Crypto Prices Retreat But These Altcoins Still Have the Potential to 10x in 2023

The past few weeks have seen prices explode across the charts, with markets ignited by huge breakout narratives sweeping through the industry.

Hype around AI-phenomenon ChatGPT catalysed a massive flood of capital into AI-related crypto projects.

This fuelled jaw-dropping price action, which saw SingularityNET (AGIX) pump 800%.

Things were brought to an abrupt halt as Gary Gensler stepped into the wade. The SEC have seemingly began a crusade against the crypto industry, with a number of exchanges including Kraken being forced to suspend staking operations. The SEC simultaneously launched an investigation into leading stablecoin provider Paxos (operator of Binance’s BUSD).

But crypto markets were quick to bounce back, as a new breakout Chinese crypto narrative appeared.

Fuelled by rumours that Beijing had endorsed Hong Kong’s efforts to become a global crypto hub, and accelerated by the announcement that the People’s Bank of China have begun quantitative easing measures – with $92bn of liquidity being pumped into markets.

Chinese crypto projects pumped including Filecoin (FIL) which leapt 70%.

Amid the sensation Bitcoin (BTC) pushed to graze impressive heights – smashing up to hit $25,000 in recent days before retracing.

But all this explosive upwards momentum has come at a cost, and markets are now in a deep period of retrace and consolidation – as bulls seek to solidify their new found gains.

With prices now ranging and recoiling, analysts at Business 2 Community have identified the following five projects as potentially lucrative plays to move narrative gains into.

Fight Out (FGHT)

Move-2-Earn made waves last year with projects such as STEPN setting out to monetize simple activities such as walking. But interest collapsed as STEPN’s unsustainable economics became apparent.

Fight Out plans to change that and reignite interest in the Move-2-Earn space. To tackle this challenge, Fight Out is shaking up the world of the possible by delivering a complete monitoring system that can record any exercise from your time in the weight room to your hours down the Dojo.

With more than $4.5 million raised in a presale launched toward the end of Q4 2022. Fight Out hopes to remove the barriers to entry that come in the form of Web3 knowledge and expensive starter NFTs associated with platforms like STEPN.

The main approach is to open the web3 industry so that everyone can benefit while living a healthy lifestyle.

The Fight Out app acts as a fitness-hub platform that enables the user to track, plan, and fine-tune their routines, sleep, and diet – within the bounds of a monetized in-app economy.

This will see users who join this new ecosystem accessing live coaching, training classes, PVP stat battles and a chain of physical gyms spread around the world.

The Fight Out team recently announced the launch of a lucrative referral promo link program. This gives users the ability to receive a 5% commission for signing up their friends!

All users need to do is go to the Fight Out homepage, connect a valid crypto wallet, and then click on the 5% referral link button.

At this point, a unique referral link will be generated to earn you commission! Share the link with friends and family or post it to your social media.

This means every time someone buys the $FGHT token – you receive 5% of the purchase amount!

What’s more – this presale superstar is giving away $250k! Enter here.

Fight Out rewards all types of exercise – and really pays with the native $FGHT token empowering an entire marketplace of physical and digital rewards. With presale token prices increasing every 12 hours – don’t miss out on the future of M2E!

C+Charge (CCHG)

C+Charge ($CCHG) is a new cryptocurrency that’s shaking up the carbon credit industry.

This innovative start-up aims to take advantage of projected $2.4 trillion growth in the industry by 2027. And you don’t have to look far to see its relevance.

Up and down the roads, we’re seeing EV charging stations popping up for fleets of gleaming Teslas. And C+Charge is proposing a chance for everyday people to claim a slice of the pie.

The company offers a Peer-2-Peer (P2P) payment system for Electric Vehicle (EV) charging using blockchain technology.

With this system, EV drivers can earn carbon credits and profit from the industry’s growth.

Currently, only big EV manufacturers like Tesla are taking advantage of carbon credits. Why should these profits centralize in the hands of a few?

C+Charge aims to level the playing field and put these rewards in the hands of EV owners.

The pre-sale of the CCHG token is already underway, giving early investors a chance to get in on the ground floor of this eco-friendly project. There is also a $50k giveaway for early bird investors.

Join the C+Charge revolution today and be a part of a project that’s making a difference for the environment.

Don’t miss this opportunity to support a promising project that has the potential for big returns.

Metropoly (METRO)

Metropoly is a promising real estate crypto project aiming to become the premier platform for the tokenization of real estate.

The platform is creating a fully decentralized real estate marketplace based on the blockchain, with the goal of democratizing access to real estate projects by enabling even fractional shares in real estate investments.

The platform utilizes NFT technology to provide proof of ownership and allows investors to claim a share of passive income flows.

Metropoly aims to reduce barriers to entry in real estate investment, enabling even the smallest retail investor to gain exposure to real estate.

The platform also reduces the average buy time for real estate from 60 days to 20 seconds and helps remove the capital barrier to entry with a small investment need of $100 instead of a 15% deposit.

Metropoly brings the world to your fingertips! Buy real estate in seconds using crypto

Receive completely passive monthly rental income

Buy & sell shares on our decentralised real estate NFT Marketplace Join the presale now https://t.co/sudxOznyWn#crypto #nft pic.twitter.com/xgqjD6gBjv — METROPOLY – PRE-SALE IS LIVE! (@metropoly_io) February 21, 2023

Metropoly has already raised $500k in funding through its presale, and its tokenomics are favorable with an egalitarian initial token distribution.

The $METRO token serves as the primary means of settlement on the Metropoly platform, used for the purchase and sale of real estate on the marketplace and to pay out passive income flows from properties owned.

The platform is set to launch its first properties in the coming month, with plans for a CEX listing, GameFi connectivity, and proposed lending functionality in the future.

RobotEra (TARO)

RobotEra is a GameFi project that allows players to design and build their own robots – taking them to battle in a variety of games and challenges.

What makes RobotEra unique is the level of customization offered by allowing players to design robots that reflect their own personal style and interests.

The platform also offers a wide range of games and challenges, including races, battles, and strategy games, where players can put their robots to the test.

RobotEra is changing the GameFi industry by offering a platform that is accessible, engaging, and innovative, focusing on creativity, customization, and community.

The platform allows players to earn rewards in the form of network native $TARO token. Which is used to buy and sell virtual assets, settle platform fees and rewards, and is dependent on the demand for virtual assets within the platform.

RobotEra is currently in presale, an opportunity for interested investors to buy $TARO before it is publicly available for trading.

The presale offers TARO at a discounted price of 0.02 USDT per token, with a minimum purchase requirement of 50 USDT.

The presale has a limited supply of 90,000,000 $TARO tokens, and the first stage of the presale will end soon as whales are in an accumulation frenzy.

The presale is divided into two stages, with the second stage offering $TARO at a higher price of 0.025 USDT per token.

So, investors can get a better deal if they buy TARO during the first stage of the presale.

As of the time of writing, the presale has already sold 46,506,880 $TARO tokens – many gobbled up by shrewd GameFi whales.

Investors can purchase $TARO tokens during the presale using the link below.

Tamadoge (TAMA)

Tamadoge’s Web3 gaming platform offers arcade-style games with a play-to-earn reward system. The TAMA cryptocurrency, available on several exchanges, serves as both a collectible and a tool to upgrade stats. Upcoming games and developments are expected to drive the TAMA token price, following the successful $19 million presale in 2022.

Tamadoge this week appointed Ozan Daldal as its new Head of Gaming. This is the first major hire by CEO Jon Bishop and comes ahead of the launch of the latest arcade game, To The Moon.

Ozan’s mandate is to develop Tamadoge into the leading Web3 gaming platform by leveraging his industry expertise and knowledge of both Web3 and gaming. Ozan has previously held senior positions in crypto and gaming, including owning the strategy for Infinite Arcade, and has released over 30 Web3 games and 15 mobile games with over 100 million downloads.

Tamadoge Arcade’s third game, To The Moon, is set to launch imminently. The previous games, Rocket Doge and Super Doge, were well-received by the community and recorded substantial playing time, with the latter game garnering over 80 hours of gameplay in the first 24 hours.

It’s OFFICIAL! Let's welcome #ToTheMoon to #TamadogeArcades What are you waiting for? Join the competition now to be one of the first WINNERS Play now!⬇️https://t.co/ENnUET7h5x pic.twitter.com/4wZRL19NlS — TAMADOGE (@Tamadogecoin) February 22, 2023

The game features both free-to-play and play-to-earn options and requires players to hold a Tamadoge NFT to access the latter. The play-to-earn option allows players to use TAMA to buy game credits and compete in games like Rocket Doge to move up the leader board and win rewards.

Two more games are scheduled for launch in the coming weeks.

The huge roadmap of more games on the platform, combined with the high interest in memecoins, and the fact that the project has a memecoin that has actual utility, make TAMA one of the best altcoins to buy today.

