Crypto Regulations – Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission To Oversee All Digital Assets

Regulation of cryptocurrencies has been a hot topic as of late, with regulatory authorities around the world scrambling to position themselves appropriately to take advantage of the growth in the sector.

Taiwan designates the country’s crypto regulator

According to Reuters, Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission will the main overseer of crypto regulation in the country, and will be responsible for enforcing the appropriate legislation and ensuring that markets are fair.

BIG NEWS from Taiwan's #crypto industry! The Financial Supervisory Commission will regulate crypto, adding a layer of trust and security pic.twitter.com/TnxlusLDEP — Keyur Rohit (@CryptoKingKeyur) March 20, 2023

According to Huang Tien-Mu, the Chairman of the FSC, the main priority at the start will be to regulate the payment and distribution of cryptocurrencies, before the commission begins to gradually expand their remit.

In July, the FSC decided that they would ban all cryptocurrency transactions that are facilitated by credit cards, since they did not want “merchant status” to be granted to crypto firms by the banking industry – for this reason, most people in Taiwan are using cryptocurrencies to speculate rather than to send value.

Whilst crypto has largely been banned in mainland China, it appears that Taiwan is taking a far more considered approach, and one that is designed to encourage investment and innovation.

Taiwan has a large incentive to do this, not least of which thanks to the fact that Taiwan is the most important producer of semiconductor chips, which are used in everything from mobiles to ASICs.

The FSC will not be in charge of NFT regulations

Whilst in the US the main conflict for regulation is the differentiation between what constitutes a commodity and what constitutes a security, the main point of contention in Taiwan is the difference between fungible and non-fungible tokens.

This recognition of the differences between different aspects of the crypto space is an important one, and means that there is far greater flexibility for the country to be able to encourage the adoption of NFTs.

