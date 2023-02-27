Crypto’s Greenest Project is Burning Tokens Every Week, Now Accepts ETH Payments – Only 36 Hours Before Next Presale Price Rise

Green crypto start-up C+Charge, which hopes to revolutionize the electric vehicle (EV) charging industry with a first-of-its-kind blockchain-powered EV charging payments solution, just opened its token presale to a wider potential investor base.

BIG NEWS We're happy to announce that from today, you will be able to purchase $CCHG using $ETH during our #presale Join the presale now and celebrate this next milestone with ushttps://t.co/ixe18bPqzI#ReFi #GreenEnergyCrypto #cryptocurrencies pic.twitter.com/8uozO8nJB2 — C+Charge (@C_Charge_Token) February 27, 2023

As of Money the 27th of February, C+Charge will now accept ETH as a form of payment for its CCHG. The sustainable web3 start-up has been selling CCHG, the token that will power its EV charging payments application, in a presale in order to help fund platform development. And the presale has proven to be one of the hottest of 2023, with investors excited at C+Charge’s massive growth potential.

EV drivers who charge using the C+Charge application will be rewarded with non-fungible token versions of carbon credits, an industry first. C+Charge’s application also hopes to solve a host of other existing problems in the EV charging market, such as a lack of transparency in charging prices and lack of information on the status of charging stations.

Analysts at Business 2 Community ranked C+Charge as this year’s second-best presale, with the project having so far been able to raise a whopping $1.77 million. The presale is currently in its fourth stage of eight, with prices set to rise in less than two days from 0.017 USDT per CCHG token to 0.018 USDT.

CCHG is Already Deflationary

C+Charge made another big presale announcement recently relating to the project’s tokenomics. The green crypto start-up will now burn any CCHG tokens left over at each presale stage. Token burning has already gotten underway – the burn of 35,658,291 tokens from stage 2 of the presale took place two days ago, as can be verified on BscScan here.

What happens to the remaining $CCHG tokens from each presale stage? We decided to implement a burning mechanism to burn the remaining tokens! This means that $CCHG is already deflationary! Grab $CCHG now and don't miss out!⬇️https://t.co/ixe18bPqzI pic.twitter.com/0nUbjQMDJi — C+Charge (@C_Charge_Token) February 23, 2023

At the current presale price of 0.017 USDT per CCHG token, that amounted to over $600,000 worth of burnt tokens. Another 35,815,716 tokens, the left-over tokens from stage 3, will be burnt before the end of the fourth presale stage in under two days.

By the end of the presale, the CCHG price will have risen to 0.0235, so investors are encouraged to move quickly so as not to miss out. Remaining tokens could easily be scooped up quickly – a crypto whale recently banked a massive $99,000 worth of CCHG tokens in one whack, as can be verified here on per BscScan.

Investors should also be aware that C+Charge is conducting a $50,000 giveaway. Investors must hold at least $100 of CCHG on the day of the draw to be eligible to win the prize.

Would you like the chance to earn up to $50,000? It's the chance to collect all your luck – Join our #giveaway now by visiting the link below and following all the instructionshttps://t.co/bfJcMxz1Og#gleam #Gleamgiveaway #cryptogiveaway #crypto pic.twitter.com/ZmEA6wk99I — C+Charge (@C_Charge_Token) February 27, 2023

CCHG – Big Gains Ahead?

As the shift to EVs from traditional fossil fuel cars accelerates and nations step up their efforts to combat climate change, some observers think that CCHG could go a lot higher than its current presale price. Some have gone as far as claiming the cryptocurrency could 10x when it launches on exchanges in just over two months.

Check out the latest analysis from the likes of Jacob Crypto Bury, Crypto Gains, Cilinix Crypto and analysts at Business 2 Community for more on the outlook for CCHG.

