Crypto Trade Body Remerges as CFTC Hints That Big Chicago Firms Are in its Sights

In a dramatic twist the Association for Digital Asset Markets (ADAM) seems set for a comeback as the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) takes aim at big Chicago trading firms.

As the force of US regulatory headwinds continues to build, the American crypto industry is once again scrambling to mount pressure on legislators – with desperately-needed regulatory clarification now more important than ever.

ADAM, which has been dormant since December following the tumultuous collapse of major-backer FTX, has hired Heidrick & Struggles to headhunt a new CEO according to an investigation by Barrons.

With members including Chicago-based Jump Trading, and Paxos, both of which are under investigation by US financial regulators the SEC and CFTC.

CFTC Takes Aim At Chicago Firms in Binance Lawsuit

Indeed, the effort to revive ADAM comes in response to a critical moment for the US crypto industry.

Amid the chaos, no case carries more weight than the recent CFTC charges against the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance and founder Changpeng Zhao (CZ).

In the CFTC’s complaint against Binance, the commodities regulator references at least three unnamed Chicago-based quantitative trading firms that were active on Binance despite a US trading ban.

One firm has been confirmed as Chicago-based Radix after Co-Founder Benjamin Blander revealed the firm traded using Binance for a number of years through offshore affiliations.

Radix claimed to have legally vetted everything done in regards to cryptocurrency in accordance with established regulations, and that the firm is cooperating with the CFTC.

ADAM Revamp Hints Jump Trading is an ‘unnamed firm’ in Binance CFTC Lawsuit?

Many have speculated that Jump Trading could be one of the remaining two unnamed firms in the Binance case.

This would add significant weight to the sudden move by ADAM to reboot and rehire a new CEO, with Jump Trading representing one of the biggest players in the membership.

The decision for ADAM to re-enter a crypto lobbying space in DC already described as crowded raised questions – with numerous active organizations including the Blockchain Association, Crypto Council for Innovation, and the Chamber of Digital Commerce already active in the space.

Jump Trading seeking a more active response by legislators in face of a possible CFTC investigation offers one potent explanation, especially as US regulator enforcement seems to be aiming its sights on Chicago firms.

A proactive industry response is critical, regulators must act to clarify regulation before premature enforcement actions stifle innovation.

Failure to organize effectively could see big Chicago firms such as Radix and Jump Trading lose their trading licenses – a risk so severe it is worth lobbying for.

With ADAM’s past experience pushing for a bill sponsored by the House Agriculture Committee which sought to bring much of crypto under CFTC oversight – perhaps ADAM is the organization for the job.

