Crypto Whales Are Snapping Up These 4 Coins – What Do They Know and Should You Buy as Well?

The cryptocurrency market has experienced a slight surge in the value of Bitcoin, despite facing regulation and contagion-related risks. Investors are attributing this increase to the January inflation report released earlier today, which suggests that the Federal Reserve may keep rates higher for a longer period. What are crypto whales buying in this climate, and why?

With inflation is showing signs of stickiness and consumer prices from a year ago rising by 6.4%, only slightly below the 6.5% prior reading, the Federal Reserve may deliver more rate hikes than anticipated and keep them higher for an extended period. If core stickiness becomes a dominant theme, the market may fully price in quarter-point rate rises during the March, May, and June FOMC meetings.

However, risk asset markets are not experiencing significant effects from this news as yet. Bitcoin has a strong support level of $20,000, and a significant development would be required for the selling momentum to resume. Investors are currently waiting for updates from the SEC regarding regulatory matters, which could lead to a period of sideways price action for cryptocurrencies.

Similarly, although bond yields are on the rise, the price of gold is not being negatively affected. Initially, gold received a modest boost from a weaker dollar, but the market seems confident that the peak in interest rates will be reached this summer. Meanwhile, crude oil prices have declined due to the US government’s plan to release 26 million barrels of crude oil from its strategic petroleum reserve.

In the medium term, given the uncertain US economic growth outlook, the market may transition from pricing in a ‘soft landing’ to a short and shallow recession or even a ‘classic recession.’

Amid economic uncertainty, it is essential to have a well-rounded investment portfolio that can survive potential financial turmoil and preserve your wealth.

Navigating the Crypto Market Amidst Economic Volatility and Crypto Whale Moves

Investing in the cryptocurrency market can be both profitable and risky, especially in the midst of economic uncertainty. However, the recent increase in the value of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies has highlighted the potential for high returns in the market. Despite the potential rewards, it’s also necessary for investors to exercise caution and invest only what they can afford to lose.

Prior to making an investment in a cryptocurrency project, conducting thorough research is essential. This research should include verifying the regulatory compliance of the project and ensuring the project has an experienced, verified team. It’s also crucial to evaluate the real-world applications of the project and assess whether it has the potential to provide practical solutions or if it’s merely trying to profit from hyped up blockchain trends.

To maximize investments, some investors may choose to participate in cryptocurrency presales. MEMAG, FGHT, CCHG, and METRO are four cryptocurrency projects that have attracted attention from crypto whales amidst the January inflation report.

A Look into Meta Masters Guild and Its Innovations in Blockchain Gaming

The Meta Masters Guild’s unique approach to blockchain gaming is capturing the attention of investors. MMG’s community-driven platform and gamer-oriented design of its games and metaverse community are changing the way players are rewarded and contribute to games. With over $4.41 million raised in its presale so far, MMG is demonstrating the potential for impressive growth in the industry.

MMG has partnered with game studio Gamearound to launch its first game, Meta Kart Racers, in Q3 2023. This high-speed racing game will be available on both iOS and Android, featuring solo arcade mode and online player vs. player competitions. Gamers can use their MEMAG to buy exclusive upgrades or earn rare NFT-based characters. More games are in the pipeline as well, which you can learn more about on the website.

Investors can join in on the success by purchasing MEMAG on the MMG website using ETH or USDT. MMG’s presale has seen remarkable growth, with some 24-hour periods bringing in over $100K. Investors can connect their Wallet Connect or MetaMask wallet to the website to participate in the presale.

Fight Out Disrupting Fitness Industry with Web3 and M2E Tech

Fight Out (FGHT) is a new player in the fitness industry that aims to shake things up with its innovative Web3 and move-to-earn (M2E) technology. Fight Out intends to address the significant problems in the industry, such as high dropout rates among gym members, lack of motivation, and lack of community.

According to the IHRSA, approximately 50% of new gym members leave within six months due to a lack of personalization, motivation, and connection. Fight Out is looking to address these issues with strategies such as a personalized non-fungible token (NFT) avatar linked to the user’s fitness data, customized workout plans, and REPS token rewards to keep motivation up.

Users can earn REPS tokens by working out at home or in a gym, which they can use to access discounts on app subscriptions, gym memberships, personal training sessions, and fitness-related merchandise.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, Fight Out plans to launch its first physical gym, fully equipped with advanced technology and high quality equipment. The gym will feature Web3-powered elements like digital mirrors that display the user’s fitness profile and sensors that monitor progress and provide ongoing feedback.

Hey, #FightOutCrew! Are you tired of boring workout routines? Time to add some excitement with Fight Out! Join our presale now and get ready to turn those sweat sessions into rewards Buy $FGHT and claim your 50% bonus!https://t.co/z34Nkx3ffi pic.twitter.com/iNwVKMg7YD — Fight Out (@FightOut_) February 13, 2023

By providing a supportive community, personalized experience, and goal-oriented inspiration, Fight Out is looking to make a significant impact on the fitness app industry. Investors can also benefit from the project, with investments in the project’s FGHT presale of over $50,000 receiving up to 50% bonuses. The FGHT project has already raised more than $4.16 million in its presale period and is set to begin its next phase soon with higher prices.

C+Charge Blockchain Platform Catches Attention of Crypto Whales

C+Charge is a blockchain-based platform that aims to enhance the electric vehicle (EV) charging and payment process. As the world moves towards more sustainable energy solutions, the popularity of EVs has surged, but the charging infrastructure has struggled to keep up with the growth in EV ownership, resulting in inefficiencies and unclear pricing.

EV drivers can use C+Charge's utility tokens to pay at C+Charge-managed or partners' charging station All token balance and transaction information is accessible on the app with complete transparency Join our #presale and find out more⬇️https://t.co/ixe18bPqzI#Refi pic.twitter.com/tfZbM9nGrm — C+Charge (@C_Charge_Token) February 14, 2023

C+Charge aims to simplify the payment and charge station search process by building and collaborating with existing charging stations, allowing users to pay through CCHG tokens. The blockchain technology behind CCHG ensures transparent and efficient payment processing.

However, C+Charge’s vision goes beyond just streamlined payments and easily locating charge stations. It rewards EV owners with carbon credits in the form of Goodness Native Tokens (GNT). Supported by venture capital firms such as Samsung Next, these tokens represent verified voluntary carbon credits that are easily tradable from within the C+Charge mobile app.

During the first phase of the C+Charge presale, the project successfully raised more than $1 million. Investors have the opportunity to participate in this promising project by purchasing CCHG tokens in the ongoing presale before prices rise again in the next stage.

Innovative Platform Metropoly Offers New Real Estate Investment Opportunities

Metropoly is a newly launched platform that is rapidly gaining attention for its unique approach to fractional real estate investment through an upcoming NFT marketplace. The platform offers a chance for anyone to invest in real estate, generate passive income, and safeguard their capital from inflation, without any hidden fees or geographic barriers.

The beta version of the platform is already available for testing, and it promises to make buying investment real estate as easy and quick as possible. Every NFT available on the platform is backed by real-world properties, which have been divided into fractions that allow investments as low as $100.

Investing in rental properties is a reliable way to create passive income and long-term wealth, regardless of market conditions, location, or time. Real estate is an essential asset class to diversify any portfolio, as it serves as a secure hedge against inflation compared to highly volatile crypto and fiat currency.

Metropoly is expanding its reach globally! We are proud to announce that we have translated

our presale page into four major languages: Italian

Spanish

French

German Checkout our beta drop https://t.co/ILh6PsjX5y#crypto #nft #beta pic.twitter.com/VSJ7JTu9Ng — METROPOLY – PRE-SALE IS LIVE! (@metropoly_io) February 12, 2023

The METRO token is Metropoly’s utility token and is primarily used as a payment and reward method on the platform. CertiK and Solidproof have conducted successful audits on the token.

Metropoly has raised over $479K through its presale as crypto whales scoop up its METRO tokens, and tokens are quickly selling out as it speeds towards the next stage of its presale, when prices will increase. Additionally, the platform is running a giveaway, where participants can win a $1 million Burj Khalifa apartment and the chance to earn up to $100,000 in annual rental income for life.

