Crypto Whales Are Backing These 3 Altcoins For Explosive Returns in 2023

A popular practice for speculators is to examine how large whales are allocating their funds in the space, and there are many large wallets choosing to invest in presales at this particular time in the market.

Presales can be exciting for investors since they provide the opportunity for speculators to find outsized ROI on their investments.

Fight Out (FGHT)

Fight Out is a new move to earn crypto project that aims to reward people for the time that they spend working on achieving their fitness goals.

The move to earn trend has been growing exponentially over the course of the last few years, with projects like STEPN pioneering the parabolic growth.

Fight Out has already managed to raise an impressive $4.4m in their presale, and shows no sign of slowing down any time soon.

ESG whales flocking to C+Charge (CCHG)

Another token that many whales are bullish on is CCHG. C+Charge is a brand new green project that stands at the crossroads between the thriving ESG movement and the rise of the crypto industry.

C+Charge is designed to make it easier than ever to charge electric vehicles in a sustainable way, and to earn rewards for doing so – one can even charge their EV vehicles using the CCHG token as payment.

Metropoly (METRO)

METRO is the native token of the Metropoly ecosystem, which is a brand new company focused on fractionalising ownership in real estate through the use of NFTs.

By doing this, they are able to ensure that individuals all over the world have the opportunity to invest in real estate without being burdened with such high rates of bureaucracy and fees associated with red tape.

The Metropoly presale is currently live on their website, and has already managed to successfully raise $525k in just a matter of days.

Relevant news: