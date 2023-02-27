Crypto Traders Expect Bull Market Soon And Are Buying These Coins for 15x Returns

Some crypto traders are optimistic that the crypto markets have finally bottomed out, and many capital allocators are looking to invest in riskier opportunities in pursuit of higher returns in the next bull market.

RobotEra (TARO) – an interplanetary metaverse for the next bull market

RobotEra is a brand new metaverse that is vying for dominance, and has been gaining significant interest from speculators over the course of the last few months, with the presale selling out extremely quickly.

Thus far, the team at RobotEra have managed to successfully raise almost $1m to build out their ecosystem, and more people are contributing to the presale every day as they speculate on the returns that the TARO token (the native currency of the RobotEra metaverse) can offer.

Fight Out (FGHT) – capitalising on the “move to earn” trend

The “move to earn” trend has been gaining significant popularity over the course of the past few months, after being pioneered by the likes of STEPN.

Now, there are more competitors joining the space in a bid to accumulate market share, and one project that has been catching the eyes of investors is Fight Out, which pays those who use its platform in FGHT and REPS tokens depending on how vigilantly they maintain their exercising regime.

By using blockchain in this way, the team hopes to incentivise its users to lead a healthier lifestyle and remain consistent on their path to reaching their fitness goals.

Metropoly (METRO) – making real estate accessible to the masses

Metropoly is a brand new crypto project that has been designed to address many of the shortfalls in the world of real estate.

Currently, there is a very high barrier to entry if one wants to participate in the world of property – there is a lot of bureaucracy and red tape coupled with high costs to acquire properties.

However, Metropoly aims to make it easier for the retail investor to be able to participate in this world: those who make use of the Metropoly platform can buy fractions of properties from as little as $100 a piece.

For those who believe that the world of real estate may continue its bull market, marrying this phenomenon with the nascent crypto industry could prove to be a particularly fruitful endeavour.

Relevant news: