Get weekly insider business guides & reviews for free

Join our FREE Telegram Group Now!